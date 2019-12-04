I just leased my all-time favorite vehicle the Grand Cherokee! I had spoken to many dealers recently and Glendora Dodge (Jim Brooks) really took the time to speak with me and give us a great buying experience. He was so helpful in finding me my dream car in my price range. He's a great salesman and really takes the time to listen and get you what you want. Our finance manager Michael was amazing as well. He was so helpful and nice. He answered all our questions while we signed our lives away. Haha I love my new Grand Cherokee and will recommend Jim Brooks and Glendora Dodge to everyone looking for their next vehicle.
Everyone was courteous and knowledgeable. Our salesman was Gabriel and we liked him right away. He was very thoughtful in our needs while at the dealership and fits well as a representative for Glendora Dodge. This is the 4th or 5th vehicle we have purchased from you & we always go back to you first when searching for a new car. Keep up the great work!
What I LOVED about our experience is the customer service that we received from Salesman Guillermo Teurli! We have purchased many vehicles and he is the BEST salesman that we have ever dealt with. From the minute we arrived, he was extremely attentive, professional and courteous and we left there feeling very comfortable and confident with the purchase of our Ram 1500 truck! We owe it all to him!!
With my scheduled appointment for my radio to be replaced, I was in and out of the service department within 2 hours. Living 30 miles away from this dealership, a courtesy ride home was not available. The 2 hour wait to have the radio replaced, was reasonable in my opinion.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
By far the most painless car buying experience! Gabriel Katrib kept his word, my husband went in the day prior and negotiated the deal, I came in the next day and signed away! We appreciate his attention to detail and how he valued our time.