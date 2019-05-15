My experience was horrible. I went in to have my air/heat checked and first was told just sign without going over what the cost may be and then when I called to check on my vehicle they said they’d call within an hour. The hour went by no call so I called again and was put on hold for over 30 minutes and the was hung up on. Called back and the service advisor wasn’t available so I proceeded to get angry and went down to check in person. My car was all done and was sitting there. I was never called to discuss what they were going to do and charged $165. Horrible customer service would never return.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Be careful with these guys. The finance guy Jorge (goes by George) is [non-permissible content removed]. He lied to my face to get me to buy a warranty, and then confirmed his lie when I asked him questions about it. Sure enough, the warranty does not cover what he said it would cover. He also slipped in a $242 charge for "anti-theft etching" which I didn't catch, and which the dealership is only liable for if I have comprehensive insurance. But if I have comprehensive insurance, I'm already covered for theft. He also snuck in an $80 dollar charge to do their paperwork.
These guys are dirty. Be careful.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
