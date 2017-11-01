1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

James Ford is a disgraceful dealership. My husband and I bought and 2006 Expedition from them in August 2013. We opted for an extended warranty and also advised not to purchase gap insurance as we were assured it was worth far more than what we owed on it. Fast forward to November, the car wouldn't start. I was told by the Service Department there was corrosion on the battery and everything was fine. Fast forward a few days, the car wouldn't start again and it felt like the transmission was slipping. Took it back in and were told it was going to cost $1300 to repair 6 coils, replace all the spark plugs and various other issues. We were also told the warranty that we paid $2000 extra for, covered NONE of it. Yet, had we opted for the more expensive warranty, it would have been covered as told to us by Dee the sales manager. The repairs to the vehicle took almost 3 weeks and the rental car we were first given didn't fit our sons carseat. When we informed them of this, they got us another rental only for us to return it because the work wasn't covered under the warranty and the extra rental was costing the dealership money. After much back and forth, the quoted $1300 repair bill was taken care of by the general manager, which we greatly appreciated. Fast forward again to now (February 2014), my husband and I decided the fuel costs on this vehicle are outrageous; time to find something more efficient. We took it to another local dealership to have it appraised for a trade in. We find out not only are we the NINTH owner (this is to be disputed by Jim B. himself. I'll explain...) as well as the vehicle has been in an ACCIDENT! Because of this information, we find out the car is worth LESS THAN 1/3 of what we owe on it. Are you kidding me? Not to mention, we have been driving our infant son around in a vehicle that has been involved in an accident. My husband and I decided this must be some mistake. We ran the car fax report, only to find out the information was TRUE. James Ford NEVER disclosed any information about an accident or that the vehicle had had so many previous owners. I went into James Ford today to discuss this information with the General Manager Jim B. First of all, he was extremely rude and dismissive. He essentially called me ignorant because I used car fax. He told me to my face that "Carfax is a joke! They're getting sued." He proceeded to tell me that he couldn't possibly remember who I was or what vehicle I had purchased because they sell "several hundred vehicles per month". Yet, 2 minutes later he remembered he ate the cost of the "extensive service". He pulled our file and there was NO CAR HISTORY REPORT. So he pulls the "industry standard report" as he called it and it shows no accidents. So I asked him in the Department of Motor Vehicles in Arizona are liars?(this is where the accident was reported on Carfax report) He said he couldn't have possibly known it was in an accident. I said isn't it your responsibility to research and know about the vehicles you sell? He said it's only his responsibility to know what is given to him by the industry standard. Jim B. also said that we are not the 9th owner of this vehicle, this is actually how many times the vehicle has been "registered". I don't believe it for a second. He quickly dismissed me and it was a complete waste of my time. He proceeded to tell me with a car that old of course there would be problems. I don't recall a 2006 vehicle being "so old". Also, he told me that I shouldn't worry in the slightest bit about driving a vehicle that's been in an accident, especially with my infant son because the car is "such a tank". He handed me his "industry standard report" and I walked out. Talk about a bunch of crap. Meanwhile, salesmen were rudely interrupting the conversation without even an "excuse me", they would just talk over me while they got their work done. My favorite part of the whole experience? He couldn't even wait for me to completely exit the dealership before he started speaking poorly about me and the purchase of my vehicle and the "free service" he performed on the car. James Ford will never have my business again. While I realize losing one customer isn't going to impact business, word of mouth and experience go very far. DO NOT BUY FROM JAMES FORD. EVER. Worst $11,000 mistake we've EVER made. Read more