I recently bought a Camaro from Jerry at Gilroy Chevrolet. I am very happy with the purchase. Jerry was really helpful in explaining the specifications of the car and getting all the paperwork done.
Be careful with these guys. The finance guy Jorge (goes by George) is [non-permissible content removed]. He lied to my face to get me to buy a warranty, and then confirmed his lie when I asked him questions about it. Sure enough, the warranty does not cover what he said it would cover. He also slipped in a $242 charge for "anti-theft etching" which I didn't catch, and which the dealership is only liable for if I have comprehensive insurance. But if I have comprehensive insurance, I'm already covered for theft. He also snuck in an $80 dollar charge to do their paperwork. These guys are dirty. Be careful.
