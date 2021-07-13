Customer Reviews of Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach
Great Used car sales Experience with Kevin Olive at Norm Reeves
by 07/13/2021on
I recently sold a leased VW Jetta to Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach. I had issue when VW Credit played the game regarding the lease payoff amount for Customer and VW dealer is much different (less) than if i sell the car to any 3rd party on Non VW dealers. I never heard of this game before despite i have leased many cars before including VW. Luckily, Kevin Olive, Norm Reeves Honda Used Car Manager, stepped in an went out of his way to resolve the issue for me. It’s a lengthy process but Kevin thoroughly followed up to get the help resolving the issue, and today I received my equity difference check. Kevin is an example of great customer oriented type of Manager and have demonstrated his professionalism in handling transactions with customer. I recommend Norm Reeves Honda for their customer oriented policy, especially with Kevin Olive and I also want to thank Krystiana, the ICO coordinator whom also helped me communicated with Kevin in the beginning part of the transaction. Thank you Kevin, Krystiana and Norm Reeves Honda. Will refer new buyers to your dealer.
[non-permissible content removed] aggressive tactics and dishonest tricks
by 05/23/2021on
Where should I start... I was looking for an inexpensive but reliable second car and saw a good price on a 2014 Sentra. I mentioned the price was listed at 7034 then came back and showed 732. The salesman went to the back to talk to his manager and got it down. Then said look at what we can do and tried to sneak in a 4000$+ warranty like I asked for it, especially when I did no such thing. They made it sound like it was not an option or a good idea to take it off the table. I said no way and they tried to talk me into some new version of lowjack. I said no thank you. The came back with the numbers then ran my credit. They said this is what we can do for you only a 48 month loan since it was so small and tried to talk me into a lowjack again. I said no and how on earth are you going to try and charge me 19.99% apr. They first said it had to do with the age of the car and I said that is funny since over the last few months I was offered 2 separate car loans both under 9% which I didn't want because that was too high...and one of the was a 2013 as well. They said let me see what I can do. They then said well you see all these items on your credit report. I said those were all discharged due to my bankruptcy over 3 years ago and how can they pointed out in detail items prior to my bankruptcy one being my previous car loan which I completely paid off. The salesman said let me talk to my Manager again and I said no this absolutely does not work from me. It was way too many things and such an incredible was of time for a car not much better than the one I was trying to trade in. I thought this was reputable place with high reviews but they took me for a sucker and I won't give them a dime after that. Really bad experience and I do not like someone trying to take advantage of me and my family. Also when I had to get a bottle of water from my wife before her and my kids left I saw the salespeople outside all staring at her and cackling. I didn't care for that either. Lastly the car was clearly incated for. Very dirty and the film on the headlights was bad. They just wanted this carvoff the lot. When I asked questions about how many days I had to keep the car if I changed my mind and they had no idea. I said I'd like to have my mechanic check it out and I was handed a list of what the dealership service center worked on recent.
Trade 2018 Fit for 2021 Accord Hybrid
by 04/30/2021on
Just completed the best car buying experience of my life! Our salesman, Ed Ringler, was fantastic. No pressure, no hassle, no tricks, no lies. Ed is very professional, personable, helpful. He really knows his cars and understands how to relate to customers. We got a great discount on the MSRP and he met the Edmonds recommended trade in value for our car. He really did an excellent job teaching me about my new Accord Hybrid. I strongly recommend him.
First new car
by 04/29/2021on
Ed ringler has been a great help to me when I was in the market for my first new car, walked me thu the features and options and overall been a great help
Best car dealership experience ever!
by 04/29/2021on
I’m VERY HAPPY with my red 2021 Honda CR-V and the courtesy and kindness Ed and Ted provided me. On a scale of 1-10, I rate my experience 20 because I was treated so well. I’ll definitely be a return customer when my lease expires in three years and have told all my family and friends to go to Norm Reeves when they're ready for a new car.
Satisfied Customer
by 04/26/2021on
A couple of weeks ago, I leased a CRV EX-L from Norm Reeves Honda HB. I was pleased by the experience at the dealership. I would like to thank Ed Ringler because he was the reason I went to the dealership. I don’t live close to the dealer but Ed convinced me to go. I didn’t expect to drive off the lot in the car that I wanted! I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Ed Ringler knew how to deal with my special pricing situation
by 04/22/2021on
Ed Ringler was great. He contacted me earlier in the day to set up an appointment to purchase a 21 CR-V EL-X. I already knew what I wanted, so I did not even need to see the car or test drive it. So dealing with Ed went pretty quick. The great thing was there was not even an mention on my pricing structure, so the price was set which is very nice. He also suggested for us to use American Honda Finance because the current rate is zero percent, which was better than our pre approved Chase loan.
Easiest purchase ever!
by 04/16/2021on
Came in to lease a new HR-V for my mom. Met Ed Ringler and he was a blessing from the jump! Got straight to the point and made the buying process the easiest it’s ever been for me. This is my 5th car from a dealership, third from Norm Reeves HB and this was by far the smoothest and most pleasant out of all my experiences. 100% recommend stopping in. Ask for Ed!
Great Sale!!
by 03/31/2021on
Ed Ringler is the best salesman there is. Contacted the dealer over a site I saw online and he contacted me with great attitude and good interest in me as a customer. When I showed up in person, he had made sure to let me know the car was ready to go. No time wasted, great service and communication. Thank you Ed!!
Ed Ringler is the Man!
by 03/26/2021on
Purchasing a vehicle has never felt as smooth and stress free as it did at Norm Reeves! Especially with a salesman like Mr. Ed Ringler! Ed was super helpful and genuine, he cares about you as the customer and is there ultimately to help you make the purchase you desire and not haggle you into unwanted action. I highly recommend shopping at Norm Reeves and I suggest you request Ed Ringler as your salesman! Thanks again Ed!
I keep coming back.
by 02/27/2021on
I have been coming to this dealership since we first decided to stop spending money on unreliable cars that I kept hoping just another repair would save me the "cost" of a new vehicle payment. All in all, the peace of mind of a reliable vehicle was worth more for my family. The best way to make this happen is also a great dealership team, and Ed Ringler made my recent experience as pleasant as the last. Shout out also do Danny Valdovinos also for the final paperwork. Truly a pleasure to recommend this Norm Reeves location.
Great
by 02/22/2021on
Ed Ringler is always a pleasure working with he got me into my last Honda and now this one which i am so in love with thanks for always working with me and giving me great options.
Great service!
by 02/15/2021on
I was in a bad situation with a super high interest rate from Carmax, I decided to give Norm Reeves Honda a call, and thank God I did ! Ed Ringler helped me out. He was very knowledgeable and very helpful ! They got me into a brand new 2021 Honda CRV and with a better rate. Everyone there was very nice and helpful. I highly recommend Norm Reeves Honda to anyone who needs a car .
Super Customer Service
by 10/08/2019on
I shopped for a new 2019 Accord online and eventually met up with salesperson Ed Ringler. He was pleasant to deal with and threw me NO curveballs. I was surprised, yet happy that he made the whole transaction completely transparent and hassle free. Really good buying experience from Ed and the whole Norm Reeves staff. Thank you!!
Got my first new car here!
by 10/06/2019on
I compared deals online and Ed Ringler was great helping me get the best deal. He was friendly, quick, honest, and helpful in my interaction with him and convinced me to buy here over other dealers for best value. Plus he was attentive to your questions and needs! I would highly recommend come here for your Honda needs.
Got a Honda Civic Sport
by 10/05/2019on
I personally likes this dealer. I told them about myself and how I wanted to do a business transaction with them. They were very accommodating and really laid back. There was no additional presentations of products to purchase at my personal request. Lastly they were up front and made me a great offer on my trade in. I had the pleasure of working with Ed. Very kind and respectful gentleman. I test drove 3 different Honda Sports. But, I personally had my mind set on a Civic Sport Hatch with CVT. They offered it to me remarkably a lot more affordable than another nearby dealer. Thank you Ed and the rest of the staff.
We got a Pilot!
by 08/18/2019on
I recently had to purchase a new SUV and was going back and forth on what to get. After doing my research me and my wife decided to get a CRV. I was told about the Costco Buying program and let me tell you it was a great deal. I was connected to Ed Ringler at Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach. He reached out to me. Was not pushy like other sales people I had to deal with from True Car. We communicated via email until I was able to come in to his Dealer. Ed Ringler and Al Hernandez were a great help and exceptional customer service that weI ended up getting a 2019 Honda Pilot at a great price. I highly recommend Norm Reeves Honda!
A Perfect 10
by 05/28/2019on
I just leased a new car from Norm Reeves Honda. Everyone was knowledgeable and friendly. I had done my research at various online consumer and automotive education sites, so I knew exactly what I wanted. A 2019 CR-V EX model. Even so, there are a myriad of options — interior and exterior color being just one of them. In addition, some vehicles had extra accessories and, of course, they come with a different price tag. The sales consultant, Joe Harper, patiently explained the various choices and took us around the lot so we could get a look-see. My wife and I each took a turn in the driver’s and passenger’s seat. Then, we went on a test ride with the vehicle we wanted to get. The salesman recommended that, echoing the advice given by consumer advocates: test drive the car you want to take home. We did. And we were more than pleased. We were not surprised. After all, it is a Honda. But if you want a dealership that’s as good as the vehicles Honda makes, go to Norm Reeves Honda. We went to the store in Huntington Beach but they have several other southern California locations. Joe Harper, our sales consultant, was both courteous and professional. If you want the best price, you have to haggle a little bit. Do it. They’re expecting you to. And all it took was one back and forth with the manager and we had a deal. No tense negotiation. It was all very pleasant. Once Joe had us sign a few papers, he introduced us to Delphine Smith, the finance manager. Again. Pleasant. And a real pro. Just so you're aware, the finance department has almost as many options and services as the sales department. But just like a shopping trip to a mall, you choose to buy what you need and say “no thank you” to the rest. But it’s always a good idea to listen to what they’re offering because, quite frankly, sometimes consumers don’t know what they need and don’t know what product may meet that need. That goes for me too and I’m a former news reporter who specialized in consumer finance. Bottom line: If the car buying process were an Olympic Gymnastics event…and I was a judge, I’d give Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach a perfect 10.
Great Sales Experience
by 04/29/2019on
We recently purchased a 2019 Honda Pilot at Norm Reeves Honda. Ed Ringler handled the sale which was arranged through Costco Car buying program. First of all I have to say that walking into a car dealership has always been one of my least favorite experiences. It always felt like going into battle and i never came out unscathed. That changed with our experience at Norm Reeves and with Ed as as our salesman. First of all he came across as a genuine person with a high level of honesty and integrity. He took his time with us showed us multiple cars and models, he did not try to push anything on us our jack up the price with add ons or upgrades. He just did a great job of presenting the pros and cons of the different models and gave us the time to decide and choose the car that fit our needs and budget. He stayed 2 hours past closing time so we could leave with our car that night. It was one of those rare experiences in car buying one in which I didnât feel manipulated or fleeced. Ed also called the next day to ensure that all was ok and we were satisfied with our purchase. I would have no reservations buying another car from Norm Reeves especially if Ed is the salesperson.
New Civic Purchase
by 02/18/2019on
Ed Ringler made purchasing a new Civic simple and easy.
First Car buying experience
by 11/14/2018on
Met with Ed Ringler who helped walk me through my first car buying experience. He was very informative and didn't try to up sell me. I felt quite comfortable talking to him. Was able to feel good about the purchase of my Civic because of that. Definitely would recommend seeing him if you are looking to get a Honda!
