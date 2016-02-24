Gridley Country Ford
Customer Reviews of Gridley Country Ford
Gridley Country Ford / Leader in customer service
by 02/24/2016on
Top notch service at Gridley Country Ford! They make it easy and no sales pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and professional staff
by 07/15/2015on
We purchased a 2014 Escape. There was a great selection to choose from and Steve Rubie was one of the most professional and attentive employees (of course, they only hire the best at this dealership). He answered all our questions, showed us all the "bells and whistles", and was informative about warranty, etc. This was our 5th vehicle purchased through Gridley Country Ford and we won't purchase anywhere else. The Service Department is highly trained and very efficient as well. The best dealership in the state.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 06/29/2015on
I have been wanting a new truck for sometime now, however buying a new vehicle is normally a stressful event. I decided to go to Gridley Ford and try them. Well that was the best thing I have done in a long time. Curt and Curtis were both so helpful and patient with my wife and I because we had a lot of questions to ask. Their dealership seems to be ran the old fashion way, honesty and integrity. I feel I got the truck I wanted and at a very fair price. I love my new F250 Super Duty and would buy my next vehicle there again. Thank you Gridley Country Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service with whole dealership
by 06/28/2015on
any time i had a problem with my car you always took care of me with one of your rentals thank you for taking care of your clients
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes