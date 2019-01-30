5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My last new car that I purchased was in 2004 on Halloween. It was a 2005 Toyota Camry CE from Toyota of Orange. My car is now almost 13 years old & has about 180K miles on it. The A/C hasn't been working for the last 3 years even after multiple attempts to try & fix it & the CD player just took a dump so I was definitely in the market for a new car. My dad & mom helped me by doing research and it helped that my uncle just bought a brand new 2018 Camry LE 2 months ago so we knew the price already going in. My dad called up one of the sales rep named Sony Phan @ Toyota Place on 8/31/18 & told him what we were looking for. Sony was new there but he was very informative, helpful & cooperative. He told us to come in & check out the new models. I was looking to buy another Camry LE just like my uncle but I wanted Metallic Silver for the color. There were plenty of 2018 Camry LE but none in the color I wanted. Sony said they didn't have that color at the moment for the LE so he showed me the 2018 Camry SE instead and I just fell in love with that car. It had a very nice interior, racing body trim, spoiler, dual exhaust, nice rims and it was only about $1500 more than the LE. Sony asked me if I wanted to take it for a spin & so we took it on the freeway for a test drive. The car had great acceleration & handling. It was very smooth and you can even switch it to sports mode to get an even better performance out of it! I tell Sony that I love the car so my parents & I put down our offer. Since it was Labor Day Weekend, Toyota Place was offering a $1000 rebate. Sony gave our offer to his finance manager and after a few minutes of wheeling & dealing, the finance manager accepted our offer since my dad and our relatives are repeat customers. My dad has helped purchase at least 7 cars (all Toyotas) for family members so he knows the Art of the Deal better than anyone I know. I was 100% happy with the reasonable price that was finalized. I just want to say thank you so much Sony Phan & Fuji Lam for making the paperwork so quick & easy. It did help that they both spoke Vietnamese & are very good at what they do! Both of them are very professional & experienced. My parents & I were in & out of the dealership in record time! My dad is still in the market for a Toyota Highlander so we will be back in the future and Toyota Place will be our favorite destination of choice! I love my new car so much & the overall buying experience that I had was the best hands down at any dealership. Read more