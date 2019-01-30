Our seller is Mr. James Nguyen was kind and professional. He patiently answer all of our questions regarding what we would like in our RVA4 2019 and the color of our demand. He walked through all of option and feature of RAV4. Finally, we would like to thanks Mr. Hung (VP) to make this happen. This is my second car bought at this dealer within 4 years. -Thomas
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Toyota Place is the dealership to go to when you want to be treated like family and really easy to deal with Mr Alex my sales representative made it happen for me to be the new owner of my 2019 TRD Tacoma which I really love.
Thank you so much
Toyota Place has never disappointed me with their utmost service and care for their customers. They are always very attentive to their customers needs as opposed to their pockets. Keep up the great work Toyota Place. Vinny is exceptional.
We have been to several Toyota dealerships to shop for a RAV4 2019 but we chose Toyota Place over others. This store is far from us (~30mi) from where we live and here are the reasons we shop here:
1. great price
2. great service. Special callout to our saleslady who is passionate and told us a lot more than other sales person! Her enthusiasm and knowledge earned our trust to buy here!
The car that I want has not so common color, and luckily they have it in stock. I still have a current lease at the time and the people there helped me transition it as smoothly and beneficially as possible for me. Thanks a lot! They are readily to help and answer any of my questions. Just one note if you intend to purchase around this time, your wait time may be a bit long as they’re pretty busy. I don’t mind but I know some can be impatient.
I want to thank the manager and the sales reps for such an amazing experience. They helped us out throughout the whole process. This dealership will definitely be refered to. Outstanding staff and assistance! Thanks once again!