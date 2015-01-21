4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I searched for a Nissa Altima on Edmunds.com site, and requested dealer quotes from several dealers. I negotiated the price with all the other dealers. The reason Hayward Nissan finally got my business: - Offered a competitive quote. Another delaer kept sending me their MSRP, and asking me to come into the dealership to get the best price. Sorry, if I am shopping on the internet, I don't have that kind of time. - Very responsive. Matched the low quotes very quickly. I didn't have to spend too much time going back and forth on email. - Sounded genuine and honest over the phone. Presented their information as it was, with no embelishment or false promises. Hayward Nissan had offered me a pretty competitive quote, and also my choice of color in the car. The representative, Shaun, had appeared most sincere over the phone, even though his price was still about $100 higher than the other lowest dealer. I was a bit skeptical when I got there, but I was blown-away by how easy the process was. Shaun is their new internet sales manager, and he said he has been brought-in to improve the customer experience. He has totally done that! The entire process was smooth and easy. I got the car in my choice of color, took a simple test drive, and filled-out the paper-work. There were _no_ hidden charges, no upselling, no bait-and-switch, or last minute changes. I got exactly the deal I had negotiated for. The folks in finance and sales were all very friendly, and threw-in a couple of free oil changes while we were chatting! I came the next day to pick-up my car, and I realized the car even had some extra features, like external ground lighting, at no extra cost! Shaun gave me a very detailed demo, and he also explained a lot about how dealers work in general. Overall, I think I got te best deal with Hayward Nissan in terms of customer service, friendly and hassle-free car-buying, free oil changes and added features. The one thing I would like them to improve is to provide more detailed information about financing. I financed my car through Nissan to get an additional discount, and it wasn't clear how soon I can refinance my loan through a credit union. It would be good to have some information about the loan in writing. It is not a big deal, though, as I plan to call Nissan Financing directly and get the information. I would highly recommend Hayward Nissan and would definitely contact them first when my son is ready to get his own car in a couple of years. Read more