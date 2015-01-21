Hayward Nissan
Honest and Reliable dealer
Reliable & honesty are the 2 words to describe Hayward Nissan. We bought Nissan Rogue SV 2015 FWD with Premium Package. Jeromey from Hayward Nissan was helping us to finalize the deal.. He is a excellent sales guy.. Gave a perfect price quote which fits my budget without any hassle.. They dont trick you like other dealerships in bay area... Only thing which i didn't like about the dealership is cleanliness.. The car parking lot is very dirty and congested. Also the Coffee machine is not working.. They should renovate the dealership as it look very old.
Sales Review
The car I specificly went for was already sold after I was told they had it and would bring it by from their Fremont warehouse. After waiting and waiting they finally said it was already sold. They really don't want to help you unless you are ready to purchase. I ended up buying 2015 Altima SL. The sales man was really nice I wish I could remember his name. I just remember him being tall and wearing a hat. After I met with Faye in the finance dept. who was super friendly and such a nice a person. The service dept. sucks. The girls that answer the phones are so unfriendly and rude. The manger was really nice tho.
Hassle-free andcar-buying experience at competitive rates
I searched for a Nissa Altima on Edmunds.com site, and requested dealer quotes from several dealers. I negotiated the price with all the other dealers. The reason Hayward Nissan finally got my business: - Offered a competitive quote. Another delaer kept sending me their MSRP, and asking me to come into the dealership to get the best price. Sorry, if I am shopping on the internet, I don't have that kind of time. - Very responsive. Matched the low quotes very quickly. I didn't have to spend too much time going back and forth on email. - Sounded genuine and honest over the phone. Presented their information as it was, with no embelishment or false promises. Hayward Nissan had offered me a pretty competitive quote, and also my choice of color in the car. The representative, Shaun, had appeared most sincere over the phone, even though his price was still about $100 higher than the other lowest dealer. I was a bit skeptical when I got there, but I was blown-away by how easy the process was. Shaun is their new internet sales manager, and he said he has been brought-in to improve the customer experience. He has totally done that! The entire process was smooth and easy. I got the car in my choice of color, took a simple test drive, and filled-out the paper-work. There were _no_ hidden charges, no upselling, no bait-and-switch, or last minute changes. I got exactly the deal I had negotiated for. The folks in finance and sales were all very friendly, and threw-in a couple of free oil changes while we were chatting! I came the next day to pick-up my car, and I realized the car even had some extra features, like external ground lighting, at no extra cost! Shaun gave me a very detailed demo, and he also explained a lot about how dealers work in general. Overall, I think I got te best deal with Hayward Nissan in terms of customer service, friendly and hassle-free car-buying, free oil changes and added features. The one thing I would like them to improve is to provide more detailed information about financing. I financed my car through Nissan to get an additional discount, and it wasn't clear how soon I can refinance my loan through a credit union. It would be good to have some information about the loan in writing. It is not a big deal, though, as I plan to call Nissan Financing directly and get the information. I would highly recommend Hayward Nissan and would definitely contact them first when my son is ready to get his own car in a couple of years.
worst experience form car dealership
First off I got this ad from internet with increditable discount from dealer. Everything went fine after I test drove the car. The sales rep started to play with the numbers and having his own boss to talk to us. Even worst the Manager was unable to horned the price from ad and become rude. "You guys have no business/personal stuff to do and go around to compare the price???" Exact words from the Manager. It's the worst experience and unprofessional dealership I have ever seen in my life.
Great I was surprised
Now I had that the place open back again so I went to see how it is now, I ended up buying a 2008 Nissan Altima Keep in mind that my intention wasn't to make any purchases that day buy the salesman Ryan made me so comfortable and was so kowlagable that I did We even drove the car home "San leandro" so my wife can see it Encourage Any one to go see them they have a great selection of cars and very great team