What would've been a satisfied customer turned wrong!
by 09/03/2018on
Good morning! Here is why I'm giving such a poor score and why I am angry! Originally my husband and I came in on Sunday 26, 2018 to purchase a car for our daughters birthday. We came with an approval letter from Capital One. Upon arrival we came in contact with a salesman name Elmir Maslesa in which he showed no interest. Emir this should be a teaching opportunity for your company (judge not on what you may believe will be a good sale to or not to benefit you) just help your customers! You missed out on your sale....period! He showed no interest he only went through the motions. When informing him that we had an approval letter through Capital One he asked "Why did we choose them?" He then proceeded to tell us that the letter was not an approval so he would need to run our credit again through their credit department. We refused! We were pretty much brushed offed and left without the car we had been following online and very much interested in purchasing because my daughter loved the car. We had intentions on surprising her with the vehicle and took her over to the mall while we went to make the purchase but left disappointed. We returned on Tuesday 28, 2018 to make this purchase and chose a different salesperson which turned out to be Fausto. Fausto was amazing friendly, helpful in so many ways down to every detail on how to operate many features in the vehicle and I felt delighted coming in contact with a person that could truly relate to his customers. Unfortunately, we had to take my daughter with us this time and I was for sure it would spoil the surprise but in the end she thought I was getting a new car. However, when she finally received keys in hand she had the biggest smile and words of gratitude that would melt any parents heart! #Sweet17 Prior to our return to New Century Volkswagen we contacted Capital One to instruct us on how to proceed. They gave us the APR and what our payments would be along with instructions to have them fill out an application to only run the app through Capital One and no other finance company because we were already approved. We gave the letter with approval code to Fausto who in turn gave it to the finance manager and Sales Manager after completing the application. Here the problem..... The sale Manager hurries back over to ask us if we wanted them to run our credit through their finance department and we gave them a hard "No" and he ran back over to tell the finance manager no! But here we are days later I find out that they did an unauthorized credit check which I am livid about. I have credit monitoring and it notifies me of any changes in my credit and this unauthorized credit check by New Century Volkswagen dropped my score. So, now I have an inquiry through Capital and New Century on the same date of purchase. Why would you do that!😡 Why can't people just follow instructions? Why do you have to be so hungry and try to take something that doesn't belong to you? You just made a lasting impression and just helped me to make a decision to not come back and purchase the second vehicle my husband had in mind to purchase through your company. I would rather take my business elsewhere in hope's of trusting that people would just do what is right! #HappyBirthdayKesli and Thank you Fausto❤ you get 5☆☆☆☆☆ stars for doing your part. #InAndOutIn1InAHalfHours
Yup, this is how a dealership should be run...
by 01/24/2018on
Called the sales team and spoke with Jonathan made an offer for a specific vehicle they accepted I brought a check the next day filed out paperwork and picked up the car on the following day. Jonathan gave me a quick review of the car and poof I was outta there. Thanks for making this easy on me. I highly recommend this dealership.
Excellent Experience
by 01/24/2018on
Our experience at New Century VW was wonderful. Our salesman, Jonathan, was excellent and very attentive to our needs. He made it a pleasure purchasing our new Touareg TDI from them. I would recommend them to anybody.
5 Stars for Service!
by 01/14/2018on
This review is for those who helped service my 2016 Jetta today! When I called after the Pasadena VW was busy, Albert told me to come on down when I could. He helped me out right away and even remembered my dad from a few months ago. Had great customer service and took time to answer all my questions with detail. I brought in two coupons and both were honored with no problem. When we were all done, I noticed a light on my dash was still on even though they said it had been repaired. Matthew, sensed my concern and jumped in to help right away. I don't even know if he worked on my car originally but he still stopped to see what was going on. After suspecting a few things with my tail lights and asking for other opinions, he finally got down to the bottom of the issue. The wrong bulb was used in the repair, so he went and got the proper one. Everyone makes mistakes, and the technician who did incorrectly replace it came and apologized. But then, there was mention of further complications that would cost me hundreds of dollars to fix, and a quote was drafted up by that technician so quickly. But in the meantime Matthew didn't stop searching for a solution until he knew I was happy. He came back with my tail light and had it fixed completely, saving me all that money! The five stars goes to service technician Matthew for his commitment to excellence and not giving up on my Jetta! You can tell he cares about the customers and lives his job. Thank you so much! :)
True Excellence
by 11/22/2017on
Working with Brittany Suarez was seamless. This was truly one of the best car buying experiences Ive ever had. Brittany was knowledgeable, fast, and very friendly. I will be recommending people to her and the New Century WV Dealership whenever I can. Very grateful for my experience.
Easiest Experience Ever
by 10/29/2017on
We needed to lease a car for our Daughter. We did our homework first and knew it was between another Honda Civic or a Jetta. Within five minutes of making a call to New Century Volkswagon the deal was done. We were able to get the Jetta we were interested in at a price we were very happy with. We arrived at the dealer the next night, did the paper work and were out the door. It was the easiest new car deal we've ever experienced.
Great Job, Toyota!
by 05/15/2017on
This was the easiest leasing experience I've ever had. Jack and Louis and Joey took care to get me the Prius I wanted and... in a hurry! It was all done within a couple hours and I love the new car. Thanks guys! John Ales
Thanks, New Century
by 05/04/2017on
I was one of those who was deeply disappointed to discover that VW had defrauded its customers and its dealers by "fixing" its emissions levels on diesel models. I had loved my Jetta TDI and had got amazing mileage from it--up to 450 miles on a single tank. I was shocked to discover that what I had thought to be a "clean" car was in fact totally toxic. However, once the VW legal settlement and compensation came through, I returned to New Century because their customer and maintenance service had always been so friendly and efficient. Fausto Briseno was enormously helpful, miraculously locating for me the exact model that I would have wanted (not knowing it was available), a Golf Diesel Wagon that--this time--really does run clean. He arranged a good deal on it and also did a number of little things that ensured my satisfaction. I'm glad to be back with New Century, despite the deception that VW practiced.
Trade in old lease for new lease
by 07/01/2016on
The two sales people who helped me were very nice and I appreciated their time. It's always interesting going in to work out a deal for a car and my situation was a little unique so we were all working with what we had to come up with a fair deal on all sides. My past experiences with the service department have always been good. At this point, this is my first go to VW dealer.
This is how car buying is supposed to be.
by 08/14/2012on
I researched the car online, and the financing options. I went in to them, told them what I wanted and what I was willing to pay. They showed me my car, signed a few papers and I was out the door keys in hand. They took so much time going over every single aspect of the car with me, I expected them to say "Enough Questions, read the manual" but nope. The salesman stayed with me and made sure I knew everything about the car and how to use all the new features. This is my 3rd car from them, so far.
Great car buying experience!
by 10/25/2011on
I did extensive research to decide on a certified car for myself and settled on the 09 VW Tiguan AWD which turned out to be hard to find. I located one at New Century and called to arrange a test drive. I met with Hamlet in Sales. He answered all my questions and hustled to find answers to questions he could not answer. I received the Carfax to review and was not pressured one bit. I was alone that day and had just intended to test drive since they did not have my preferred color. But I really felt like they were offering a great deal. While I was there I was offered coffee and water and given time and space to think and make phone calls. I called another local dealer with the same vehicle in silver only to learn it had sold already. But I was still able to use thi information to leverage a discount on the car to match the other vehicle I had found. The sales manager was direct and up-front and very helpful. I test drove the car again to test the cruise control and to make sure it was the one. I also sat in the car for about an hour testing every button and feature to make sure this was the one. I decided that this was the car for me and let the dealer know I was ready to make a deal. They had already come down on price but they also agreed to have their authorized body shop repaint the passenger fender because of a TINY paint touch up done by the previous owner. I was handed off to Scott in Finance and he was SUPERB. He and I reviewed the sales contract, financing and all sorts of stuff. He did not rush me at all. I must have been in with him for over an hour, even having him fax the sales contract to my accountant for review. He was pleasant and friendly throughout the process. Scott arranged to have my new car delivered to me about 35 miles away after the paint repair was done which helped me to not have to fight LA traffic. The whole process was a pleasure. I would definitely recommend them and would deal with them again, although I plan to drive my new car for another ten years like the twelve years I spent in my Jetta. :-)
Very pleasant experience.
by 09/07/2011on
My wife and I recently bought a Tiguan from New Century. Our salesman, Chris, was pleasant, friendly, honest, and knowledgeable. He really tried his best to meet our needs--including several test drives--with no hard sell whatsoever. Discussions regarding price were civil and open, with no surprises and no pressure to accept add-ons that the dealer could tell were not of interest to us. Chris went out of his way to ensure that the car was spotless when we took possession, and he patiently walked us through every feature on the instrument panel.
Very dishonest, cant keep their word.
by 10/18/2010on
Terrible sales team, at lest the ones we had to deal with; I wish I could give "0" to this dealer. Here is my story: I live in the SF Bay Area and while I was searching online for a 2007 Touareg I found one at new century VW Glendale, I called the dealer and spoke with Mike whom at first was very pleasant and was willing to work out a deal. After multiple calls back and forth to reach a deal on the Touareg and my trade in 09Jetta they said they were going to knock down 1K from the original asking price and take my trade in for 13K. I asked Mike several times to be honest with me and if they were going to be truth to their word since I'd be driving 376 miles all the way from San Francisco to get this car; they said that I had a deal. It took me 6 hours to get there to find me with the surprise of them offering me only 11.5K for my trade in instead of 13K and a 7.9% interest rate for a credit score of 701. They didnt treat us right after all we drove and kept bringing all kinds of excuses to make us feel bad and go for what they presented us!!!! After they sent the financial person to make us feel even worse and diminsh us, the sales person was hidding somewhere else. This behavor from Mr. Mike and the dealer's financial person is very disrespectful and dishonest. This is not the way to practice business, PLEASE NEVER BUY A CAR HERE!!!!