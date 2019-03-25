Customer Reviews of Pacific Volkswagen
Excellent dealership experience
by 03/25/2019on
We showed up at 2:30 and were out of there by 5:30 with our new Tiguan! It was hands down the best dealership experience weÃ¢ÂÂve ever had. James Echols was amazing and we appreciate all he did to help us out! Thank you guys for an awesome experience and awesome car!
Very Satisfied
by 02/25/2019on
My wife and I were very pleased with the level of service and attention we received from the dealership sales (Robert Lozano) and finance (Fred Mir). Their expert knowledge of the vehicle we selected (2019 Tiguan SEL) and financing process involved made our leasing of the vehicle a pleasant experience. Again many thanks and high compliments.
Great buying experience!
by 02/24/2019on
Walked into VW on Saturday at 6:30p thinking they were open until 8p. We met with Aaron who helped us test drive a couple used vehicles. After a little negotiation the team worked with us to make a gray purchase on a used Tiguan. Car buying always takes longer than you think, so we were sitting in the lobby about 9p talking about dinner and they overheard offering us some of their pizza :) by the time we left with keys in hand was about 10p. Thatâs when we found out they actually had been closed since 7p. They wer3 friendly and helpful the entire time and we never felt pressured to buy but more of a partnership. Def will be back!
helpful internet sales team
by 02/23/2019on
if you're looking for a vw in los angeles and want prompt answers to your questions instead of auto-reply emails from sales software, i highly recommend Sergio Angel and the internet sales team at Pacific VW.
Best car buying experience
by 02/10/2019on
Jason was wonderful!! He answered every phone call and question and was so helpful. He made the process so easy and enjoyable.
Nancy Minatodani
by 01/19/2019on
Nancy Minatodani at Pacific Volkswagen in Hawthorne California is an absolute gem. She is tbe first and last factor as to why I purchase a car from that dealership. Always a great experience with HER ; professional and caring, with a deep knowledge of her industry.When she's handling the transaction, I can relax knowing that someone honest is working on my behalf. My fiancee' (who has done numerous transactions with her) absolutely loves her, along with Steve (the GM). Thanks Nancy!
2019 Tiguan
by 01/18/2019on
Very friendly and non pushy service !
Great Sales Experience!!!
by 01/16/2019on
I had been looking for an suv for a little over a month and wanted to trade in Toyota Camry . I had gone to a couple different places but ultimately chose the Tiguan. My experience at pacific Volkswagen was amazing. The day I got my car, I primarily worked with George Dunbar and Sergio Lopez and I cannot even begin to express how pleasant the experience was . Keep up the excellent VIP service Mr George Dunbar and Sergio, I would definitely refer all my friend and family to Pacific VW
Nancy was a pleasure to deal with
by 01/12/2019on
We had such an easy time dealing with Nancy and Jake. Great experience! Thank you!
Great Experience
by 01/01/2019on
So happy with the management, sales and finance team that helped me at Pacific VW especially James Nolte! Love our new Tiguan! Thanks Pacific VW!
Excellent customer service
by 01/01/2019on
Our sales person Ricky Ortiz was great, very helpful and made the process fast and painless. It was the best experience my wife and I ever had buying a car.
Sales- James Nolte
by 12/31/2018on
I acquired a new leased vehicle (2019 Jetta) from James Nolte. He is my go to guy for the past 6 years. Heâs friendly and can answer all your questions and needs. Thanks Jimmy!
Lease 2018 Tiguan SE
by 11/26/2018on
I recently leased a 2018 Tiguan SE and had an amazing experience with Jason Stacho, he was very patient, explained all the options and worked with me and my family to get us the best deal. We are very pleased to have done business as VE pacific and look to continue doing business with them in the future
Pacific VW
by 11/13/2018on
Would totally recommend shopping for VW at Pacific VW. Aaron Acosta is the best car sales Rep. I have dealt with. He privies true VIP customer service!
Great experience
by 11/01/2018on
I had been looking for an suv for a little over a month and wanted to trade in my car. I had gone to a couple different places but ultimately chose the Tiguan. My experience at pacific Volkswagen was amazing. The day I got my car, I primarily worked with Nancy Minatodani and Anthony Roberts and I cannot even begin to express how pleasant the experience was. I had test driven my car and worked with Chris Estrada who was also very helpful and great to work with. Overall, everyone was so helpful and I am so happy with my decision!
Pacific VW. Aaron Acosta
by 10/01/2018on
Aaron Acosta took great care of us. We were shopping for a Golf to reward our daughter for her hard work in College. She wanted a specific color combo that was challenging to locate. Aaron located that vehicle and came in special on his day off to close the deal. Fair price and great experience with the entire staff on a early Sunday morning.
Excellent Experience
by 09/27/2018on
This is my 3rd VW lease with Pacific VW and Jimmy Nolte and each experience has been great. Jimmy and I negotiated this lease over the phone and I was able to do this because of my complete trust in Jimmy and Lease Manager Nancy. I drove 500 miles from my new location to complete the tranasaction, even though I have a VW dealership 60-miles from home. Leasing an automobile is a big decision for me and I do not take it lightly. Jimmy Nolte, Nancy and Pacific VW have, each time, have made the process a pleasant one. Thank You.
Ricky Ortiz
by 09/03/2018on
Ricky was great, start to finish. He was very knowledgeable of the products. And he related well to all members of the family - mom, dad and son.
Thank You Pacific Volkswagen!!!!
by 08/21/2018on
Big shoutout to Sergio Angel and the rest of the team at Pacific VW! They wouldnt let me leave unhappy without a car so they took the time to make me walk out happy with a new VW Atlas!! Thank you guys for making the car dealership experience an awesome one!! Will definitely head back for another VW when time comes!
Excellent Service
by 08/20/2018on
Excellent and great value. James (Jimmy) Nolte was outstanding and so were his boss (Nancy) and the finance person ( Berj). My wife and I left the dealership feeling that we had a great experience, good and trustworthy service, and a great deal on a beautiful car. Highly recommended.
So happy with my new car!
by 07/23/2018on
I cannot express enough how amazing working with Krysta at Pacific Volkswagen was. She knew exactly what I was looking for, was extremely knowledgeable, and so helpful during the whole process. Im so incredibly happy with my new car, but also my new family over at Pacific Volkswagen! Thank you so much Krysta!
