Gilroy Chevrolet

6720 Automall Court, Gilroy, CA 95020
(855) 474-6141
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gilroy Chevrolet

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
service Rating

repair visit

by Volt2013 on 05/15/2019

repaired all items - quick work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

One dissatisfied customer

by Nldcook3 on 10/25/2018

My experience was horrible. I went in to have my air/heat checked and first was told just sign without going over what the cost may be and then when I called to check on my vehicle they said they’d call within an hour. The hour went by no call so I called again and was put on hold for over 30 minutes and the was hung up on. Called back and the service advisor wasn’t available so I proceeded to get angry and went down to check in person. My car was all done and was sitting there. I was never called to discuss what they were going to do and charged $165. Horrible customer service would never return.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Good experience

by dwall77 on 09/25/2017

I recently bought a Camaro from Jerry at Gilroy Chevrolet. I am very happy with the purchase. Jerry was really helpful in explaining the specifications of the car and getting all the paperwork done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

They lied to my face.

by driven99 on 05/23/2017

Be careful with these guys. The finance guy Jorge (goes by George) is [non-permissible content removed]. He lied to my face to get me to buy a warranty, and then confirmed his lie when I asked him questions about it. Sure enough, the warranty does not cover what he said it would cover. He also slipped in a $242 charge for "anti-theft etching" which I didn't catch, and which the dealership is only liable for if I have comprehensive insurance. But if I have comprehensive insurance, I'm already covered for theft. He also snuck in an $80 dollar charge to do their paperwork. These guys are dirty. Be careful.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

Gilroy Chevrolet has a goal to be recognized as the progressive leader in the eyes of the customer for Automotive Sales and Service. Gilroy Chevrolet will achieve our goals through a transparent customer focused organization delivering best in class customer experience towards every valued guests of ours. We are proud to present our communities with a wide selection of premium and competitive priced new and used vehicles, parts, and service. For the entire vehicle purchase and ownership process, Gilroy Chevrolet is here to help and ensure you feel like a valued guest in our home.

what sets us apart
Proud to continuously be a part of the Gilroy Community.
Gilroy Chevrolet has a goal to be recognized as the progressive leader in the eyes of the customer for Automotive Sales and Service.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

