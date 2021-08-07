1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This review is in regards to the service department. I recently bought a new truck from this dealership and after the first month I started having mechanical issues with it. I contacted the service department which had me on hold for 40 minutes just to tell me they couldn’t give me an appointment for 3 weeks. I spoke to Jason who told me to bring it down for the repair and he would give me a rental vehicle which I had requested and he agreed to. I arrived on the day of my appointment and he told me he couldn’t give me a rental so I had to re-schedule my appointment because I wasn’t able to leave my vehicle after I explained to him I could only bring my vehicle if I was provided a rental. I went home and called back to reschedule just to be on hold for hours only to be told by Jason again I had to wait another 3 weeks for an appointment. I asked to speak to the service manager and I spoke with Ryan who basically told me they had no room for me and maybe I should try another dealership. I paid over a hundred thousand dollars for a truck and was made promises I can bring my truck down anytime if I ever had problems. These people are dishonest and will tell you anything to make a sale obviously and the service staff basically hangs up on you when you call them when you finally get through to them. I chose to have my repair done at another dealership where my business will be appreciated. Read more