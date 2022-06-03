1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm an out of state customer who found an Audi I was interested in on their lot through cars(dot)com. Below is our email chain in reverse chronological order. Enjoy: --- Unhappy Customer, I apologize, it is engine and transmission. I did mentioned you earlier that there are customer asking for this car. I think you should look up some other dealership for your inquiries, which are closer to you it will be less hassle for you and for us as well. Good luck with your search. --- Ismail, Usually the powertrain is considered to include the engine and transmission. The suspension is not usually part of powertrain warranties. Please email me the inspection report and the details of the powertrain warranty (the actual paperwork detailing the coverage provided by the warranty). I need to be able to read these documents before I can move forward. I appreciate your time. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Power terrain is Engine and Suspension. --- Can I get some literature on the 3 year powertrain warranty? I have spoken with South Coast Audi, they're about 10 mi away from you. They have openings as soon as tomorrow. I'd need someone to drop off the car for me. I'd of course pay for the inspection. Can you give me a true out the door price. Bear in mind I won't be paying CA taxes as I'm out of state. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Hey Unhappy Customer, Certified means that the car has been gone through a complete check up, and passed all the test. Also has 3 years power terrain warranty. The price is already been marked down. There is not much I can do on the price, probably couple of Hundred dollars. If you are interested please let me know I will do my best as for as the delivery of the vehicle and other formalities are concerned. Thanks. Arshad Ismail --- Ismail, I'm a little confused by what "certified" means. Could you provide details? Also could you give me your best price out the door? Feel free to text for a faster response. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Unhappy Customer, Absolutely, whatever makes you feel better before purchasing this vehicle. However, you will be responsible for the inspection cost, since its been completely inspected and checked by our dealership and that's why its certified. Let me know when you can send someone for inspection. Thanks. Ismail --- Ismail, What's your best price out the door? I'm prepared to purchase contingent on third party Audi inspection. I believe Center Audi is closest to you. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Unhappy Customer, Thanks for the example pics, I looked up second time for any blemishes or scratches, when I took the pics. This car is scratch less. Also, inside the car the leather seats have no cracks. The interior is in great condition as well. I wish I could show this car to you in person, that would have clarify pretty much everything about this car. Also, I have two other customer looking at the car, so if you let me know by today I will start the paper work. As you know shipping will take sometime as well. I will wait for your response. Thanks. --- Thanks for the pics. Don't mean to be a hassle but I've attached examples of the pics I'm looking for. As I mentioned in our phone call, I just want to see ANY blemishes no matter how minor. --- Unhappy Customer, I hope these pics will serve the purpose, I am not a professional photographer, but I tried my best. Let me know if they are good enough for you to make a decision on this car. I will also send you the small clip I recorded this morning. Thanks.