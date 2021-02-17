Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Alfa Romeo of Glendale

Alfa Romeo of Glendale

Visit dealer’s website 
600 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91204
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Alfa Romeo of Glendale

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team with great attitude

by Reza on 02/17/2021

Today I reached out to the sales team to get some information and was helped by Jesus Branco (Sales Manager) who was professional and gave a fair offer on the car I was interested in, and shortly after that, I went to the dealership and leased my new Giulia. Since I arrived, Camilio Brower was there to help me through the process professionally which made the process smooth and pleasant. I really recommend the Glendale Alfa Romeo to whoever is looking for a great car with a great deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

ABSOULTELY A UNETHICAL DEALERSHIP

by Tim D on 02/27/2021

f I could give a 0 stars I would. Negotiated a deal on a Certified Pre-owned car, I was told the car was mine and that it would be taken off the sales lot and held as sold. The salesman assured me it would be here. I live 10 Hours away and bought a plane ticket to fly down on 2/28 and pick up the car on 2/28 and drive it back. I checked into my flight on 2/27 @ 8:30am, boarding passes in my apple wallet and get a call at 11:41 am to inform me the car was no longer available. The car was "picked up" this morning. Then the salesperson had the audacity to ask me if there was another car I would like for him to help me purchase!!! Are you kidding me, the dealer just screwed me and now I'm going to let them do it again. $300 plane ticket out the window.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team with great attitude

by Reza on 02/17/2021

Today I reached out to the sales team to get some information and was helped by Jesus Branco (Sales Manager) who was professional and gave a fair offer on the car I was interested in, and shortly after that, I went to the dealership and leased my new Giulia. Since I arrived, Camilio Brower was there to help me through the process professionally which made the process smooth and pleasant. I really recommend the Glendale Alfa Romeo to whoever is looking for a great car with a great deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
156 cars in stock
84 new71 used1 certified pre-owned
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia
42 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for