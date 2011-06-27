Volkswagen of Garden Grove

Visit dealer’s website 
10800 Trask Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843
(855) 371-9885
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Garden Grove

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
221 cars in stock
173 new48 used0 certified pre-owned
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
71 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Jetta
Volkswagen Jetta
30 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
17 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

From New and Used Sales to Parts and Service, Volkswagen of Garden Grove Aims to Provide a Truly Stellar Automotive Experience to Drivers from Orange County

There are numerous reasons why drivers choose Volkswagen of Garden Grove. Proudly serving Orange County, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Orange, Santa Ana, Yorba Linda and Irvine, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.

That means you can expect to learn all of the features of the new Volkswagen Jetta, Tiguan, Beetle, CC, Golf SportWagen or Passat you’re interested in. In the market for a used car or certified pre-owned VW? Our team will be happy to fill you in on each of the reliable options in our inventory. And when the time comes for you to drive home your next car, our auto finance team is standing by with solutions to fit your individual needs.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes