Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Gilroy Chevrolet

Gilroy Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
6720 Automall Court, Gilroy, CA 95020
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Gilroy Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by dwall77 on 09/25/2017

I recently bought a Camaro from Jerry at Gilroy Chevrolet. I am very happy with the purchase. Jerry was really helpful in explaining the specifications of the car and getting all the paperwork done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

They lied to my face.

by driven99 on 05/23/2017

Be careful with these guys. The finance guy Jorge (goes by George) is [non-permissible content removed]. He lied to my face to get me to buy a warranty, and then confirmed his lie when I asked him questions about it. Sure enough, the warranty does not cover what he said it would cover. He also slipped in a $242 charge for "anti-theft etching" which I didn't catch, and which the dealership is only liable for if I have comprehensive insurance. But if I have comprehensive insurance, I'm already covered for theft. He also snuck in an $80 dollar charge to do their paperwork. These guys are dirty. Be careful.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
126 cars in stock
35 new91 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
10 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
8 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
7 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Gilroy Chevrolet has a goal to be recognized as the progressive leader in the eyes of the customer for Automotive Sales and Service. Gilroy Chevrolet will achieve our goals through a transparent customer focused organization delivering best in class customer experience towards every valued guests of ours. We are proud to present our communities with a wide selection of premium and competitive priced new and used vehicles, parts, and service. For the entire vehicle purchase and ownership process, Gilroy Chevrolet is here to help and ensure you feel like a valued guest in our home.

what sets us apart
Proud to continuously be a part of the Gilroy Community.
Gilroy Chevrolet has a goal to be recognized as the progressive leader in the eyes of the customer for Automotive Sales and Service.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for