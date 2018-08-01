Porsche South Bay
Customer Reviews of Porsche South Bay
Porsche South Bay is A-OK
by 01/08/2018on
I had a fantastic experience with Mike at the Porsche dealership, as well as everyone else that helped me get my Cayenne. My goal when I lease a car is to get a good deal and I feel like I did great with these guys. Communication (and numbers) were presented in a super transparent way and they were open to negotiations without trying to change my lease months or miles or down payment - super clear. I would definitely recommend them and especially Mike. Hes the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 01/05/2018on
I have had several sales and service experiences with Porsche South Bay and by far they are the best. I do have a few cars from other premier car companies and those experiences are incredibly frustrating and disappointing. Carl Tofflemire and David Kramer at Porsche South Bay absolutely could not have been better in their communications, timeliness, salesmanship, service attitude, and commitment to my complete satisfaction. I was always greeted as a familiar friend and not with an over bearing selling pressure. Guidance, answers, options and all the time I requested were never an inconvenience. Truth is, it is the same experience I had last time purchasing or servicing my Porsche. These guys have it figured out and Carl and David could not represent the Porsche brand or Porsche South Bay any better. And the Finance Manager, Sarah Carbajal, comes from the same mold. Competent and efficient and pleasing at the same time. I'd like to add a sixth Star if I could.
Highly recommend
by 11/11/2017on
I had an excellent car buying experience at Porsche South Bay. The salesman was very knowledgeable and professional. The dealership is beautiful and everyon was helpful and friendly each time I was there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phenomenal Dealership
by 10/11/2017on
We could not say enough positive things about our experience with Richard Pressley and South Bay Porsche. Richard is extremely knowledgeable and did an excellent job keeping us in the loop about the status of the new Macan S we purchased. When the car was ready for us to pick up, we spent several hours at the dealership. The dealership is very impressive itself and everyone was very professional and welcoming. We had a tour of the facilities and service dept, completed all the paperwork and then were taken to a separate bay where our new car was sitting. Richard spent at least an hour and a half with us explaining every detail of our new car. He is not only extremely knowledgeable but very passionate as well. You really feel like he loves Porsches and wants you to love them too! He always says, call me anytime if you have any questions" and he really means it. We definitely consider South Bay our go-to Porsche dealership and would highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy a car. Do yourself a favor and ask for Richard!!
Amazing dealer!
by 09/02/2017on
I went to Porche South Bay to order a customized Potsche Boxer. There, I met Paul Boozer. He is amazing, he was passionate about what he was doing and very helpful. The deal that I received through his effort was great. After waiting for sometime, now I have my car and very happy with it! I am really thankful to him for the deal that I received by his effort and also for all the work he did to deliver the car to me including all the instructions that I needed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Porsche south bay
by 07/31/2017on
Sales man David is Awsome guy , helpful and professional also his manager Eric he is Asome , five stars for them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richard Presley is the best
by 07/19/2017on
My girlfriend and I bought (ordered) Porsche cars at South Bay Porsche. Richard Presley helped us in both instances and our experience couldnt have been better. He guided us through every step, explained all the details about the process and made sure everything was transparent. He is knowledgeable, helpful, always ready to answer questions (in person, by phone or email etc). Richard also loves Porsche which makes him passionate about those cars and not just a great salesman. Most importantly, Richard made everything easy, effortless and fun. We didnt feel like being at a dealership. There were no surprises and Richard was truly there for us. Thank you, Richard. We love our cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
911 purchase
by 05/30/2017on
Porsche South Bay was a great dealership for the purchase of my Targa 4s which I had built. Carl Tofflemire guided me through the building process and recommended options I wouldn't have thought of on my own. As my 911 was being shipped I was communicating with Mike Vance who kept me abreast of the scheduled delivery date. He was more than accommodating and always replied to my emails in a timely manner. Upon delivery, I met with Mike and he took his time to familiarize me with the Porsche technology in this car. As it was also a bit overwhelming (as I am a Porsche novice) he extended himself to come to my house and go through all the bells and whistles again in order to ensure I am comfortable with all the technology. Do thank you to Carl and Mike...I am now finally living the Porsche experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Working with Adriana
by 05/28/2017on
Yesterday had a great sales associate, Adriana Vallecillo who made the car acquisition process as good as possible. Very helpful throughout the process and in orienting us to our vehicle. Plus we found we had a good Baja connection!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New purchase
by 05/07/2017on
Kelly Subbaiah is the best car sales person I have worked with in my 40+ years of purchasing a car. She is a great asset for a great dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase service agreement
by 05/01/2017on
Had a very positive experience with the financial manager at Southbay Porsche. Inna Eng is both professional and engaging in helping find the financial package that I needed A very positive experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience
by 04/28/2017on
I can't say enough about Kelly subbaiah and South Bay Porsche , I was in contact with 4 dealerships prior to Meeting Kelly in regards to custom ordering the new 2107 Panamera, the other dealerships acted as I was just a number and there attitude was take it or leave it we will sell it regardless , then I met Kelly and honestly within 2 mins on the phone I was sold, she went above and beyond for me on pricing with management to get where I needed to be and I can't tell you enough how amazing my car buying experience was with her and South Bay you guys have a new Porsche customer for life !!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience EVER!
by 04/05/2017on
Adriana Vallecillo sold me my Panamera 4s last week and I could not be happier with the car or the experience I had at the dealership. I test drove, by appointment, with Adriana on Thursday and came back to buy the car on Monday after looking at other dealerships and cars over the weekend. None compared. Professional, knowledgeable and I am confident that she will be there to answer questions about the car's technology as questions arise. I highly recommend her. Dealership is new and beautifully designed with easy access off the 405 and lots of parking.
Buying my first Porsche
by 04/01/2017on
Paul Boozer was my salesman. He treated me right. I'd buy from him again in a heartbeat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful sales team
by 02/25/2017on
Clean beautiful new facility. Great customer service. Professional finance support. Big shout out to Kelly and Inna for their assistance in making my new car lease experience painless and quick.
Friendly and real people who sell dreams
by 02/21/2017on
I recently purchased a 2015 CPO 911 GT3 from Porsche of South Bay and had the pleasure of working with Richard Presley. I was under the impression that there would be a bit of snobbery and was a bit nervous about the type of service I would receive. It doesn't help that I'm relatively young and that I was looking to test drive the GT3, which I'm sure people do without any intention to purchase just because it's such an amazing car. Thankfully, the experience was brilliant from the start and even the dreaded negotiation process was a breeze (be realistic though people, you aren't buying a Prius). After a relatively short period of time and great conversations, I had completed the purchase of the car of my dreams and made a genuine friend in Richard. These people are the real deal and love people that love their cars. If you've dreamed of owing a Porsche of your own and you want to be valued for your passion and dedication to the rich heritage of the Porsche brand/family, this is the place to come. If you have a dream, live it by coming here to buy from people who are geniunely excited to start your journey to driving nirvana.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The easiest car purchase we've ever had!
by 05/13/2016on
Well, we drove all the way from San Juan Capistrano in search of 'the truck'. Weren't expecting to buy one, but mine just needed to be replaced, so off we went. Now, a Porsche dealer isn't where you normally look, especially when it's all the way in Torrance. But, we saw an add online and didn't find what we wanted on the way. When we arrived, Richard Presley greeted us, after a few minutes. (They were quite busy) He quickly offered to grab the truck, bring it out and let us have a look. We went out for a test drive, loved the truck and it was time to negotiate. Well, we were just honest with him, as to what we could afford. He took our offer to his sales manager and within just a couple minutes, we were buying a new-to-us truck! My wife even had reservations because of the color, to which Richard kindly said, 'take the keys and have another look. I want you to be happy with the truck, so take you time.' Never heard that in a car lot before! Anyway, we traded in my old truck and drove the hour and 20 minutes home very, very happy. Nothing but compliments from friends. Thanks Richard! (Oh, don't mess with the finance lady though! She's tough!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience!
by 03/10/2016on
We have been shopping around for the "right" pre-owned 911 for a while and dealt with a lot of dealerships. At Pacific Porsche Richard Presley took great care of us - even when we couldn't agree on a deal initially. Together we walked through all the numbers with him, but couldn't close the deal. Richard was patient and professional along the way and treated us with the utmost respect. After we had left, he kept us informed on price updates on that particular car. When the car price finally dropped to an acceptable level, we decided to buy the car. The day we picked up the car Richard treated us in a very professional and courteous manner. He took the required time to walk us through all the features of the car. Richard truly deserves the title "brand ambassador". Job very well done! We left with a big smile and an awesome car! Great experience all around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pacific Porsche was great!
by 12/04/2015on
I really appreciated the professional nature of the dealership and especially my sales person Richard Presley. So often, people tell you that they will call you back and they never do. Richard called me back just as he said he would. When I went in to meet with him, he was ready to assist me. I would definitely go back to Pacific Porsche again.
Outstanding service
by 11/02/2015on
Ryan Shipton and the crew at Pacific Porsche went the extra mile to ensure my experience there was top notch. I took delivery of a new Cayman GT4 last week and they really delivered on everything. I would recommend these guys to anyone looking for a new or used Porsche
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great VIP Service
by 10/29/2015on
Went into Pacific Porsche and had a specific request on a Macan Turbo (I wanted black with red interior) the salesman Mike Yousefivand worked hard to find it and a few days later called me with the good news --got a great deal and he spent time showing the car on all the options! I felt like a VIP - this was my second car from the LA Car Guy dealership and i will continue in the future --Five star service !