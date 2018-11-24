service Rating

I am giving my one star because the service representatives are so nice. However, my car situation has been nothing short of a nightmare. My Ford Focus is 3 years old with 30,000 miles on it and I have taken my car in with shuddering and stalling issues at least 5 times. Every single time, my car is given back to me with a smile and I'm told that I am "ALL GOOD TO GO" only to have the car shudder and stall every time I drive it. Its never better and its a complete pain to keep taking it back with zero feedback or results. In addition, I have paid for a new battery, had the clutch replaced, and had the transmission computer reset a bunch of times in the last 2 years. I finally took it to my family mechanic who took a look at the codes it was producing. He was able to pull up a service bulletin regarding the gas tank and valve that was issued by Ford in 2016 which he said is EXACTLY what is wrong with my car. Also, Ford just recently decided to issue a recall. He printed it out for me and said that any half way decent mechanic would be able to take a look at the codes and see whats wrong. (ESPECIALLY AFTER 5 OR MORE VISITS TO A FORD SERVICE DEPARTMENT). He said that Ford is definitely responsible for fixing it. I took that to McCoy Mills Ford and said "HERE, this needs to be fixed." The service tech was nice enough. He said "Oh, yes we can fix that for you. That's an easy fix. It will only take a few hours" I didn't receive any call until I called them at almost 4pm trying to get some answers. They said that the car was just being worked on and they would call me back. The next call was 5 minutes later saying "Ok you are all good to go, you can come pick up your car." I came in and the service guy told me "Ok we went ahead and replaced one of your sensors for free, that was definitely causing a problem. As for the recall, we ordered the part for you and we will call you when it comes in." I took my car home and its worse than ever, shuddering and stalling every single day. I'm still waiting for a call from Ford after over a week and I get nothing but emails asking how good a job they did. Terrible, you're doing a TERRIBLE job McCoy Mills Ford. Read more