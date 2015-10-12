South Bay Toyota
Customer Reviews of South Bay Toyota
Easy as 1,2,3
by 12/10/2015on
I was looking for a 2016 Toyota Corolla LE. I have visited 5 other dealers in the past week. None of them had a blue metallic (first choice) or red metallic (2nd choice). 1-Carson Toyota said LE did not come in blue metallic. But they did not have red either. 2-Culver City Toyota did not have either. 3-Toyota of Huntington Beach did not have either. 4-Eric at Marina Toyota told me over the phone that he's got both colors but he actually did not have either ! ( He did not even know that LE did not come in blue metallic !! ). Then he took me to his manager named Kevin. Kevin browsed the internet for a few minutes and told me; "We can get u a red one but it would cost $5000 more of the sticker price 20,000 + ". I told him: "Are you crazy? That's a horrible rip off". And I left. Then I went to Elmore Toyota on Beach blvd in Westminster. The sale person Andy (a Vietnamese) told me "yes we have blue metallic Corolla LE. I take good care of u". He wrote on the sheet of paper the sticker price, asked me how much I wanted to finance, made all the calculation and showed me how much my monthly payment would be. He also tried to sell me the alarm system for $995 , 3 extra coats of paint on the outside for $995, silicone trims on the 4 doors to avoid damage for $995, and one more extra feature that I con't remember for another $995. (almost $4000 more added to the sticker price). During all his presentation I kept asking him "where is the car? , " why do u talk about financing when I don't see the car outside yet?". He kept saying "don't worry, I take good care of u; when I am done here I'll take u to the car in the lot across the street". ( he was trying to sell me a car that did not even exist !!). When he was done with all the numbers he handed me the pen and the paper and said " please sign here". I told him "I don't see the car I don't sign anything." ( I was glad this was not the first time I was buying a car). He said: " OK then , let me go get the car". He never came back, but his manager Michael (also Vietnamese) showed up. He said : " I am sorry, We don't have any LE in blue metallic That color is for the S series only. Andy is going to bring over a S Corolla blue metallic." I said: "I only want LE." Michael said : we'll give u this S for the same price as the LE, ......" He went on to praise how much better the S was, all the extra features. I told him " No S, I can't afford it." He said :" take a test drive and see for yourself'. I took the test drive after both of them showed me all the wonderful features on the S( that I did not need). Then I went inside with Michael and made an offer on the S, $5000 below the sticker price. He said : " We can't, This car is much better." I told him :" that's all I can afford, I wanted the LE, you guys try to sell an S. How about $500 more? That's it. I cannot go higher." Michael looked at me and said "Are u serious?" I said : "yes, I am serious." He just walked away, without giving any counter offer and /or bidding me "goodbye,thank you for stopping by." I have compared dealers prices on Edmunds.com., 15 of them. Their final promised prices were all $800-900 more than that at SouthBay Toyota. The internet sale person Tom Mergener contacted me right away. He told me over the phone he did not have any blue metallic LE ( that is honesty); he only had slate metallic. I went there today and to my surprise he had many red metallic. He gave me the promised price posted on line. I did not bother to bargain for more discount because the price was already lower than the ones at other dealers and I got to pick a red ( second choice on my list). Almost $4000 below the sticker price for the car I wanted to buy I feel really blessed. Two thumbs for SouthBay Toyota and Tom Mergener.
reasonable deal, but a lack of honesty
by 09/12/2015on
I went to the internet department with a TrueCar quote from another dealer. The Sales-person said they could beat that. We test drove the car and decided to talk price. The salesman then began telling us how he couldn't beat that price because of all the stuff on the car. We said take it off and went back and forth, finally settling on a price that was a few hindered less than they wanted. When we thought were were all done, he said, now do you want the alarm system activated. That usually costs $750, but I'll let you have it for $495. We ultimately paid it cause the car is for my daughter. Well I felt a little ripped off until I called the service department a few days later and found that it costs $375 to have the alarms programed. Then I knew I had been lied to. The salesman and his manager were both involved. Seems like a standard practice. When confronted with this, the salesman denied any knowledge of anything. I said "we will see". He later called and said that he would send me a check if I would still give him high ratings on the survey. No check so far.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing
by 08/09/2015on
Went car shopping for a car for my daughter. Before we went, we got quotes from the local dealers, Carson, Torrance, Manhattan and South Bay. The amazing part was that out of the 4 ONLY South Bay was very clear on the pricing. They told us what the price was, the option of whether we used the 0% or rebate, no attempt to mislead and even lower than Truecar! My daughter is very happy with her Prius and first car! I highly recommend Joe and Frances in the internet department, they really made it special! An 11 on the scale of 10!
Watch out
by 01/23/2014on
So after a month or two of searching for cars and gathering quotes from dealerships, I have to say that I have learned a lot. I have an interesting story to share and I hope you guys learn from this like I did. So I did enough research and made sure I got the best quote before going into the dealership. So once I went to the dealership, I met the salesperson and everything went well. I looked at the car, test drove it, inspected it, etc. Everything checked out fine. The salesperson was friendly, nice, and best of all was that he did not pressure me to do anything. We then started with the paperwork and I asked for the vehicle spec sheet which lists everything about the car which includes the VIN number, car year, type, model, etc. I took that home with me and with the complicated situation I was in, we had to wait a day in order to get the paperwork done. So the next day comes and the contract was sent to me. Everything on the contract looked fine initially. I actually ended up signing the document. Everything sounds right correct? Correct, nothing was wrong until I did a last minute check in which I found that the VIN number that was listed on the contract was not identical to the one on the vehicle spec sheet that I received from him the day before. So I then called the salesperson and he told me that "it doesn't matter what it says on the copy of the contract, it only matters when you're signing the hard copy". He then asked me if I had the VIN number and I said yes I did, I mean how else would I know the VIN numbers didn't match if I didn't have it.. So then he told me "oh yeah, thats right.. well, we actually sold the car you wanted this morning to someone, but I was out of office when that happened." I can't believe he had [non-permissible content removed] to lie to me. I even asked him before I left whether or not the car is reserved for me and he said yes. If you don't know what the VIN number is, its basically a number that differentiates which car is which. Every car has a different VIN number, so if the VIN numbers don't match up then they are probably selling you another car which you do not intend on buying. So long story short, if any of you guys are trying to buy a car, please watch out for the salespersons tricks and games they play on you when entering the dealership. Finalizing the deal may make you say "finally", but the dealers games are not over until you sign that contract. If any of you guys are actually reading this, I hope this helps, I almost got scammed 20k. The salesperson I worked with was Tracy R. and the other guy was Erwin (dont' know his last name). Beware...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
First time buyer
by 06/11/2012on
I had a great experience at South Bay Toyota. It's my first time buying a brand new car and I was very well taken care of. All my questions were answered online and when I got there they had excellent customer service. I had been there before with a sales associate and wasnt too impressed but when I went through the internet sales I was better supported. Would recommend them all the way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 02/29/2012on
I can't understand dealers. I had a good sales experience with SouthBay Toyota. I had a bait and switch with another dealer. But I read in the reviews of SouthBay just the opposite. Maybe all car dealers just decide to try the bait is switch on every other customer or something. Anyway, my experience was good. I'll give them 1st opportunity next time and see if they continue to be good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 12/15/2011on
Southbay was having an amazing Thanksgiving sale for the new Prius V. We went through all the motions and signed the paperwork and application then were told that the last one sold but they would make a great deal at invoice +$500. What a waste of time. We ended up buying last night from Power Toyota in Cerritos but have to give props to Hooman which also had a great price and an even better VIP package (I'm almost thinking I should've bought from Hooman for the lifetime oil changes) and DCH for being very honest but unable to budge much on price. Otherwise, highly recommend purchasing via the internet from Power Toyota. I'm gonna write a review for them as well if you want to see the details of my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy purchase. 3rd time buyer from South Bay Toyota
by 12/02/2011on
This dealer is high quality. If you do not like your experience, i am guessing you were not prepared, allowed the bad experience, and then complained about it. I walked into the dealer with no intention of buying a Toyota. This was my final step before buying a new Hyundai - I was going to convince myself that Toyota was not the best value. I looked at an Avalon, then the salesman suggested I see the new Camry. I loved the new Camry in terms of size, comfort and technology. Still not expecting to buy, the salesman went in with my price. They countered my offer once, I stayed at my price, and they made the deal! I was at the dealer for slightly more than an hour. It was my best car buy experience ever. They followed through on all expectations, and it was nice and simple. No hard sell on extras. This is my third new car purchase at this dealer, and I have never had a problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience!!
by 09/27/2011on
What a joyous experience I had at the South Bay Toyota! My step father told me about fleet dealers and was pleased to find out that Erwin Koti was willing to work with the public. I knew exactly what car, including specific details, that I wanted and I was lucky enough to get the last one! Over the phone, we worked out a price that was good for the both of us. I had already researched invoice, MSRP, and True Market Value prices, so I knew what I was willing to pay. We set up an appointment for the following day and Erwin pulled the car off the lot. Once it was decided that I LOVED the car, we got through the paperwork and finance material rather quickly. My sister and I enjoyed chatting with Erwin and his partner Frank. They were even nice enough to throw in a keychain and camping chairs! Im very pleased with the way I was treated at South Bay Toyota both men were honest and a pleasure to work with. I will recommend this dealership to my friends and family and make sure that they see either Erwin or Frank. Thanks again! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ugly dealership Low quality sales people
by 07/14/2011on
I should have read dealership review prior to my purchase. If there are more negative feedback, there's got a be reason. This dealership does not want people to comeback & will do anything for own profit. Worst sales people with no sense of professionalism. I would like to see them go out of business in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pelase stay away from this dealer
by 06/30/2011on
Very dishonest & unprofessional sales people. Blame customer for their wrong doing They put "AFTER MARKET" parts & accessories without explaining to the customers & never try to be responsible. Awful sales persons & GM (who represent himself as GM) blame you as customer for not reading the contract right??? People beware before you make a decision to go to this dealer for purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful No Pressure Experience
by 06/22/2011on
I placed a vehicle inquiry with Edmunds online and was contacted by phone within a few hours. I spoke with Erwin Koti from South Bay Toyota who asked some questions to find out the exact car I wanted. Over the phone, we went through the options that I wanted and the price. I went down there the next day to see him. I had to drive 30 miles to get there, which was a little far, but felt it was worth the trip. Once I got there, everything was exactly as described. Erwin is as honest as they come. He's a calm, polite and courteous gentleman with great manners. I test drove the car, he ran my credit, and gave me the figures. Everything was as we had discussed over the phone. He had a ton of cars and I asked if he had the same care with a moonroof. He showed me that car, and the new price. He would say, "If you choose this car, these are your payments, if you choose that car, those are your payments." I truly felt that he cared for what I wanted without any pressure at all. At the end, I decided on the Camry with the moonroof. I've had some time to think and reflect about my purchase, and I feel very good about it. I am very happy with my car, the payments, and with the overall experience. When I need other Toyota, I will definitely make sure that I see Erwin again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a dealer who give online quotes.
by 05/31/2011on
This dealership would not give me a price quote online. They kept asking me to come into the dealership to see their inventory and discuss. I am not sure why this dealer is listed as an internet resource. The other dealers I contacted via email were very responsive and emailed pricing. This one was evasive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great sales experience
by 05/20/2011on
After 3 months of researching a 2011 Toyota Prius and visiting about a dozen dealerships in Orange County and Los Angeles I fell upon South Bay Toyota. My experiences with Toyota dealers before this dealership ranged from horrible to torture. I began corresponding with Frank Champion after an internet inquiry on a Prius and was met with direct answers and conversations that did not feel like a sales pitch. After additional comparative shopping for the car I made an appointment to view the Prius he described to me via the internet and the phone and after really straight forward discussions we had a deal. My wife and I were both highly impressed by his tack and professionalism. The same can be said of Erwin Koti and their finance manager. We have nothing bad to say about the purchase and expect to recommend this dealership to our friends. Again, very impressed by the EXCELLENT service from Frank Champion, Erwin Koti and the finance manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
STAY AWAY FROM THESE [violative content deleted] UNLESS YOU'RE SUING!
by 08/31/2009on
NOTHING BUY [violative content deleted]! My brother and I called this dealership to confirm an ad on the internet. We talked to a salesman and then the manager to confirm before the long drive. My brother even told the dealership he has a sick child just brought home from the hospital and couldn't waste time. We even allowed them to run a credit check which does affect the credit score! When we finally get there, the salesman admits we were lied to and actually had the nerve to try to close a deal with us at a higher price than advertised on the internet! Yes, I will be contacting my lawyer in the morning! We had the printed out internet deal in hand and the managers and the salesman still didn't give it to us! I'm sure they lied about their names along with everything else! BOTTOM LINE: THESE [violative content deleted] WILL SAY ANYTHING TO STEAL YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY AND PILE LIES ON TOP OF LIES! STAY AWAY!!!!
Be prepared to fight these people.
by 08/06/2009on
The first time I stepped on the lot, I spoke with Nagi, who told me that they *did not negotiate* the price on their vehicles ("sticker only") - seriously, he said that and expected me to believe it. I also noticed that the price on the car I came to see was substantially higher than the one listed in autotrader. Before I went the next time, I called ahead, and verified that I could get the internet price (but only if I brought in a printout of it), and found a salesman who would work with me. (Don Madden.) He was also a challenge to work with, but we did manage to make a reasonable deal with him. If you're looking to buy new, go to a different Toyota dealership. If they have the used car you want, then deal with them, but be prepared to fight with them. They will do everything they can do screw you over.
Horrible, Terrible, Sneaky Dealership
by 07/17/2008on
On July 4 2008, I purchased a vehicle from south bay Toyota dealership. Bill Raho, a financial manager was trick enough to make me purchased a vehicle alarm system for $300. After calling several times with the same sales person, I was told to bring in the vehicle and they will un-install the alarm for me and refund me the money. While I was in the process of doing so at the dealership, Bill Raho, the financial service manager abruptly interrupted us and run over to the sales manager and came back to me yelling at me. I told him that I just want to un-install my alarm and get my money back. He shouted at me and said there is no way they can do that. He was so irritated that his face was bloody red and you can see the vein of his neck. I requested to talk to the general manager; instead Danny Anbar (sales manager) was brought in. He certainly refused to do what the sales person promised to me. He also called the police and lied to them over the phone. Mr. Anbar pushed me while I was trying to explain my situation to another customer. The whole team of dealership came out and drove me out of the lobby of the dealership. I was so scared that I have no choice but drove back. Before leaving the dealership, I found that my master car key is lost in the dealership. After contacting Bill Coyne, the general manager and David Wilson, the president of south bay Toyota many times, I finally talked to Mr. Coyne. He was very rude too. I told him that I will file complain to BBB, he said are you threaten me and he doesn't care. When I called Vickie, the vice president, she also was very mean to me. It's a nightmare! I want office apology from Mr. Bill Coyne, Mr. Danny Anbar, Ms. Vickie, and Mr. Bill Raho. I also want get my hard-earn money back. I am disputing $888. I was lied by the dealership; I was humiliated and embarrassed by several managers and staff of the dealership; I was hurt and intimidated by Mr. Bill Coyne, Mr. Danny Anbar, Ms. Vickie, and Mr. Bill Raho. I need help, please help. Thanks so much if you can help me. Please don't let this kind of rip off happen to others. Summary for south bay toyota: Horrible service, terrible attitude, horrendous manner to customer, disasters for business. [violative content deleted]
Hid my Car Keys
by 02/22/2008on
These guys actually did the hide the car keys on my trade during appraisal and then threw the keys on the floor when I insisted on leaving. Very high pressure sales tactics.