by 01/30/2019on
Very friendly and quick service. Able to work good deals with you.
Tacoma 2019
by 01/30/2019on
Toyota Place is the dealership to go to when you want to be treated like family and really easy to deal with Mr Alex my sales representative made it happen for me to be the new owner of my 2019 TRD Tacoma which I really love. Thank you so much
by 01/17/2019on
Excellent customer service everytime.
Purchase
by 01/11/2019on
The overall experience was great. JJ provided excellent service and worked to meet my needs and I was able to drive a new vehicle off of the lot.
by 01/08/2019on
Had a great experience because of your sales woman. Great customer services when came to my needs and budget.
by 01/04/2019on
I loved the service. Very cordial hospitality and speedy service.
Great Experience
by 12/30/2018on
We have been to several Toyota dealerships to shop for a RAV4 2019 but we chose Toyota Place over others. This store is far from us (~30mi) from where we live and here are the reasons we shop here: 1. great price 2. great service. Special callout to our saleslady who is passionate and told us a lot more than other sales person! Her enthusiasm and knowledge earned our trust to buy here!
Really satisfied
by 12/21/2018on
The car that I want has not so common color, and luckily they have it in stock. I still have a current lease at the time and the people there helped me transition it as smoothly and beneficially as possible for me. Thanks a lot! They are readily to help and answer any of my questions. Just one note if you intend to purchase around this time, your wait time may be a bit long as they’re pretty busy. I don’t mind but I know some can be impatient.
Toyota place
by 12/12/2018on
Andy and Tony were very helpful, pleasant and friendly.
Good Dealership
by 11/08/2018on
I want to thank the manager and the sales reps for such an amazing experience. They helped us out throughout the whole process. This dealership will definitely be refered to. Outstanding staff and assistance! Thanks once again!
Toyota Corolla
by 11/08/2018on
Excellent experience overall.
Not sure who title
by 11/04/2018on
Sam and Karina was great
2018 Toyota Camry SE
by 09/11/2018on
My last new car that I purchased was in 2004 on Halloween. It was a 2005 Toyota Camry CE from Toyota of Orange. My car is now almost 13 years old & has about 180K miles on it. The A/C hasn't been working for the last 3 years even after multiple attempts to try & fix it & the CD player just took a dump so I was definitely in the market for a new car. My dad & mom helped me by doing research and it helped that my uncle just bought a brand new 2018 Camry LE 2 months ago so we knew the price already going in. My dad called up one of the sales rep named Sony Phan @ Toyota Place on 8/31/18 & told him what we were looking for. Sony was new there but he was very informative, helpful & cooperative. He told us to come in & check out the new models. I was looking to buy another Camry LE just like my uncle but I wanted Metallic Silver for the color. There were plenty of 2018 Camry LE but none in the color I wanted. Sony said they didn't have that color at the moment for the LE so he showed me the 2018 Camry SE instead and I just fell in love with that car. It had a very nice interior, racing body trim, spoiler, dual exhaust, nice rims and it was only about $1500 more than the LE. Sony asked me if I wanted to take it for a spin & so we took it on the freeway for a test drive. The car had great acceleration & handling. It was very smooth and you can even switch it to sports mode to get an even better performance out of it! I tell Sony that I love the car so my parents & I put down our offer. Since it was Labor Day Weekend, Toyota Place was offering a $1000 rebate. Sony gave our offer to his finance manager and after a few minutes of wheeling & dealing, the finance manager accepted our offer since my dad and our relatives are repeat customers. My dad has helped purchase at least 7 cars (all Toyotas) for family members so he knows the Art of the Deal better than anyone I know. I was 100% happy with the reasonable price that was finalized. I just want to say thank you so much Sony Phan & Fuji Lam for making the paperwork so quick & easy. It did help that they both spoke Vietnamese & are very good at what they do! Both of them are very professional & experienced. My parents & I were in & out of the dealership in record time! My dad is still in the market for a Toyota Highlander so we will be back in the future and Toyota Place will be our favorite destination of choice! I love my new car so much & the overall buying experience that I had was the best hands down at any dealership.
Closing the Deal
by 07/29/2018on
The dealership nearly lose my interest when it had Tony Nyguen implement the strong arm tactics and his so called Australians knows better tact. However, it was their Finance Representative (Mr. Hugo) that sealed the deal. He provided the Bottom Line Up Front analysis on cost and benefits pending on your needs.
Owner
by 07/16/2018on
Outstanding sale person and sale manager at Toyota Place of Garden Grove. Everything is transparent. We went to many Toyota dealers in Orange County. Most sale persons at other Toyota dealers gave us very high prices subjected to bargaining technique. This old type of sale should be obsoleted due to modern internet shopping. Toyota Place of Garden Grove understands and mastered this modern sale. Successful!
Excellent costumer service!
by 07/13/2018on
Best buying experience ever! Got the best deal on a car that I love. I would definitely recommend this dealership!
Purchsed a 2018 Toyota at Toyota Place.
by 06/06/2018on
Anh Tran did very very excellent job! she explained until customers understand. We very happy ! H.Pham
Best internet car purchase experience
by 04/15/2018on
Toyota Place worked exceptionally well beyond what I thought was a great customer service excellency. They went out of way to find a car that was out of stock and brought it back to the dealer to complete what I looked for.
Tom Tuu salesman
by 03/29/2018on
Tom was exceptional. After we were at a very large dealership on 3-24. that was rude to my wife and myself, while on the road returning to OC, we called and got Tom on the phone who was very polite and urged us to come in , we did and closed a deal for a beautiful C HR premium. We are very happy with the purchase.
Excellent Service
by 02/26/2018on
The salesperson was very friendly and provided a wealth of information during my entire visit at the dealership. I felt very welcomed and my time was not wasted here at Toyota Place. I would gladly purchase another car here in the future.
Exceptional Sales team and fast financing depatment
by 01/31/2018on
Tan Le was was our sales guy. He did such and amazing job. I felt completely confident with his information and felt good with our purchase. We are happy about the price we paid and we did check with other Toyota Dealers too. The other Toyota dealers were helpful but I felt more confidence with Tan Lee. This sales expert gave us more confidence in buying at Toyota Place. It was the right place to buy our new vehicle at. When making such an important purchase that will last for years then trust Toyota Place. I literally would not buy from any other place again. They worked with our goals in finding our new vehicle and made it happen. Tan Lee answered all of our questions fast and got back to us with good information. We looked at other makes that were similar to Toyota but found the reliable and resale value of Toyota was superior. I love the two year no cost maintenance, free towing, and no worries warranty they gave us too. Stop wasting time and go with our suggestion to make car buying less stress. Go to Toyota Place and make it happen!
