I heard an advertisement off of KJLH - FM 102.3, my favorite radio station. After my first car needing to be taken to a mechanic this past Saturday, the 27th, I quickly called Gardena Nissan remembering the commercial off of 102.3.. Telling me "Coach Red & the Dream Team" will help anyone!! Victor R. answered my phone call and I spoke with him for a few minutes about my situation. I wasn't able to make it on Saturday to see him and other situations happened throughout the rest of the week. I left my number with him and he text me yesterday - Monday, the 29th - asking me if I was able to come in. Obviously I Dist have a car to get there and was waiting for t sister. He went out of his way and said that he will come pick me up and bring me to the dealership! That proved to me that I was approved for a vehicle and he told me anything from 2010 and newer, because I knew for certain that I was leaving the lot with a car! From the moment I walked into the showroom, I was greeted with warm smiles and the effect of the employees caring for those needing a car. Victor was very helpful in every question I asked and every detail I noticed about two Altimas I was choosing between. I was there for only 2 hours and came home with a 2012 certified pre-owned Nissan Altima! I could not have been happier with Victor's respect for time and ability to provide such genuine care, including the care and service from Sue, in the finance department! They both took really great care of me.. Especially since a lot of auto salesmen have bad reputations! I work on the hospitality industry so it's nice to see such exceptional guest service elsewhere! I will definitely be doing business with Victor and Gardena Nissan again!! Read more