1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

f I could give a 0 stars I would. Negotiated a deal on a Certified Pre-owned car, I was told the car was mine and that it would be taken off the sales lot and held as sold. The salesman assured me it would be here. I live 10 Hours away and bought a plane ticket to fly down on 2/28 and pick up the car on 2/28 and drive it back. I checked into my flight on 2/27 @ 8:30am, boarding passes in my apple wallet and get a call at 11:41 am to inform me the car was no longer available. The car was "picked up" this morning. Then the salesperson had the audacity to ask me if there was another car I would like for him to help me purchase!!! Are you kidding me, the dealer just screwed me and now I'm going to let them do it again. $300 plane ticket out the window. Read more