5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking for a 2016 Toyota Corolla LE. I have visited 5 other dealers in the past week. None of them had a blue metallic (first choice) or red metallic (2nd choice). 1-Carson Toyota said LE did not come in blue metallic. But they did not have red either. 2-Culver City Toyota did not have either. 3-Toyota of Huntington Beach did not have either. 4-Eric at Marina Toyota told me over the phone that he's got both colors but he actually did not have either ! ( He did not even know that LE did not come in blue metallic !! ). Then he took me to his manager named Kevin. Kevin browsed the internet for a few minutes and told me; "We can get u a red one but it would cost $5000 more of the sticker price 20,000 + ". I told him: "Are you crazy? That's a horrible rip off". And I left. Then I went to Elmore Toyota on Beach blvd in Westminster. The sale person Andy (a Vietnamese) told me "yes we have blue metallic Corolla LE. I take good care of u". He wrote on the sheet of paper the sticker price, asked me how much I wanted to finance, made all the calculation and showed me how much my monthly payment would be. He also tried to sell me the alarm system for $995 , 3 extra coats of paint on the outside for $995, silicone trims on the 4 doors to avoid damage for $995, and one more extra feature that I con't remember for another $995. (almost $4000 more added to the sticker price). During all his presentation I kept asking him "where is the car? , " why do u talk about financing when I don't see the car outside yet?". He kept saying "don't worry, I take good care of u; when I am done here I'll take u to the car in the lot across the street". ( he was trying to sell me a car that did not even exist !!). When he was done with all the numbers he handed me the pen and the paper and said " please sign here". I told him "I don't see the car I don't sign anything." ( I was glad this was not the first time I was buying a car). He said: " OK then , let me go get the car". He never came back, but his manager Michael (also Vietnamese) showed up. He said : " I am sorry, We don't have any LE in blue metallic That color is for the S series only. Andy is going to bring over a S Corolla blue metallic." I said: "I only want LE." Michael said : we'll give u this S for the same price as the LE, ......" He went on to praise how much better the S was, all the extra features. I told him " No S, I can't afford it." He said :" take a test drive and see for yourself'. I took the test drive after both of them showed me all the wonderful features on the S( that I did not need). Then I went inside with Michael and made an offer on the S, $5000 below the sticker price. He said : " We can't, This car is much better." I told him :" that's all I can afford, I wanted the LE, you guys try to sell an S. How about $500 more? That's it. I cannot go higher." Michael looked at me and said "Are u serious?" I said : "yes, I am serious." He just walked away, without giving any counter offer and /or bidding me "goodbye,thank you for stopping by." I have compared dealers prices on Edmunds.com., 15 of them. Their final promised prices were all $800-900 more than that at SouthBay Toyota. The internet sale person Tom Mergener contacted me right away. He told me over the phone he did not have any blue metallic LE ( that is honesty); he only had slate metallic. I went there today and to my surprise he had many red metallic. He gave me the promised price posted on line. I did not bother to bargain for more discount because the price was already lower than the ones at other dealers and I got to pick a red ( second choice on my list). Almost $4000 below the sticker price for the car I wanted to buy I feel really blessed. Two thumbs for SouthBay Toyota and Tom Mergener. Read more