5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Well, we drove all the way from San Juan Capistrano in search of 'the truck'. Weren't expecting to buy one, but mine just needed to be replaced, so off we went. Now, a Porsche dealer isn't where you normally look, especially when it's all the way in Torrance. But, we saw an add online and didn't find what we wanted on the way. When we arrived, Richard Presley greeted us, after a few minutes. (They were quite busy) He quickly offered to grab the truck, bring it out and let us have a look. We went out for a test drive, loved the truck and it was time to negotiate. Well, we were just honest with him, as to what we could afford. He took our offer to his sales manager and within just a couple minutes, we were buying a new-to-us truck! My wife even had reservations because of the color, to which Richard kindly said, 'take the keys and have another look. I want you to be happy with the truck, so take you time.' Never heard that in a car lot before! Anyway, we traded in my old truck and drove the hour and 20 minutes home very, very happy. Nothing but compliments from friends. Thanks Richard! (Oh, don't mess with the finance lady though! She's tough!) Read more