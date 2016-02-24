5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been wanting a new truck for sometime now, however buying a new vehicle is normally a stressful event. I decided to go to Gridley Ford and try them. Well that was the best thing I have done in a long time. Curt and Curtis were both so helpful and patient with my wife and I because we had a lot of questions to ask. Their dealership seems to be ran the old fashion way, honesty and integrity. I feel I got the truck I wanted and at a very fair price. I love my new F250 Super Duty and would buy my next vehicle there again. Thank you Gridley Country Ford! Read more