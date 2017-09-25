1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Be careful with these guys. The finance guy Jorge (goes by George) is [non-permissible content removed]. He lied to my face to get me to buy a warranty, and then confirmed his lie when I asked him questions about it. Sure enough, the warranty does not cover what he said it would cover. He also slipped in a $242 charge for "anti-theft etching" which I didn't catch, and which the dealership is only liable for if I have comprehensive insurance. But if I have comprehensive insurance, I'm already covered for theft. He also snuck in an $80 dollar charge to do their paperwork. These guys are dirty. Be careful. Read more