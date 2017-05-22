5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband had contacted McMcoy Mills via their website inquiring about a car and let them know what we wanted. A Black Explorer Sport with the 401A package. When we arrived that afternoon, our name was on a white board in the showroom saying welcome and what car we were looking for. That was impressive. Our salesman was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable and a delight to work with as was the gentleman in finance. It was a very easy experience. This is the third or fourth car that we have purchased there and would turn there first for our next vehicle. I personally hate buying cars as the process is usually long and tedious but I have to say this time around was a breeze. Our only suggestion - We requested to have the wheels swapped out with some that we saw on a different explorer - they were a matt black and would have looked very nice on the car we purchased. We were told that the owner, in no uncertain terms, would not switch out wheels on any vehicles. Being that we were spending 50K on a vehicle, we were very surprised that this is something they would not consider. Please do not take this as a complaint toward the dealership, as I said we will return and were very satisfied with our experience there, but we really would have liked to get the different rims - same size as the ones that are on our car -only the color/design was different. I would have liked to see them offer that to us. In closing - I did shop around and was actually told by another dealership that they did not carry the interior set up that we wanted to see and there were none available within 600 miles of us. Funny as McCoy Mills was only a couple miles down the road and there it was! We have had a relationship with this dealer since 2002 and fully intend to continue that relationship for years to come. Thank you to all the sales staff, service staff and even the body shop - everyone has helped us out with many different request over the years and that is what good business is all about! Read more