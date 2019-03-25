Pacific Volkswagen

14900 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pacific Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
(36)
Recommend: Yes (35) No (1)
sales Rating

Excellent dealership experience

by Cvoduro on 03/25/2019

We showed up at 2:30 and were out of there by 5:30 with our new Tiguan! It was hands down the best dealership experience weÃ¢ÂÂve ever had. James Echols was amazing and we appreciate all he did to help us out! Thank you guys for an awesome experience and awesome car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
173 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by WB on 03/20/2019

I always get the best help possible. Jonathan Rodriguez always helps because he always goes far beyond on providing the best customer service. He always does everything to make me comfortable for not having my car. Always keeps me updated with status of my car. Cannot say enough about him and pacofic vw.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by Hurd on 02/25/2019

My wife and I were very pleased with the level of service and attention we received from the dealership sales (Robert Lozano) and finance (Fred Mir). Their expert knowledge of the vehicle we selected (2019 Tiguan SEL) and financing process involved made our leasing of the vehicle a pleasant experience. Again many thanks and high compliments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience!

by Jmkoch16 on 02/24/2019

Walked into VW on Saturday at 6:30p thinking they were open until 8p. We met with Aaron who helped us test drive a couple used vehicles. After a little negotiation the team worked with us to make a gray purchase on a used Tiguan. Car buying always takes longer than you think, so we were sitting in the lobby about 9p talking about dinner and they overheard offering us some of their pizza :) by the time we left with keys in hand was about 10p. Thatâs when we found out they actually had been closed since 7p. They wer3 friendly and helpful the entire time and we never felt pressured to buy but more of a partnership. Def will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

helpful internet sales team

by grimmer101 on 02/23/2019

if you're looking for a vw in los angeles and want prompt answers to your questions instead of auto-reply emails from sales software, i highly recommend Sergio Angel and the internet sales team at Pacific VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Susan Anh

by PacificJay1 on 02/22/2019

Susan Anh is an excellent Service Advisor. She is very knowledgeable, incredibly personable and professional. Susan Anh has always made me feel welcomed and appreciated; which I value greatly as a consistent customer. Though she services hundreds of people, Susan Anh always treats the person she is assisting as her top priority. Susan Anh is phenomenal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great!

by Joanne on 02/20/2019

Susan Ahn made sure that the repair on my car was done on a timely manner. She was very responsive to my calls and needs and went above and beyond so that my vehicle was repaired just in time for transport to Pennsylvania.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Professional and efficient

by rfran on 02/18/2019

Professional and efficient team, Service Adviser Jon Rodriguez will take care of you and your car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Best car buying experience

by Jillers789 on 02/10/2019

Jason was wonderful!! He answered every phone call and question and was so helpful. He made the process so easy and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent service .

by Marleen on 02/06/2019

Excellent service. Really love the customer service specially service advisor Susan shes very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Experience

by MV on 01/28/2019

Best Service Always. This particular time I was helped by Michael Sandoval. I always bring my car to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Nancy Minatodani

by MikeB123 on 01/19/2019

Nancy Minatodani at Pacific Volkswagen in Hawthorne California is an absolute gem. She is tbe first and last factor as to why I purchase a car from that dealership. Always a great experience with HER ; professional and caring, with a deep knowledge of her industry.When she's handling the transaction, I can relax knowing that someone honest is working on my behalf. My fiancee' (who has done numerous transactions with her) absolutely loves her, along with Steve (the GM). Thanks Nancy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Tiguan

by Jessicak on 01/18/2019

Very friendly and non pushy service !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience!!!

by julietran on 01/16/2019

I had been looking for an suv for a little over a month and wanted to trade in Toyota Camry . I had gone to a couple different places but ultimately chose the Tiguan. My experience at pacific Volkswagen was amazing. The day I got my car, I primarily worked with George Dunbar and Sergio Lopez and I cannot even begin to express how pleasant the experience was . Keep up the excellent VIP service Mr George Dunbar and Sergio, I would definitely refer all my friend and family to Pacific VW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing and fast service

by Sharon on 01/14/2019

Evelyn Cruz was great in addressing my questions regarding the time needed for service and my shuttle need. She responded quickly to my texts and was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Nancy was a pleasure to deal with

by Alexis on 01/12/2019

We had such an easy time dealing with Nancy and Jake. Great experience! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by ProudTiguanOwner on 01/01/2019

So happy with the management, sales and finance team that helped me at Pacific VW especially James Nolte! Love our new Tiguan! Thanks Pacific VW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Newedge on 01/01/2019

Our sales person Ricky Ortiz was great, very helpful and made the process fast and painless. It was the best experience my wife and I ever had buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales- James Nolte

by Limfoundation on 12/31/2018

I acquired a new leased vehicle (2019 Jetta) from James Nolte. He is my go to guy for the past 6 years. Heâs friendly and can answer all your questions and needs. Thanks Jimmy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
83 cars in stock
0 new59 used24 certified pre-owned
