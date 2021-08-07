Customer Reviews of Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Fail to serve
by 07/08/2021on
This review is in regards to the service department. I recently bought a new truck from this dealership and after the first month I started having mechanical issues with it. I contacted the service department which had me on hold for 40 minutes just to tell me they couldn’t give me an appointment for 3 weeks. I spoke to Jason who told me to bring it down for the repair and he would give me a rental vehicle which I had requested and he agreed to. I arrived on the day of my appointment and he told me he couldn’t give me a rental so I had to re-schedule my appointment because I wasn’t able to leave my vehicle after I explained to him I could only bring my vehicle if I was provided a rental. I went home and called back to reschedule just to be on hold for hours only to be told by Jason again I had to wait another 3 weeks for an appointment. I asked to speak to the service manager and I spoke with Ryan who basically told me they had no room for me and maybe I should try another dealership. I paid over a hundred thousand dollars for a truck and was made promises I can bring my truck down anytime if I ever had problems. These people are dishonest and will tell you anything to make a sale obviously and the service staff basically hangs up on you when you call them when you finally get through to them. I chose to have my repair done at another dealership where my business will be appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome customer experience!
by 04/12/2019on
I just leased my all-time favorite vehicle the Grand Cherokee! I had spoken to many dealers recently and Glendora Dodge (Jim Brooks) really took the time to speak with me and give us a great buying experience. He was so helpful in finding me my dream car in my price range. He's a great salesman and really takes the time to listen and get you what you want. Our finance manager Michael was amazing as well. He was so helpful and nice. He answered all our questions while we signed our lives away. Haha I love my new Grand Cherokee and will recommend Jim Brooks and Glendora Dodge to everyone looking for their next vehicle.
Purchase
by 12/01/2018on
It was a nice purchase.
Excellent experience, thank you!
by 12/01/2018on
Everyone was courteous and knowledgeable. Our salesman was Gabriel and we liked him right away. He was very thoughtful in our needs while at the dealership and fits well as a representative for Glendora Dodge. This is the 4th or 5th vehicle we have purchased from you & we always go back to you first when searching for a new car. Keep up the great work!
Great people and great service
by 11/30/2018on
Everyone at this dealership is very friendly! It's nice to feel welcomed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Care for my Trail Hawk
by 11/27/2018on
You were willing to take care of my urgent needs immediately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Above and beyond
by 11/17/2018on
Jim brooks was no non sense. He was great in communicating, even on his day off. He went above and beyond to bring the car to Temecula to make the deal happen.
My Ram 1500 Truck Purchase
by 11/08/2018on
What I LOVED about our experience is the customer service that we received from Salesman Guillermo Teurli! We have purchased many vehicles and he is the BEST salesman that we have ever dealt with. From the minute we arrived, he was extremely attentive, professional and courteous and we left there feeling very comfortable and confident with the purchase of our Ram 1500 truck! We owe it all to him!!
Great service experience
by 11/03/2018on
Quick service, friendly employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Dart service
by 11/03/2018on
Very convenient and reasonable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing deal
by 11/02/2018on
Faculty and my sales consultant were very helpful.
Quick Service
by 11/01/2018on
Promptly greeted. Understood my service request. Able to have work performed immediately. Simple process no stupid B/S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful
by 10/27/2018on
They are willing to work with you
Great service
by 10/25/2018on
The service was fast and friendly. My car was ready even sooner then they said it would be. I even got a ride to work from there shuttle service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place and I got my car for a steal!
by 10/24/2018on
Sale guy Jim Brooks was really great experience he didnt pressure me onto anything and I really appreciate that.
Great
by 10/22/2018on
It was a last minute call for oil change. Got in quickly and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Glendora jeep
by 10/20/2018on
It was very stress free! All three sales reps were great!! Mike, ricky and mehda
Tuneup and oil change
by 10/15/2018on
Very good and timely service at a fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timely service this visit.
by 10/03/2018on
With my scheduled appointment for my radio to be replaced, I was in and out of the service department within 2 hours. Living 30 miles away from this dealership, a courtesy ride home was not available. The 2 hour wait to have the radio replaced, was reasonable in my opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Salesman
by 09/28/2018on
Jim Brooks is an excellent salesman! He takes care of his customers and goes above and beyond what’s expected! Would highly recommend a friend to contact Jim Brooks for any dodge needs.
Awesome dealership!
by 09/25/2018on
Ray was very transparent and helpful! This dealership will go above and beyond to get you exactly what you want at a great price!!