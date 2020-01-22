5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have dreaded buying cars from dealerships every since my first experiences nearly 30 years ago. However, my experiences at Lithia Subaru of Fresno and with the sales representative, Ed Monson were fantastic. I researched the car I wanted online and requested the Internet Price. Within the hour, I received an Internet Price from Ed. I then went through the COSTCO Auto buying program for a request. The internet price was better. I texted Ed and arranged a test drive for early on Saturday morning. He met me at the dealership and we took the car I was interested in on a test drive. He was patient and showed me all the bells and whistles. After purchasing the car, I was driving with Ed back onto the lot, I noticed the center console was not latching, he immediately went inside and had paperwork changed to reflect this and has arranged for the service department to replace it. When I got home, I notice a small ding in the passenger side of the car. I contacted Ed and he guaranteed me that Lithia Subaru would take care of it. Two days later, the service department called me and scheduled an appointment to to address both concerns. Ed has embraced us as new Subaru owners and has done everything he can to make the experience of buying a car a pleasure. I highly recommend doing business with both Lithia Subaru and Ed Monson. Read more