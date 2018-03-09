What would've been a satisfied customer turned wrong!
by 09/03/2018on
Good morning! Here is why I'm giving such a poor score and why I am angry! Originally my husband and I came in on Sunday 26, 2018 to purchase a car for our daughters birthday. We came with an approval letter from Capital One. Upon arrival we came in contact with a salesman name Elmir Maslesa in which he showed no interest. Emir this should be a teaching opportunity for your company (judge not on what you may believe will be a good sale to or not to benefit you) just help your customers! You missed out on your sale....period! He showed no interest he only went through the motions. When informing him that we had an approval letter through Capital One he asked "Why did we choose them?" He then proceeded to tell us that the letter was not an approval so he would need to run our credit again through their credit department. We refused! We were pretty much brushed offed and left without the car we had been following online and very much interested in purchasing because my daughter loved the car. We had intentions on surprising her with the vehicle and took her over to the mall while we went to make the purchase but left disappointed. We returned on Tuesday 28, 2018 to make this purchase and chose a different salesperson which turned out to be Fausto. Fausto was amazing friendly, helpful in so many ways down to every detail on how to operate many features in the vehicle and I felt delighted coming in contact with a person that could truly relate to his customers. Unfortunately, we had to take my daughter with us this time and I was for sure it would spoil the surprise but in the end she thought I was getting a new car. However, when she finally received keys in hand she had the biggest smile and words of gratitude that would melt any parents heart! #Sweet17 Prior to our return to New Century Volkswagen we contacted Capital One to instruct us on how to proceed. They gave us the APR and what our payments would be along with instructions to have them fill out an application to only run the app through Capital One and no other finance company because we were already approved. We gave the letter with approval code to Fausto who in turn gave it to the finance manager and Sales Manager after completing the application. Here the problem..... The sale Manager hurries back over to ask us if we wanted them to run our credit through their finance department and we gave them a hard "No" and he ran back over to tell the finance manager no! But here we are days later I find out that they did an unauthorized credit check which I am livid about. I have credit monitoring and it notifies me of any changes in my credit and this unauthorized credit check by New Century Volkswagen dropped my score. So, now I have an inquiry through Capital and New Century on the same date of purchase. Why would you do that!😡 Why can't people just follow instructions? Why do you have to be so hungry and try to take something that doesn't belong to you? You just made a lasting impression and just helped me to make a decision to not come back and purchase the second vehicle my husband had in mind to purchase through your company. I would rather take my business elsewhere in hope's of trusting that people would just do what is right! #HappyBirthdayKesli and Thank you Fausto❤ you get 5☆☆☆☆☆ stars for doing your part. #InAndOutIn1InAHalfHours
Easy Breezy
by 04/29/2019on
I am very satisfied with my experience at New Century. When my engine came on my Tiguan, I searched for dealers closer to my house and couldn't find an open appointment for at least week out. I decided to drive in to work and not take the train so I could drop my car off on y way to work and get a rental for the day. Well, I am so glad i decided to do that because my experience was so smooth and effortless. I got assigned to Alberto Guzman in the service department and he gave me the five-star treatment. I ended up having to leave my car overnight but he really went to bat for me on some costly repairs so the sting was not so so bad. I have owned VWs all my life and out of the all the dealers I have been to, this experience was great. Alberto handled my service like a pro.
Good experience
by 04/07/2018on
I have been bringing my car to New Century VW for 12 years now, and have always been satisfied with the service provided. While I have worked with several of the service representatives, my primary consultant has been Pedro Silva. Pedro has my utmost respect, as he has always been friendly, knowledgeable, attentive, professional, and considerate. He always keeps me well informed about the progress of the work, and I appreciate his attention to detail. He even personally retrieved my car from the back lot when he noticed me waiting, despite it being at a time of day I know he was very busy, demonstrating a level of commitment to the customer. Thank you!
GLI 30K service, quick service and very good customer service
by 03/27/2018on
Service scheduling was a breeze with Albert. He got my car in and out of service quickly. Very reliable and very good customer service. Overall experience with Albert was amazing. Thank you!
My service agent Alex Olivares is the best!
by 03/12/2018on
Alex was very nice. He explained everything and asked probing questions and was not condescending at all. He knew what he was talking about! And when he said the work would be done In three hours. Yup he was right. Three hours it was. Very amiable and approachable!
Yup, this is how a dealership should be run...
by 01/24/2018on
Called the sales team and spoke with Jonathan made an offer for a specific vehicle they accepted I brought a check the next day filed out paperwork and picked up the car on the following day. Jonathan gave me a quick review of the car and poof I was outta there. Thanks for making this easy on me. I highly recommend this dealership.
Excellent Experience
by 01/24/2018on
Our experience at New Century VW was wonderful. Our salesman, Jonathan, was excellent and very attentive to our needs. He made it a pleasure purchasing our new Touareg TDI from them. I would recommend them to anybody.
5 Stars for Service!
by 01/14/2018on
This review is for those who helped service my 2016 Jetta today! When I called after the Pasadena VW was busy, Albert told me to come on down when I could. He helped me out right away and even remembered my dad from a few months ago. Had great customer service and took time to answer all my questions with detail. I brought in two coupons and both were honored with no problem. When we were all done, I noticed a light on my dash was still on even though they said it had been repaired. Matthew, sensed my concern and jumped in to help right away. I don't even know if he worked on my car originally but he still stopped to see what was going on. After suspecting a few things with my tail lights and asking for other opinions, he finally got down to the bottom of the issue. The wrong bulb was used in the repair, so he went and got the proper one. Everyone makes mistakes, and the technician who did incorrectly replace it came and apologized. But then, there was mention of further complications that would cost me hundreds of dollars to fix, and a quote was drafted up by that technician so quickly. But in the meantime Matthew didn't stop searching for a solution until he knew I was happy. He came back with my tail light and had it fixed completely, saving me all that money! The five stars goes to service technician Matthew for his commitment to excellence and not giving up on my Jetta! You can tell he cares about the customers and lives his job. Thank you so much! :)
Great Service
by 12/08/2017on
My service provider Pedro was polite and efficient. He explained which recalls where going to be corrected and arrange a ride to my work place. When I picked up the car he had my in and out of the dealership quickly, Great job.
True Excellence
by 11/22/2017on
Working with Brittany Suarez was seamless. This was truly one of the best car buying experiences Ive ever had. Brittany was knowledgeable, fast, and very friendly. I will be recommending people to her and the New Century WV Dealership whenever I can. Very grateful for my experience.
Easiest Experience Ever
by 10/29/2017on
We needed to lease a car for our Daughter. We did our homework first and knew it was between another Honda Civic or a Jetta. Within five minutes of making a call to New Century Volkswagon the deal was done. We were able to get the Jetta we were interested in at a price we were very happy with. We arrived at the dealer the next night, did the paper work and were out the door. It was the easiest new car deal we've ever experienced.
Excellent Service
by 10/24/2017on
The service provided by New Century Volkswagen was exceptional. My service adviser, Alberto, was extremely knowledgeable, very thorough and very professional. I would definitely recommend this dealership to all my family and friends.
Great service department!
by 10/08/2017on
I brought my Passat in for my 30,000 mile service yesterday and as always, the service department is top notch. Alberto is friendly, professional and courteous. I received a text when my car was ready and we were met with a review of the service & a nice, clean car inside & our. Im so happy I leased my car here! Thank you.
Will come back
by 09/15/2017on
I've been to other VW dealerships in the area but the New Century VW had the best customer service. They were ready for me in the morning, no waiting for check in. They had a driver immediately ready to drive me to work. They communicated with me promptly over the phone and sorted out the warranty info to cover an unexpected repair. I wasn't able to pick up my car by 6 so they kept my keys ready at the sales desk. Everyone was friendly, polite and prompt. This place was recommended to me and I would def recommend to others. Also they washed my car!
Repairs
by 07/22/2017on
Alex is the best in the repair shop. He is meticulous when fixing things to 100 percent and offers competitive prices. My car after being serviced by New Century for 100k miles drives better then when I purchased it at 30k miles. Additionally, I never write reviews unless I am extremely impressed by an establishment. Way to go Alex! Thanks again.
Great Job, Toyota!
by 05/15/2017on
This was the easiest leasing experience I've ever had. Jack and Louis and Joey took care to get me the Prius I wanted and... in a hurry! It was all done within a couple hours and I love the new car. Thanks guys! John Ales
Thanks, New Century
by 05/04/2017on
I was one of those who was deeply disappointed to discover that VW had defrauded its customers and its dealers by "fixing" its emissions levels on diesel models. I had loved my Jetta TDI and had got amazing mileage from it--up to 450 miles on a single tank. I was shocked to discover that what I had thought to be a "clean" car was in fact totally toxic. However, once the VW legal settlement and compensation came through, I returned to New Century because their customer and maintenance service had always been so friendly and efficient. Fausto Briseno was enormously helpful, miraculously locating for me the exact model that I would have wanted (not knowing it was available), a Golf Diesel Wagon that--this time--really does run clean. He arranged a good deal on it and also did a number of little things that ensured my satisfaction. I'm glad to be back with New Century, despite the deception that VW practiced.
Excellent service department
by 03/02/2017on
Was recommended here by an independent shop. Great service. All advisors I've spoken with are courteous, knowledgeable and clear; the techs are able to spot problems and fix them, and explain what's going on if necessary. This is a great service department, and I compared byshopping around at other VW dealers.
Trade in old lease for new lease
by 07/01/2016on
The two sales people who helped me were very nice and I appreciated their time. It's always interesting going in to work out a deal for a car and my situation was a little unique so we were all working with what we had to come up with a fair deal on all sides. My past experiences with the service department have always been good. At this point, this is my first go to VW dealer.
Very Sad
by 09/28/2015on
Used their website to book warrantee servicing for my car, asked for a loaner received an email confirmation for the following day, only to get a call back the following day that I was supposed to bring the car in that there is no loaner. Asked to be placed on the list for a scheduled loaner they said they had so few loaners it would take 4 to 7 days, well it's been 2 1/2 weeks now and when I called they told me there still was no loaner and to boot they were rude on the phone. BYT a year ago they ried to sell my wife new tires on the car that had less than 10K miles and plenty flat worn tire tread remaining. This dealership is the absolute worst dealership of any car brand that I have had experience with. You would think with all Volkswagens problems now they would turn it up to really deliver for their customers. Instead they seem to be going backwards. Look at the reviews on Yelp and Google, they all confirm that this dealership is horrible bit on sales and serving. My suggestion is go to Pasadena, Alhambra or Los Angeles stay away from Glendale Volkswagen.
Amazing Service
by 04/16/2015on
I took my Cabrio in the other day, and was blown away by the excellent customer service. I feel confident about the diagnostics they ran on my car (after having taken it in to another mechanic), and they gave me an extraordinary deal. They also washed my car!!! They even called the next day to check in about my experience.