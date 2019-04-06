I recommend this company to everyone, the salesmen are very kind and reasonable, they were extremely helpful, my husband and I received help from jorge and alfredo and tbey are the best, excellent customer service. They are the best.
April was the Nissan rep that assisted me. It was my first time to get the car serviced for an oil change. She made me feel welcomed and was very helpful. I will definitely be giving exclusive patronage to Gardena Nissan. Thank you so much.
An unpleasant task turned into a very pleasant experience!
by jttoy on 08/01/2013
I am in the research stages of purchasing a vehicle for my daughter who will be attending college. I had the pleasure of speaking in length with Alvin last week who was very forthcoming and answered all of the questions
I asked about a few of the vehicles on Gardena Nissans website. I
am definitely going to purchase my vehicle from this dealership. Alvin pointed out what
I need to make my purchase a smooth transaction. I WILL be back! Thank you Alvin...You give car salesmen a good name.
I recently purchased a car from Victor and he went above and beyond to ensure I got the best deal possible and the car I wanted.
I wil make sure I refer anyone I know thats in the market for a new car over to Victor and Gardena Nissan because he took his time with me going over all the options I had while seaching for a new car.
I know that he really looked out for me and I believe thats very important when it comes to buying a car.
I heard an advertisement off of KJLH - FM 102.3, my favorite radio station. After my first car needing to be taken to a mechanic this past Saturday, the 27th, I quickly called Gardena Nissan remembering the commercial off of 102.3.. Telling me "Coach Red & the Dream Team" will help anyone!! Victor R. answered my phone call and I spoke with him for a few minutes about my situation. I wasn't able to make it on Saturday to see him and other situations happened throughout the rest of the week. I left my number with him and he text me yesterday - Monday, the 29th - asking me if I was able to come in. Obviously I Dist have a car to get there and was waiting for t sister. He went out of his way and said that he will come pick me up and bring me to the dealership! That proved to me that I was approved for a vehicle and he told me anything from 2010 and newer, because I knew for certain that I was leaving the lot with a car! From the moment I walked into the showroom, I was greeted with warm smiles and the effect of the employees caring for those needing a car. Victor was very helpful in every question I asked and every detail I noticed about two Altimas I was choosing between. I was there for only 2 hours and came home with a 2012 certified pre-owned Nissan Altima! I could not have been happier with Victor's respect for time and ability to provide such genuine care, including the care and service from Sue, in the finance department! They both took really great care of me.. Especially since a lot of auto salesmen have bad reputations! I work on the hospitality industry so it's nice to see such exceptional guest service elsewhere! I will definitely be doing business with Victor and Gardena Nissan again!!
I contacted Victor R. @ Gardena Nissan and told him what I was looking for in a car. He walked me through the finance process, the needed paperwork and found the perfect vehicle for me. I
drove off the lot the very next day. He was honest and will work hard for you.
Most of the details were handled before I even got to the lot.
He answered all of my questions and got me the best rate.
With their vast selection, I picked my new car out immediately.
He cares about his clients and wants to make sure you are pleased when you leave the lot.
I had a few questions after I purchased my car and he was right there to assist me.
If you are looking for someone you can trust...Call Victor at Gardena Nissan. Don't waste your time anywhere else!!
I bought my Altima from Gardena Nissan exactly 3 weeks ago from Reggie.
After about a week of exchanging e-mails and telling him what I wanted, I came in and he had exactly what I wanted: exact color choices with the correct options packages and most importantly, the price.
In fact, Reggie had the car for me at less than the monthly payments I told him I wanted to pay.
Awesome experience.
I was in and out of that dealership in under 3 hours.
I highly recommend Reggie if you end up shopping at Gardena Nissan.
Thanks Reggie...
I love my car!!!
After a lot of search, I decided that I wanted a Nissan. I went in to Gardena Nissan to look for a car to lease and sales man victor R. was very nice and knowledgeable. And then his manager explained everything unlike a lot of other places he educated and told me what is the best for. I liked their honesty and approach. defiantly recommended. You want no hassle deal with Victor and Mike N. thank you for making this experience a pleasant experience.
I will never buy a car from Gardena Nissan again. I like Nissan cars, but highly dislike the service Garden Nissan provides. I recently bought my last car from there. The agent convinced me to buy an "extended warrant plan" that was supposed to include an alarm system. He said they would call me to schedule the installation of the system, which they never did. I had to keep harassing them about it. Also, the service staff treat people like they are idiots, mocking them. Also, they had me bring the car I bought back to verify the VIN #. They said they copied it down wrong.
Anna and Mike were great. They were straight forward and made the transaction as smooth as possible. I promised them a great review for their service and here it is! We were the last to leave at 11PM but they stuck it out with us and even fixed and insurance issue so we could drive the car home that night! They followed up a couple days later to ask about the car and how we felt about the transaction which shows these guys go above and beyond.
I must say, it truly was an amazing experience at Gardena Nissan, Thank God! I was in an unfavorable auto loan prior to coming to Gardena Nissan and that didn't matter. Victor Ramierz was very supportive throughout the entire process. I was able to get a 2012 Nissan Altima with an Affordable deal. Victor and his team really made me feel like family as they told me they were going to do all they can to help me get a new car and out of the auto loan that I was in prior where I was in my opinion taken advantage of. I'm so happy with my overall experience and new car!! Thank you Victor and Gardena Nissan!!!
