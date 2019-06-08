sales Rating

This has been my easiest and most pleasant car transaction ever. Emailed Greg Poland for a quote. He sent me an aggressive lease price on the first email itself. It was far superior to any price I had gotten here in the SF Bay area. I locked the car. I setup a pickup appointment with him and drove down from San Jose to Glendale since I had a lease return. Checked in with reception and sat at the lounge oggling at their instore M5 and M3 displays. In the mean time Greg then took care of everything. They quickly checked my lease return, got my new car ready and showed it to me. Met with the finance person Amy, signed a few documents and Done. Absolutely no surprises. My wife even enjoyed a facial and a massage at a makeshift SPA inside Pacific BMW showroom while I was signing the documents!. Greg then handed over the keys to us. Went over some key features of the car and we were out enjoying the Californian sun in no time! This was as simple as sign and drive. I would very highly recommend Pacific BMW and Greg Poland for your BMW needs! Read more