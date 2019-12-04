Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

931 S Lone Hill Ave, Glendora, CA 91740
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glendora Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(26)
Recommend: Yes (26) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome customer experience!

by Peekachoo71 on 04/12/2019

I just leased my all-time favorite vehicle the Grand Cherokee! I had spoken to many dealers recently and Glendora Dodge (Jim Brooks) really took the time to speak with me and give us a great buying experience. He was so helpful in finding me my dream car in my price range. He's a great salesman and really takes the time to listen and get you what you want. Our finance manager Michael was amazing as well. He was so helpful and nice. He answered all our questions while we signed our lives away. Haha I love my new Grand Cherokee and will recommend Jim Brooks and Glendora Dodge to everyone looking for their next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase

by Adolfo on 12/01/2018

It was a nice purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience, thank you!

by Frederick on 12/01/2018

Everyone was courteous and knowledgeable. Our salesman was Gabriel and we liked him right away. He was very thoughtful in our needs while at the dealership and fits well as a representative for Glendora Dodge. This is the 4th or 5th vehicle we have purchased from you & we always go back to you first when searching for a new car. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great people and great service

by David on 11/30/2018

Everyone at this dealership is very friendly! It's nice to feel welcomed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Care for my Trail Hawk

by Nicholas on 11/27/2018

You were willing to take care of my urgent needs immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Above and beyond

by Breck on 11/17/2018

Jim brooks was no non sense. He was great in communicating, even on his day off. He went above and beyond to bring the car to Temecula to make the deal happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My Ram 1500 Truck Purchase

by Martha on 11/08/2018

What I LOVED about our experience is the customer service that we received from Salesman Guillermo Teurli! We have purchased many vehicles and he is the BEST salesman that we have ever dealt with. From the minute we arrived, he was extremely attentive, professional and courteous and we left there feeling very comfortable and confident with the purchase of our Ram 1500 truck! We owe it all to him!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience

by Alfred on 11/03/2018

Quick service, friendly employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent Dart service

by Anthony on 11/03/2018

Very convenient and reasonable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing deal

by Arcelia on 11/02/2018

Faculty and my sales consultant were very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Quick Service

by Kelly on 11/01/2018

Promptly greeted. Understood my service request. Able to have work performed immediately. Simple process no stupid B/S.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Helpful

by Vincenzo on 10/27/2018

They are willing to work with you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Priscilla on 10/25/2018

The service was fast and friendly. My car was ready even sooner then they said it would be. I even got a ride to work from there shuttle service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great place and I got my car for a steal!

by Alexander on 10/24/2018

Sale guy Jim Brooks was really great experience he didnt pressure me onto anything and I really appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Jay on 10/22/2018

It was a last minute call for oil change. Got in quickly and out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Glendora jeep

by George on 10/20/2018

It was very stress free! All three sales reps were great!! Mike, ricky and mehda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Tuneup and oil change

by Roy on 10/15/2018

Very good and timely service at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Timely service this visit.

by John on 10/03/2018

With my scheduled appointment for my radio to be replaced, I was in and out of the service department within 2 hours. Living 30 miles away from this dealership, a courtesy ride home was not available. The 2 hour wait to have the radio replaced, was reasonable in my opinion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Salesman

by Chase on 09/28/2018

Jim Brooks is an excellent salesman! He takes care of his customers and goes above and beyond what’s expected! Would highly recommend a friend to contact Jim Brooks for any dodge needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome dealership!

by Stacy on 09/25/2018

Ray was very transparent and helpful! This dealership will go above and beyond to get you exactly what you want at a great price!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Glendora Dodge!

by JPG_50 on 09/23/2018

By far the most painless car buying experience! Gabriel Katrib kept his word, my husband went in the day prior and negotiated the deal, I came in the next day and signed away! We appreciate his attention to detail and how he valued our time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

