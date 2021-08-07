Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Visit dealer’s website 
931 S Lone Hill Ave, Glendora, CA 91740
Today 7:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(95)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
95 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fail to serve

by Jason Elkins on 07/08/2021

This review is in regards to the service department. I recently bought a new truck from this dealership and after the first month I started having mechanical issues with it. I contacted the service department which had me on hold for 40 minutes just to tell me they couldn’t give me an appointment for 3 weeks. I spoke to Jason who told me to bring it down for the repair and he would give me a rental vehicle which I had requested and he agreed to. I arrived on the day of my appointment and he told me he couldn’t give me a rental so I had to re-schedule my appointment because I wasn’t able to leave my vehicle after I explained to him I could only bring my vehicle if I was provided a rental. I went home and called back to reschedule just to be on hold for hours only to be told by Jason again I had to wait another 3 weeks for an appointment. I asked to speak to the service manager and I spoke with Ryan who basically told me they had no room for me and maybe I should try another dealership. I paid over a hundred thousand dollars for a truck and was made promises I can bring my truck down anytime if I ever had problems. These people are dishonest and will tell you anything to make a sale obviously and the service staff basically hangs up on you when you call them when you finally get through to them. I chose to have my repair done at another dealership where my business will be appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome customer experience!

by Peekachoo71 on 04/12/2019

I just leased my all-time favorite vehicle the Grand Cherokee! I had spoken to many dealers recently and Glendora Dodge (Jim Brooks) really took the time to speak with me and give us a great buying experience. He was so helpful in finding me my dream car in my price range. He's a great salesman and really takes the time to listen and get you what you want. Our finance manager Michael was amazing as well. He was so helpful and nice. He answered all our questions while we signed our lives away. Haha I love my new Grand Cherokee and will recommend Jim Brooks and Glendora Dodge to everyone looking for their next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Adolfo on 12/01/2018

It was a nice purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience, thank you!

by Frederick on 12/01/2018

Everyone was courteous and knowledgeable. Our salesman was Gabriel and we liked him right away. He was very thoughtful in our needs while at the dealership and fits well as a representative for Glendora Dodge. This is the 4th or 5th vehicle we have purchased from you & we always go back to you first when searching for a new car. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great people and great service

by David on 11/30/2018

Everyone at this dealership is very friendly! It's nice to feel welcomed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Care for my Trail Hawk

by Nicholas on 11/27/2018

You were willing to take care of my urgent needs immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and beyond

by Breck on 11/17/2018

Jim brooks was no non sense. He was great in communicating, even on his day off. He went above and beyond to bring the car to Temecula to make the deal happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Ram 1500 Truck Purchase

by Martha on 11/08/2018

What I LOVED about our experience is the customer service that we received from Salesman Guillermo Teurli! We have purchased many vehicles and he is the BEST salesman that we have ever dealt with. From the minute we arrived, he was extremely attentive, professional and courteous and we left there feeling very comfortable and confident with the purchase of our Ram 1500 truck! We owe it all to him!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service experience

by Alfred on 11/03/2018

Quick service, friendly employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent Dart service

by Anthony on 11/03/2018

Very convenient and reasonable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing deal

by Arcelia on 11/02/2018

Faculty and my sales consultant were very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick Service

by Kelly on 11/01/2018

Promptly greeted. Understood my service request. Able to have work performed immediately. Simple process no stupid B/S.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful

by Vincenzo on 10/27/2018

They are willing to work with you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Priscilla on 10/25/2018

The service was fast and friendly. My car was ready even sooner then they said it would be. I even got a ride to work from there shuttle service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place and I got my car for a steal!

by Alexander on 10/24/2018

Sale guy Jim Brooks was really great experience he didnt pressure me onto anything and I really appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Jay on 10/22/2018

It was a last minute call for oil change. Got in quickly and out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Glendora jeep

by George on 10/20/2018

It was very stress free! All three sales reps were great!! Mike, ricky and mehda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tuneup and oil change

by Roy on 10/15/2018

Very good and timely service at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Timely service this visit.

by John on 10/03/2018

With my scheduled appointment for my radio to be replaced, I was in and out of the service department within 2 hours. Living 30 miles away from this dealership, a courtesy ride home was not available. The 2 hour wait to have the radio replaced, was reasonable in my opinion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Salesman

by Chase on 09/28/2018

Jim Brooks is an excellent salesman! He takes care of his customers and goes above and beyond what’s expected! Would highly recommend a friend to contact Jim Brooks for any dodge needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership!

by Stacy on 09/25/2018

Ray was very transparent and helpful! This dealership will go above and beyond to get you exactly what you want at a great price!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
42 cars in stock
0 new41 used1 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for