service Rating

My experience was horrible. I went in to have my air/heat checked and first was told just sign without going over what the cost may be and then when I called to check on my vehicle they said they’d call within an hour. The hour went by no call so I called again and was put on hold for over 30 minutes and the was hung up on. Called back and the service advisor wasn’t available so I proceeded to get angry and went down to check in person. My car was all done and was sitting there. I was never called to discuss what they were going to do and charged $165. Horrible customer service would never return. Read more