Walked into VW on Saturday at 6:30p thinking they were open until 8p. We met with Aaron who helped us test drive a couple used vehicles. After a little negotiation the team worked with us to make a gray purchase on a used Tiguan. Car buying always takes longer than you think, so we were sitting in the lobby about 9p talking about dinner and they overheard offering us some of their pizza :) by the time we left with keys in hand was about 10p. Thatâs when we found out they actually had been closed since 7p. They wer3 friendly and helpful the entire time and we never felt pressured to buy but more of a partnership. Def will be back! Read more