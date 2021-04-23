Volkswagen of Garden Grove
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Garden Grove
monkey business!
by 04/23/2021on
Doesn't even deserve one star! I arrived at 2:05 for 2:20 service appointment. At 2:10, one of two guys sitting at front desk asked my name and checked computer, and said "that guy will help you. wait for him in waiting room". By 2:40, no one bothered to take care. Who is running this monkey business? I'm gonna send formal complaint letter to VW of America headquarter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Verify before making purchase
by 04/27/2018on
I was extremely disappointed with my car purchasing experience and almost regret purchasing my vehicle from the Garden Grove VW dealership. I really wanted the car but couldn’t find it anywhere else so I made the naive purchase. The salesman was very nice but made up a story about how the price couldn’t be lowered because there is an overall standard and so on. I actually bought the story (again, being naive). I understand sales but wish I wasn’t lied to. When I was finally signing off my paperwork, I was offered several upgrades but declined most except for extended warranty. The sales manager offered an additional maintenance package at no additional charge so I gladely accepted. I signed the paperwork, which I should have read in more detail so that was my fault, and drove my new car home. The following day I looked over the paperwork and realized I was actually charged for this “at no additional charge” package. When I went back to speak to the sales manager, he was extremely rude and unconcerned, stating that the price of the car was lowered so the package was at no charge. I felt robbed and belittled. To make things even worse, the car that was sold to me had an open recall. While I believe the recall was an honest mistake, it has taken close to a year to resolve and has been an extreme inconvenience. This experience was an experience lesson learned.
VW of Garden Grove
by 05/16/2014on
This is the second vehicle I have purchased from them. Their sales department was friendly and attentive. Bob made sure I was aware of all the features on my new car and went over the features with me on delivery, even helping me to set up the Bluetooth and other features. He has always responded to my calls and has been patient when I had questions even after the sale. The service department took care me as well, making sure I understood the vehicle and promptly took care of the service issues, even finding issues that had not yet appeared when they test drove the vehicle. If the service took more than a day they provided me with a service loaner at no charge
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best VW Dealership In the OC
by 07/27/2012on
I recently purchased a new Volkswagen CC from The Volkswagen of Garden Grove and I would highly recommend the dealership. The customer service was outstanding and the staff was very knowledgable and answered all my questions. I have purchased cars from Chevy, Toyota, Acura, Mercedes Benz, and Lexus in the past and this was by far the best car buying experience. I definetly give them a FIVE STAR RATING!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Proceed on any purchase with caution
by 07/23/2009on
I went to this dealership because they had the car I wanted and gave me a great deal on it. However as soon as I said, "Yes, lets move forward" I was treated horribly, so horribly I was forced to lodge a complaint against this dealership with corporate. Here's a sampling of what happened: -During the sale, the two sales people that helped me with the car fought over commission in front of me -The finance manager almost sent my credit application to the wrong credit union (I had been pre-approved by my credit union) -The used car sales manager lied to me and then yelled at me via phone when I questioned him on a statement he had made So for anyone looking to purchase a vehicle with this dealership, if you choose to buy, be prepared for headaches and mistreatment.
" Run, Forest, Run !"
by 06/20/2008on
Thats right, run, don't walk away from this dealership ! They used to be located in Long Beach and were fantastic both in sales and service. We had purchased many cars in the past from the Long Beach dealership. Unfortunately most of the Long Beach personnel remained at the Audi dealership. The new personnel are terrible ! If you are into game playing and deception then this is the dealership for you, otherwise "run don't walk away from this dealership."
