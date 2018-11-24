We're a family owned and operated dealership. Check out what our customers say about us on Yelp.com
Service at McCoy Mills Ford Fullerton
by 11/24/2018on
The McCoy Mills Ford team did an outstanding job, as usual, serving our vehicle. The worst they perform is always top notch. We have never had a quality issue. They are friendly, communicate well and keep commitments related to ready time and cost. If something changes, we get a call and are given a decision point based on what is going on. We will not take our card anywhere else!
McCoy Mills Ford Service
by 11/30/2018on
I am giving my one star because the service representatives are so nice. However, my car situation has been nothing short of a nightmare. My Ford Focus is 3 years old with 30,000 miles on it and I have taken my car in with shuddering and stalling issues at least 5 times. Every single time, my car is given back to me with a smile and I'm told that I am "ALL GOOD TO GO" only to have the car shudder and stall every time I drive it. Its never better and its a complete pain to keep taking it back with zero feedback or results. In addition, I have paid for a new battery, had the clutch replaced, and had the transmission computer reset a bunch of times in the last 2 years. I finally took it to my family mechanic who took a look at the codes it was producing. He was able to pull up a service bulletin regarding the gas tank and valve that was issued by Ford in 2016 which he said is EXACTLY what is wrong with my car. Also, Ford just recently decided to issue a recall. He printed it out for me and said that any half way decent mechanic would be able to take a look at the codes and see whats wrong. (ESPECIALLY AFTER 5 OR MORE VISITS TO A FORD SERVICE DEPARTMENT). He said that Ford is definitely responsible for fixing it. I took that to McCoy Mills Ford and said "HERE, this needs to be fixed." The service tech was nice enough. He said "Oh, yes we can fix that for you. That's an easy fix. It will only take a few hours" I didn't receive any call until I called them at almost 4pm trying to get some answers. They said that the car was just being worked on and they would call me back. The next call was 5 minutes later saying "Ok you are all good to go, you can come pick up your car." I came in and the service guy told me "Ok we went ahead and replaced one of your sensors for free, that was definitely causing a problem. As for the recall, we ordered the part for you and we will call you when it comes in." I took my car home and its worse than ever, shuddering and stalling every single day. I'm still waiting for a call from Ford after over a week and I get nothing but emails asking how good a job they did. Terrible, you're doing a TERRIBLE job McCoy Mills Ford.
Ford Edge Oil Change
by 11/19/2018on
Superb regular maintenance.
Great service
by 05/25/2017on
You did a great job on repairing the rear end damage to my Explorer
Service
by 05/24/2017on
Everyone was very helpful with my lease. Now that I brought my car in for it's 1st service everyone was great. The only thing missing was a porter on Saturdays so my car could have been washed...
Thrilled to own the 2017 Explorer Sport!!
by 05/22/2017on
My husband had contacted McMcoy Mills via their website inquiring about a car and let them know what we wanted. A Black Explorer Sport with the 401A package. When we arrived that afternoon, our name was on a white board in the showroom saying welcome and what car we were looking for. That was impressive. Our salesman was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable and a delight to work with as was the gentleman in finance. It was a very easy experience. This is the third or fourth car that we have purchased there and would turn there first for our next vehicle. I personally hate buying cars as the process is usually long and tedious but I have to say this time around was a breeze. Our only suggestion - We requested to have the wheels swapped out with some that we saw on a different explorer - they were a matt black and would have looked very nice on the car we purchased. We were told that the owner, in no uncertain terms, would not switch out wheels on any vehicles. Being that we were spending 50K on a vehicle, we were very surprised that this is something they would not consider. Please do not take this as a complaint toward the dealership, as I said we will return and were very satisfied with our experience there, but we really would have liked to get the different rims - same size as the ones that are on our car -only the color/design was different. I would have liked to see them offer that to us. In closing - I did shop around and was actually told by another dealership that they did not carry the interior set up that we wanted to see and there were none available within 600 miles of us. Funny as McCoy Mills was only a couple miles down the road and there it was! We have had a relationship with this dealer since 2002 and fully intend to continue that relationship for years to come. Thank you to all the sales staff, service staff and even the body shop - everyone has helped us out with many different request over the years and that is what good business is all about!
The Best Car Dealership where I've done business
by 05/19/2017on
We've used Mills Ford for our maintenance contract services for nearly 125K miles. The Service Dept is outstanding. I'd recommend this dealership to anyone wanting to buy,lease, or do maintenance regarding a Ford vehicle.
great service!!!!
by 05/15/2017on
we have a great experience, especially with Rex, everything went smooth, we have a couple of thinks that need to be fix on the car, that I know for sure he will help me
Awesome
by 04/27/2017on
Leena and Eric Thornton met all my needs during my purchase of my new vehicle at McCoy Mills. I'm really impressed with the service, and Im looking forward to buy my wife's vehicle at McCoy Mills! Thank you!
Service
by 04/13/2017on
Had my F-150's oil changed. Friendly staff and truck was ready on time.
Great Customer Service
by 04/06/2017on
At first I was kind of unsure if the dealership was going to be good but the moment I met Lorenc Szasz he made sure I would come back and purchase the vehicle I wanted. Sale Consultants like Lorenc Szasz are the reasons why great dealerships are still around. Thanks to him and the friendly staff of McCoy Mills I was able to purchase the 2012 Ford Focus Titanium.
Tire Replacement
by 04/05/2017on
They identified the leak in the tire do to a nail and replaced the tire with a new one. Thanks
Excellent!!!
by 04/03/2017on
Spoke to Ruben and texted back and forth for the past few weeks. He was extremely helpful. We came in when he was off and Omar helped us. Everyone was pleasant to deal with and gave us the family owned business type of treatment which was extremely refreshing after dealing with some ridiculous dealers in the past. Chad in finance was quick to get us on the road in our new beast of a ride! Even if issues come up with my Raptor I don't have the slightest doubt that it will be taken care of by this dealership..... Now I can proudly say I am the owner of a real truck with the help of the staff at McCoy Mills Ford! I just wish I would of found these guys before I bought my last Ford....
Great service!
by 03/27/2017on
Bought a new CMAX Energi. Traded in the 2001 Escape we bought from McCoy Mills years ago. We never go anywhere else. McCoy Mills is the best!
Good experience
by 03/21/2017on
Lawrence was my sales agent,...he was very patient and knowledgeable,....got a good APR...fun guy to talk to, real car guy,.........no pressure,....knew what I wanted and he made it happen.
great service
by 03/20/2017on
Lawrence and Daniel did a great job finding me an affordable truck with everything I wanted on it. Thank you
Service Manager Goes the Extra Mile!
by 03/13/2017on
My 2011 Edge had a vapor leak in the gas intake valve causing the engine light to remain on. The vehicle has only 35,000 miles, and the fix was not covered under warranty. The fix would have cost about $400 to repair. Joe Greene followed up with Ford and they agreed to do the repair for a $100 deductible. I purchased my Edge from McCoy Mills and although they are a distance from my home I continue to have my vehicle serviced at their dealership. They are very professional and go out of their way to make the customer satisfied.
Great service
by 03/09/2017on
Arthur Bravo always treats us well!! Quick, honest and efficient service
Wonderful first time car buying experience
by 02/24/2017on
Rex at McCoy mills in Fullerton was really nice and comforting when I went in for a test drive And now a owner of a new 2017 Ford Fusion-Plug in , I just have to say thank you, you guys at McCoy mills Ford for a wonderful car buying experience
Great Service
by 11/18/2016on
Tim in Sales was awesome, and Chad in finance was great. Thank you fellas! All the way around friendly service.
Family-Owned = Personal Attention
by 10/31/2016on
I drove from Oceanside to buy a car from another dealership in the area. When I got to the dealer, I found out the car they were trying to sell me was on a train somewhere and would not be available for another week. I went to McCoy Mills "just to look" and Tim McCann not only found the exact car I wanted at another dealership, he went and got it and made sure I got the same TrueCar deal that the original dealer was offering me. Great job!