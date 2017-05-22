McCoy Mills Ford
Thrilled to own the 2017 Explorer Sport!!
by 05/22/2017on
My husband had contacted McMcoy Mills via their website inquiring about a car and let them know what we wanted. A Black Explorer Sport with the 401A package. When we arrived that afternoon, our name was on a white board in the showroom saying welcome and what car we were looking for. That was impressive. Our salesman was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable and a delight to work with as was the gentleman in finance. It was a very easy experience. This is the third or fourth car that we have purchased there and would turn there first for our next vehicle. I personally hate buying cars as the process is usually long and tedious but I have to say this time around was a breeze. Our only suggestion - We requested to have the wheels swapped out with some that we saw on a different explorer - they were a matt black and would have looked very nice on the car we purchased. We were told that the owner, in no uncertain terms, would not switch out wheels on any vehicles. Being that we were spending 50K on a vehicle, we were very surprised that this is something they would not consider. Please do not take this as a complaint toward the dealership, as I said we will return and were very satisfied with our experience there, but we really would have liked to get the different rims - same size as the ones that are on our car -only the color/design was different. I would have liked to see them offer that to us. In closing - I did shop around and was actually told by another dealership that they did not carry the interior set up that we wanted to see and there were none available within 600 miles of us. Funny as McCoy Mills was only a couple miles down the road and there it was! We have had a relationship with this dealer since 2002 and fully intend to continue that relationship for years to come. Thank you to all the sales staff, service staff and even the body shop - everyone has helped us out with many different request over the years and that is what good business is all about!
great service!!!!
by 05/15/2017on
we have a great experience, especially with Rex, everything went smooth, we have a couple of thinks that need to be fix on the car, that I know for sure he will help me
Awesome
by 04/27/2017on
Leena and Eric Thornton met all my needs during my purchase of my new vehicle at McCoy Mills. I'm really impressed with the service, and Im looking forward to buy my wife's vehicle at McCoy Mills! Thank you!
Great Customer Service
by 04/06/2017on
At first I was kind of unsure if the dealership was going to be good but the moment I met Lorenc Szasz he made sure I would come back and purchase the vehicle I wanted. Sale Consultants like Lorenc Szasz are the reasons why great dealerships are still around. Thanks to him and the friendly staff of McCoy Mills I was able to purchase the 2012 Ford Focus Titanium.
Excellent!!!
by 04/03/2017on
Spoke to Ruben and texted back and forth for the past few weeks. He was extremely helpful. We came in when he was off and Omar helped us. Everyone was pleasant to deal with and gave us the family owned business type of treatment which was extremely refreshing after dealing with some ridiculous dealers in the past. Chad in finance was quick to get us on the road in our new beast of a ride! Even if issues come up with my Raptor I don't have the slightest doubt that it will be taken care of by this dealership..... Now I can proudly say I am the owner of a real truck with the help of the staff at McCoy Mills Ford! I just wish I would of found these guys before I bought my last Ford....
Great service!
by 03/27/2017on
Bought a new CMAX Energi. Traded in the 2001 Escape we bought from McCoy Mills years ago. We never go anywhere else. McCoy Mills is the best!
Good experience
by 03/21/2017on
Lawrence was my sales agent,...he was very patient and knowledgeable,....got a good APR...fun guy to talk to, real car guy,.........no pressure,....knew what I wanted and he made it happen.
great service
by 03/20/2017on
Lawrence and Daniel did a great job finding me an affordable truck with everything I wanted on it. Thank you
Wonderful first time car buying experience
by 02/24/2017on
Rex at McCoy mills in Fullerton was really nice and comforting when I went in for a test drive And now a owner of a new 2017 Ford Fusion-Plug in , I just have to say thank you, you guys at McCoy mills Ford for a wonderful car buying experience
Great Service
by 11/18/2016on
Tim in Sales was awesome, and Chad in finance was great. Thank you fellas! All the way around friendly service.
Family-Owned = Personal Attention
by 10/31/2016on
I drove from Oceanside to buy a car from another dealership in the area. When I got to the dealer, I found out the car they were trying to sell me was on a train somewhere and would not be available for another week. I went to McCoy Mills "just to look" and Tim McCann not only found the exact car I wanted at another dealership, he went and got it and made sure I got the same TrueCar deal that the original dealer was offering me. Great job!
Mills ford
by 08/02/2016on
I had a great experience at this dealership and were up front and straight forward. My salesman was great & all the others that helped out were very understanding and super helpful. Can say enough about the help and how courouis they were. Would recommend them to all my friends...
mccoy miles ford purchase
by 07/11/2016on
Very satisfactory purchase experience. No high pressure, they were very straight forward and stood behind their offer.
Purchase of F350
by 06/27/2016on
The experience was excellent, both Tim and Avery were very helpful. The truck is great, our family is very happy. I would rate them as 5 star's !
Great experience
by 06/16/2016on
I had a great experience buying my Fusion. Tim, Rex and everybody their were friendly, courteous and did a fantastic job. Thx guys,
Great car buying experience!
by 05/12/2016on
Used True Car service through credit union. Dealer offered a vehicle with substantially all of our preferences at a very good price and then matched a slightly lower offer from a less convenient dealer without hesitation. Excellent customer service totally focused on accommodating our needs.
They Do What They Say
by 05/11/2016on
You guys are honest. You do what you say. People are upfront with no BS. Everyone, from internet person to salesman Rex to finance guy--all first-class. Made me a great deal, and kept their word to hold the car for several days until I could get the paperwork in order.
Amazing Service. Amazing Follow Up.
by 04/09/2016on
We had researched the Ford Flex online and had contacted your dealership to get more information. We immediately received an email back with great customer service and an online quote! We decided to go ahead and check out the dealership and when we saw the Flex in the lot, my husband and I decided we wanted to see it up close and personal. We were greeted instantly, and ten handed off to Rex Bard to continue the process. He was wonderful and worked very hard with us to get us what we were desiring. They also honored the email quote I had received without any problems. I have been to dealerships before where they have tried to get out of honoring the online price. McCoy Mills Ford didn't ask any questions, and didn't try to get out of it. I showed them the email, told them the name of the person I was in contact with, and that was that! We are also extremely impressed with the follow up process you have in place. I have received 2 calls, 3 follow up emails, and a letter all thanking us for our purchase and our business and desiring to answer any questions we may have. We LOVED the experience we had, and will be recommending McCoy Mills Ford to our friends and family!
great experience
by 03/23/2016on
Gary Boyd Was very helpful, and came in on his day off to complete my deal. I ordered the car and he kept me up to dat through the whole process
awesome service!
by 01/19/2016on
I did not plan to buy a new car when I came in. But Sean Sunay and his manager helped me a lot! I ended up leaving For with a brand new 2016 Fusion! And I love it!
Great Service
by 12/31/2015on
I recently purchased a Fusion Hybrid from McCoy. When I went in I had planned to only test drive cars, so after I fell in love with a car and wanted to buy that day there was a lot of paperwork for insurance, banking, etc. that I needed to figure out! Josh went above and beyond to help me figure out all of the information I needed and get everything lined up! Everyone at McCoy was so helpful, friendly, and patient! I had a great experience and am going to be a customer for years to come!
