South Bay Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of South Bay Ford Lincoln
Best Dealership!
by 04/24/2021on
Just got my first ever car trough the South Bay Ford sales and just wanna say huge thanks to their company and especially to the guys who was very loyal, patient, kind, definitely professional people who knows what they doing! Highly recommend Neil Schott, Oscar and their sales manager Manoosh who did all work with ma banking very patiently! They will provide you service till 11 pm to make sure you will leave happy and not worsted to spend your time! Thank you guys for your excellent and such a professional work you done with providing me service and I finally got my dream car! Definitely 10/10 survey!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No test drive on the highway???
by 11/02/2019on
Go Somewhere Else If you are looking to test drive a vehicle and take it on the highway because that’s where you spend 90% of your time, do not come to South Bay Lincoln or Ford. They claim it is against their insurance policy to drive on the highway, but multiple times they said they could “make a special exception.” If it was truly against their insurance policy, they would not be making exceptions. Save yourself the hassle and go somewhere else.
Low Pressure Sale, Do your Research
by 03/01/2015on
Before going to a dealership, I found that doing a little research can help you big time. That is exactly what we did when we visited this dealership. Daryl was super helpful and very friendly. He answered our questions as best as he could and he was up front. He didn't put any kind of pressure on us, and we appreciated that. We wanted to let the car sell itself. After some time we found one that was perfect. During the finance we worked with Mark. It was an extremely pleasant experience. My wife and I felt as if we were dealing with real people and not just fake sales guys. They were very professional and offered us a great deal, which was exactly what we were looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible
by 08/26/2013on
Horrible, sums it up. Nick B. was supposed to be helping us but whenwe got there at our appointment time he had arranged another salesman who passed us off to another salesman. We came agreeing to the sticker price as it was what we were looking for min options. Then the car we were told was "like new", not smoked it had been poorly repaired from numerous accidents, burn holes in the carpet, scratched, dented outside and the inside was even worse. We waisted a three hour drive were treated badly And lied to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My Experience was Outstanding
by 07/26/2013on
I had the best experience purchasing my new Ford Edge at South Bay Ford. It was by far the most professional, considerate and respectful service possible. I went to several Ford dealerships looking for my new car. It drives me crazy when I know more about the vehicle than the salesperson or manager. At South Bay Ford Ryan taught me things about the car I didn't know existed and made me feel that this car would exceed my expectations. He synced my Iphone and we played with all of the technology. By the end of the test drive I knew I had found my car. Also, they had exactly what I was looking for in stock. The deal on the car was very good, the trade in on my car was ok. I plan to use this dealership for my auto service, even though it is a little out of the way, because it is so clean and well run. You actually don't mind spending time at this dealership. Also, everyone I worked with seemed genuinely happt to work there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Online purchase specia order from plant
by 04/21/2013on
Dale M. Internet rep the greatest,true representation of my impression of So Bay Ford. We entered into agreement of my wants and desires in the vehicle of choice! Followed to the letter! Had to wait a while, but not unexpectedly,was given an accurate ETA! To my shock and utter surprise was offered financing which exceeded the best my credit union was prepared to give,which was quite attractive! All I have been able to say has been Wow,Wow,Wow!! Kudos galore. :) :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service/Great Deal
by 04/20/2013on
I spoke with Basem Y. in person at the dealershp. He found the car and deal I wanted. His service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Purchase Through Internet Sales
by 08/23/2012on
When I was ready to lease another Ford, I searched for the best deal online. Found my deal at South Bay Ford Lincoln. Kevin Clyde was my South Bay Ford Internet Salesman. He was great! Low pressure and gave me all the information I asked for, so that when I arrived there was very little left to do. They even fed me at their Bistro for free! I highly recommend South Bay Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What A Positive Car Buying Experience!
by 01/26/2012on
I never thought that I would be able to say that visiting a car dealership was a totally positive experience. But South Bay Ford is wonderful. From the start, I was treated professionally and respectfully. They gave me a quote and honored it. They did not try to upsell me or add on extras. They made sure that I was completely comfortable with my purchase before I left. Everyone that I dealt with was helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. I would recommend this dealership to anyone interested in purchasing a Ford. And particularly if you want to buy a Transit Connect. This dealership is well stocked with this sometimes hard to find model. I purchased one and it was about $1000.00 less than another dealer who shall remain nameless. Thank you South Bay Ford. You rock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experiance
by 08/01/2007on
Worked with internet sales department. I only had to deal with one salesman, great way to do business.