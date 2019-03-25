Excellent dealership experience
by 03/25/2019on
We showed up at 2:30 and were out of there by 5:30 with our new Tiguan! It was hands down the best dealership experience weÃ¢ÂÂve ever had. James Echols was amazing and we appreciate all he did to help us out! Thank you guys for an awesome experience and awesome car!
Great service
by 03/20/2019on
I always get the best help possible. Jonathan Rodriguez always helps because he always goes far beyond on providing the best customer service. He always does everything to make me comfortable for not having my car. Always keeps me updated with status of my car. Cannot say enough about him and pacofic vw.
Very Satisfied
by 02/25/2019on
My wife and I were very pleased with the level of service and attention we received from the dealership sales (Robert Lozano) and finance (Fred Mir). Their expert knowledge of the vehicle we selected (2019 Tiguan SEL) and financing process involved made our leasing of the vehicle a pleasant experience. Again many thanks and high compliments.
Great buying experience!
by 02/24/2019on
Walked into VW on Saturday at 6:30p thinking they were open until 8p. We met with Aaron who helped us test drive a couple used vehicles. After a little negotiation the team worked with us to make a gray purchase on a used Tiguan. Car buying always takes longer than you think, so we were sitting in the lobby about 9p talking about dinner and they overheard offering us some of their pizza :) by the time we left with keys in hand was about 10p. Thatâs when we found out they actually had been closed since 7p. They wer3 friendly and helpful the entire time and we never felt pressured to buy but more of a partnership. Def will be back!
helpful internet sales team
by 02/23/2019on
if you're looking for a vw in los angeles and want prompt answers to your questions instead of auto-reply emails from sales software, i highly recommend Sergio Angel and the internet sales team at Pacific VW.
Susan Anh
by 02/22/2019on
Susan Anh is an excellent Service Advisor. She is very knowledgeable, incredibly personable and professional. Susan Anh has always made me feel welcomed and appreciated; which I value greatly as a consistent customer. Though she services hundreds of people, Susan Anh always treats the person she is assisting as her top priority. Susan Anh is phenomenal.
Great!
by 02/20/2019on
Susan Ahn made sure that the repair on my car was done on a timely manner. She was very responsive to my calls and needs and went above and beyond so that my vehicle was repaired just in time for transport to Pennsylvania.
Professional and efficient
by 02/18/2019on
Professional and efficient team, Service Adviser Jon Rodriguez will take care of you and your car
Best car buying experience
by 02/10/2019on
Jason was wonderful!! He answered every phone call and question and was so helpful. He made the process so easy and enjoyable.
excellent service .
by 02/06/2019on
Excellent service. Really love the customer service specially service advisor Susan shes very helpful
Great Experience
by 01/28/2019on
Best Service Always. This particular time I was helped by Michael Sandoval. I always bring my car to this dealership.
Nancy Minatodani
by 01/19/2019on
Nancy Minatodani at Pacific Volkswagen in Hawthorne California is an absolute gem. She is tbe first and last factor as to why I purchase a car from that dealership. Always a great experience with HER ; professional and caring, with a deep knowledge of her industry.When she's handling the transaction, I can relax knowing that someone honest is working on my behalf. My fiancee' (who has done numerous transactions with her) absolutely loves her, along with Steve (the GM). Thanks Nancy!
2019 Tiguan
by 01/18/2019on
Very friendly and non pushy service !
Great Sales Experience!!!
by 01/16/2019on
I had been looking for an suv for a little over a month and wanted to trade in Toyota Camry . I had gone to a couple different places but ultimately chose the Tiguan. My experience at pacific Volkswagen was amazing. The day I got my car, I primarily worked with George Dunbar and Sergio Lopez and I cannot even begin to express how pleasant the experience was . Keep up the excellent VIP service Mr George Dunbar and Sergio, I would definitely refer all my friend and family to Pacific VW
Amazing and fast service
by 01/14/2019on
Evelyn Cruz was great in addressing my questions regarding the time needed for service and my shuttle need. She responded quickly to my texts and was very friendly.
Nancy was a pleasure to deal with
by 01/12/2019on
We had such an easy time dealing with Nancy and Jake. Great experience! Thank you!
Great Experience
by 01/01/2019on
So happy with the management, sales and finance team that helped me at Pacific VW especially James Nolte! Love our new Tiguan! Thanks Pacific VW!
Excellent customer service
by 01/01/2019on
Our sales person Ricky Ortiz was great, very helpful and made the process fast and painless. It was the best experience my wife and I ever had buying a car.
Sales- James Nolte
by 12/31/2018on
I acquired a new leased vehicle (2019 Jetta) from James Nolte. He is my go to guy for the past 6 years. Heâs friendly and can answer all your questions and needs. Thanks Jimmy!