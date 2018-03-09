sales Rating

Good morning! Here is why I'm giving such a poor score and why I am angry! Originally my husband and I came in on Sunday 26, 2018 to purchase a car for our daughters birthday. We came with an approval letter from Capital One. Upon arrival we came in contact with a salesman name Elmir Maslesa in which he showed no interest. Emir this should be a teaching opportunity for your company (judge not on what you may believe will be a good sale to or not to benefit you) just help your customers! You missed out on your sale....period! He showed no interest he only went through the motions. When informing him that we had an approval letter through Capital One he asked "Why did we choose them?" He then proceeded to tell us that the letter was not an approval so he would need to run our credit again through their credit department. We refused! We were pretty much brushed offed and left without the car we had been following online and very much interested in purchasing because my daughter loved the car. We had intentions on surprising her with the vehicle and took her over to the mall while we went to make the purchase but left disappointed. We returned on Tuesday 28, 2018 to make this purchase and chose a different salesperson which turned out to be Fausto. Fausto was amazing friendly, helpful in so many ways down to every detail on how to operate many features in the vehicle and I felt delighted coming in contact with a person that could truly relate to his customers. Unfortunately, we had to take my daughter with us this time and I was for sure it would spoil the surprise but in the end she thought I was getting a new car. However, when she finally received keys in hand she had the biggest smile and words of gratitude that would melt any parents heart! #Sweet17 Prior to our return to New Century Volkswagen we contacted Capital One to instruct us on how to proceed. They gave us the APR and what our payments would be along with instructions to have them fill out an application to only run the app through Capital One and no other finance company because we were already approved. We gave the letter with approval code to Fausto who in turn gave it to the finance manager and Sales Manager after completing the application. Here the problem..... The sale Manager hurries back over to ask us if we wanted them to run our credit through their finance department and we gave them a hard "No" and he ran back over to tell the finance manager no! But here we are days later I find out that they did an unauthorized credit check which I am livid about. I have credit monitoring and it notifies me of any changes in my credit and this unauthorized credit check by New Century Volkswagen dropped my score. So, now I have an inquiry through Capital and New Century on the same date of purchase. Why would you do that!😡 Why can't people just follow instructions? Why do you have to be so hungry and try to take something that doesn't belong to you? You just made a lasting impression and just helped me to make a decision to not come back and purchase the second vehicle my husband had in mind to purchase through your company. I would rather take my business elsewhere in hope's of trusting that people would just do what is right! #HappyBirthdayKesli and Thank you Fausto❤ you get 5☆☆☆☆☆ stars for doing your part. #InAndOutIn1InAHalfHours Read more