Customer Reviews of Toyota of Huntington Beach
Used car buyers beware
by 06/19/2020on
I traded in my Audi A8L and bought a used 2017 Lexus CT200h. First sign of bad faith was when they tried to charge $3000 for a warranty on a 2017 Lexus by trying to bury it in the monthly “payment”. After negotiating everything I gave they both key remotes for the Audi but when they delivered the Lexus they gave me only one key. They flat refused to provide a second key. Went back the next day to talk to sales manager. He couldn’t care less, once the sale is made they will not provide any reasonable requests, glad I found out before going for service, can’t imagine being treated fairly at this place. Buyer beware, shop elsewhere.
Lying Mechanics
by 09/02/2016on
I took my 2004 Toyota Camry SE into Toyota of Huntington Beach for an oil leak. The vehicle was left at the Service Department for the diagnosis that cost $65. When I returned the service adviser told me that the leak was coming from a line that led into the radiator. I was told that the line and radiator needed to be replaced and the estimate was $1000. I did not have the work done because of the cost. After I left I got to thinking that I replaced the radiator not too long ago and I returned the vehicle a few weeks later and told the service advisor (a different one) that I felt that my vehicle was misdiagnosed and asked them to recheck the vehicle. Upon my return, the service adviser told me that they team up with the same diagnosis and the cost was $1000. I took the vehicle to Ron Catt automotive and the vehicle was diagnosed and photographed showing the oil leak from the head gasket and the repair cost was $160. Ron Catt Automotive photograph and showed me the area where Toyota of Huntington Beach claimed the oil leak was coming from was dry and not leaking. The only reason that I could think of that the dealership would do that is to rip people off that cannot see what's going on under their vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best experience ever..
by 05/31/2016on
Have never had such an easy transaction in buying a car ever.. Matt Waardenburg was knowledgable and honest ,and gave us a great deal . No pressure , they took my trade in with no hassle,and I Love my new Rav 4 Friendly staff and I would highly recommend this dealership👍🏻
Excellent Uber Xchange Leasing Experience
by 05/28/2016on
I had been to several other dealerships trying to obtain a car for the Uber ride sharing program. I was very frustrated at the lack of knowledge the other dealerships had about this program. I was given the run around and I almost lost hope. I had previously spoken to Scott Marino at Toyota of Huntington Beach over the phone and decided to pay him a visit. He was with another customer but I was willing to wait. I'm so happy I did. Scott was very knowledgeable and professional. He answered all my questions and kept his word. He made this entire transaction smooth. I will refer him to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you so much for all your help.
Great team
by 05/23/2016on
Worked with Todd Wilson, Sean Radwan, and Jaime Flores. They were courteous, professional and provided plenty of information. Overall made a great deal for me on a Corolla.
90,000 service
by 04/28/2014on
I took my car to this dealer, since new, for all major services. I was disappointed to find that on one recent occasion they overfilled my engine with oil well above the full line. When I took it back to the dealer, the shop manager first tried to suggest that I had tampered with the oil level. Then he tried to tell me that it's not a problem that it was overfilled with oil. When I asked if he was willing to pay for some of the cost down the line if the car started burning oil or leaking it, he became silent. He asked I wanted the problem rectified. Only after I offered to pay for a new filter with the new oil did he say that he would take of both. Needless to say he lost a loyal customer for life. Now i'll just have to drive a little further for my services, but Toyota of Huntington Beach lost a local, loyal Toyota owner for life.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
DANGER: STAY AWAY
by 04/05/2013on
My wife 3 months ago was looking to replace her leased car and we were pretty certain to buy a Prius. The salesman was fine, but when we asked for a price he said they were very busy and would it be okay to call us later in the day and suggested they could buy out our lease since we still had 3 months to go. No problem. Well, they never got back to us except for a follow up call 2 months later by customer service. Two weeks ago, we needed to purchase a car. After going to 1 other dealer and getting prices on Edmunds, we decided to give Toyota of HB a second try since we live in HB and would like to have it serviced near our home. The salesman was fine, but his price was full sticker. We had been given another quote from Edmunds, much cheaper. The salesman brings an older gentleman into the conversation who I assume is the floor manager. We showed him the written quote and his response was, "we get a lot of their sales person coming in look for a job because that dealer hasn't been paying them. Wow! Nothing like bad mouthing another Toyota dealer. We basically realized this has to be the worst dealer I have every walked into. STAY AWAY! I won't even take our car to have service their. Bad new!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dishonest Finance Dept.
by 05/17/2009on
I bought a scion tc in nov.08, and the finance guy lied to me and told me that they were giving me an alarm at no charge,after told him I did not want it.He tried to rush me into paying the $500 extra, thinking I would not notice.He also lied about the interest rate of a Toyota credit card to lure me into applying for it.Don't trust this dealer.
Poor Service
by 05/17/2009on
I recently had my oil "changed" and it was 3/4" over the max mark. i called them and they said this was ok. I drained the excess oil myself, a few days later,and the oil is dark brown, it doesn't look like it was even changed.I have never seen new oil this dark and smelling like old oil.Also, I asked to be picked up and the courtesy van never called me,so after 2 hrs,I walked to pick up my car. they told my friend that their avalon needed expensive engine valve work and when she took it somewhere else,it only needed a new catylitic converter.dishonest and poor service.If they can not get an oil change right,what about more complicated repairs?
don't buy from this place
by 05/11/2008on
oh my lord are these people rude how they sell anything is beyond me was quoted a price on a Tacoma on the internet sales and when i arrived at the dealership they said my car was sold but they could get me into another truck for 1500 dollars more and it was equipped the same as the car i reserved online man what a rip off they then told me i would not get a better deal at any other dealer in the area well i bought my truck at power Toyota of Cerritos for 350.00 less than Huntington Beach's internet price and was treated like a human being lesson learned dont go to toyota of huntington beach
stay away from this place
by 04/30/2008on
unprofessional is an understatement these people could learn a few things about customer satisfaction first they lie was promised new rubber mats to replace the carpet ones and that didn't happen and second they sent me out in my new car without the registration in the window loved that ticket I'm glad i wasn't shot for grand theft auto when this was brought to the managers attention he basically ignored my frustration [violative content deleted]
Rude floor manager blows deal
by 12/17/2007on
To start off I must say the salesperson that helped me was great. He was not pushy and seemed sincere about wanting to do a deal. I had choosen a 2008 Corolla that they had advertised for $11,999 ( the lot was overcrowded and they were blowing out 5 new cars at this price , 2 were left ) I was happy with everything so far until they told me that my trade in car was only worth $500.00 I showed them the Kelly trade in value ( $4,117 ) I had gotten off the internet and told them that Saturn and Chevy had offered me $2,000 for my old car but I really wanted the Toyota so I would deal a little with them and take $1,000 as a trade in. Thats when the floor manager got involved and told me that my trade in would have to be repainted and gone thru and he would lose money if he gave me over $500 on trade in. My 2000 Ford Windstar was not in perfect shape but it was in great shape. I asked him why then would Saturn & Chevy offer me $2,000 and his response was "That's because their not doing you a favor like we are. This Corolla is a $15,000 car we are selling it to you for $11.999" Thats when I told him that he was not doing ME a favor as this was an advertised special in the paper & that anybody that walked in would get that same deal if they wanted that car. I then used this example to show him my point as he seemed confused by my response... I walk in and you show me a $15.000 car and I am interested but a little hesitant because of the price. You then say to me "Tell you what I'm going to do, I am going to DO YOU A FAVOR and give you a $2,500 instant rebate because I want to see you in that car" "However since I am giving you this deal I can only offer $500 on your trade even though it is worth more" I said to him If that had been our situation he would have a deal and I would be driving away in my new toyota with a smile on my face and be in a hurry to tell my friends how great Toyota of Huntington Beach was and the awesome FAVOR they did for me. I then said but that is not the situation we are in. You are blowing these 5 cars out because you are over stocked on Corolla's and need to make more room and offering that deal for anyone. I did not think I should take less money than my trade in is worth because they had to many cars on the lot,. I did not haggle them down to that price and they did not offer it as a FAVOR it was advertised. His answer was then that "it was not about how much my trade in was worth but he had profit margins to consider and at that low advertised price thats all he could offer" "Then why did you not just say that from the start", I asked instead of saying how bad my trade in was and only worth $500. I brought my mother with me because she had worked for General Motors for 36 years in the finance dept and she knew the back and forth game of buying a car and she had been in the waiting lounge during all this. She walked up as we were finishing our conversation and asked what going on. I explained it to her and she told the floor manager in a very nice way about her working for GM and she knew that they would not lose money because they would never price a car so low that a $500 difference in trade in value could cause a loss. And now we get to final straw. He then says to my mother in the most condescending manner "Excuse me DEAR but this is Toyota not GM and we are in business to make money" It was then I decided to just call it off and leave. I have a short enough fuse as it is and the fact that he called my mom DEAR in the way that he did had lit that fuse. I had no problem with him disagreeing with my mother as he has a right to his opinion but MAM works alot better than DEAR. In all honesty I had decided to make the deal ( even though I was mislead about the trade in value ) just before this happened. I was not looking to get over on Toyota and I did want them to make money. Lets face it America is in a tough enough slump as it is so I had no inten
At Toyota of Huntington Beach, we look forward to partnering with you to make sure you get the right vehicle and an unbeatable deal. We are currently the fastest growing Toyota dealer in the country, because we take care of our customers and make the best deals all the way around. Please bring your quotes.
We offer new Toyotas, legendary for dependability, low cost of ownership and resale value. Of course we offer Certified and Pre-owned vehicles of all makes. Be sure and ask about included warranties up to 100,000 miles and seven years. And at any given time have approximately 1,000 vehicles plus access to a network to obtain any vehicle within hours if we do not have it at the time.
Financing for ANY credit situation. BK ITIN OK
1 Comments