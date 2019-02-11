sales Rating

I had the best experience purchasing my new Ford Edge at South Bay Ford. It was by far the most professional, considerate and respectful service possible. I went to several Ford dealerships looking for my new car. It drives me crazy when I know more about the vehicle than the salesperson or manager. At South Bay Ford Ryan taught me things about the car I didn't know existed and made me feel that this car would exceed my expectations. He synced my Iphone and we played with all of the technology. By the end of the test drive I knew I had found my car. Also, they had exactly what I was looking for in stock. The deal on the car was very good, the trade in on my car was ok. I plan to use this dealership for my auto service, even though it is a little out of the way, because it is so clean and well run. You actually don't mind spending time at this dealership. Also, everyone I worked with seemed genuinely happt to work there. Read more