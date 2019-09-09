Lithia Hyundai of Fresno
Customer Reviews of Lithia Hyundai of Fresno
SCAM!!
by 09/09/2019on
FALSE ADVERTISING!!! They posted a sale on a new vehicle that i was interested in. Next morning i inquired on the vehicle and it was still available, so i proceeded to put in a credit application. My application was approved and was asked to go in to sign paperwork. As i was heading to the dealership excited about getting a new car, I received a text saying there was a mistake on the online price and that they would not honor it. The dealership refused to give the price that they advertised more than one day.
AVOID LITHIA HYUNDAI OF FRESNO!!!
by 07/17/2017on
I made an offer for a Sonata with Jesus in finance (I dont remember what his name was exactly, but I believe it was Jesus). After checking with his manager whom I did not meet, he accepted my offer, and we shook hands on it. Before I made the offer, I told Jesus that I would have to leave the dealership and come back later to get the car. He said the price is only good for that day and I have to return the same day to finalize the deal. My 18-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole agreement. I left the dealership and came back an hour later. While my daughter and I were waiting in the office for the finance person, a salesman came and talked to us about giving them perfect ratings if I receive a survey (!!!) Ten minutes later, a different person in finance came to speak to me instead of Jesus. He told me that they cannot sell the car to me for the price that Jesus had agreed to. He said that Jesus had made an honest mistake (???) because he did not know that they cannot sell the car for that price (???) which was very odd to me because Jesus checked with a manager before we came to the agreement. When I asked to speak to Jesus, he just said: Im Jesuss manager, and Im telling you we cannot do it. He said the best he can do is $3000 more than what Jesus and I had agreed upon. After a long and unpleasant conversation, I ended up buying the car for $1150 more only because they were the only one in the area that has that car in the color and with the package that my daughter wanted. I dont want my daughter to miss out on her dream car just because the people at the dealership switched on us. Hyundai does make nice cars but if you can get the car you want from somewhere else, AVOID LITHIA HYUNDAI OF FRESNO!!!
Great experience!
by 11/28/2016on
I want to thank Lithia hyundai they help us out get a new car. My sales person Boris was very helpful thank you for everything!
2017 Hyundai Sonata
by 11/04/2016on
I wasn't planning on buying that day and definitely not planning on getting a new car, but after walking the lot of the used cars in want satisfied so the salesman took me to the car I ended up getting, and did everything he could to make the sale at a price I was ok with, with lifetime oil change which is a good deal considering I deal directly with the dealership and the car is under warranty so any problems with the car I don't have to worry how much it's going to cost is all covered.
discourtesous and unprofessional
by 03/15/2016on
Hello MR Desai, I wanted to thank you for following up with me on the purchase. With the purchase of my first vehicle last year I was very enthusiastic about the purchase and referred many people to lithia. With this purchase I was very dissatified on the overall treatment from the lot manager an older mexican gentleman to having the new salesperson contact me incessantly on saturday night for a check when we had mutually agreed to come with a check the next day. On top of everything else candy had locked in a lower rate and made me sign with another credit union when I provided him with a preappoval ar golden 1 for the same rate!! So unprofessional and then made me retirn the next day and wait 2 hours causinge to suffer other work commitments. I can discuss this in further detail but right now lithia will no longer get positive work of mouth from me and I will make sure that those others do no go throigh this. And lithia still has not sent a check to pay off my other vehicle Erik aguirre
Refinance 2015 purchase
by 01/20/2016on
I went into the dealership to refinance a new car purchased in December of 2015. I was able to lower my interest and purchase a 2016 vehicle very quickly. My time is very precious to me and I only spent 2.3 hours at the dealership before I drove off in my new car!
Review on Car Purchase
by 12/26/2015on
I am completely satisfied with the purchase of my pre owned car - the people involved in all the processes have been extremely helpful and accomodating
new car purchase
by 10/27/2015on
they were the best sales people you could ask for, the sales manager was the greatest Ive ever worked with, also Mr. Wyatt the salesman was the best person to me and my wife, we are very happy we went there to buy a car.
Excellent experience!
by 09/14/2015on
My visit was very productive. The sales staff was very friendly and helpful. The customer service rep was awesome. I would recommend making this your first stop for shopping for a vehicle...it will probably be your only stop!
A++ Service to Winchell!
by 09/09/2015on
I went in looking for a Hyundai Elantra GT, and Winchell was my car salesman. He definitely knows what he is talking about when it comes to cars. I didn't care for the sales manager on what my APR would have been without checking my credit first. Quoted me a 9.9 when infact it is a 1.9. I definitely recommend seeing Winchell when it comes to cars - he is the man! Thanks so much again Winchell! You are highly recommended!
Awesome experience
by 07/28/2015on
If you're looking for a new Hyundai, I highly recommend you see Leonard Wyatt at Lithia Hyundai of Fresno. He worked hard and got me the best deal in the county. This whole purchasing process was an awesome experience.
Great service and salesmanship.
by 07/25/2015on
Arnold Torres was very honest and professional. He should be promoted. I also like to mention how knowledgeable Ishmael was.
Typical High Pressure....but great service
by 07/14/2015on
Just like most other places, there is a lot of pressure to make the sell...BUT!! I have to say that they were responsive and patient with my ask. Not at all my worst car buying experience. The people there were friendly...particularly James... he went out of his way to take care of us.
Excellent
by 02/17/2015on
George was the first to greet us and was very knowledgeable. He listened to what are needs were and the price we were willing to spend. Leonard came later and also helped us. They both were very friendly and kept in mind what we needed.
Great Service!
by 02/09/2015on
This place truly goes above and beyond for their customers. I've never had an experience at a car lot like I have here. The salesman Jorge is awesome he got me with the right staff to get me the car I wanted and at a price I could afford. They brought car from their other lots without me even knowing to help accommodate me while the deal they were working on didn't go through. So instead of saying ok well we can't help you because the finance co.pany can't do what you want they found other options. I was there for a few hours but it was all worth it at the end of the day I ended up getting the car I wanted at a great price. Go there ask for Jorge he is great!
Amazing - love my car!
by 01/22/2015on
I'm very satisfied with my experience. It was quick and I got more than I expected.
Great!
by 01/17/2015on
I had a fun time with everybody, especially with Danny!! We were treated very well here.
Good experience
by 10/06/2014on
I was hesitant to reach out to Lithia at first, but was in desperate need of a new vehicle. Ended up with a super friendly salesman who was able to give me the deal I wanted and kept it within my budget. All of the other employees at Lithia that I encountered was also very helpful, friendly, and attended to all of my needs. Overall, I am very satisfied with my experience and will definitely do business with them again.
LithiaHyundai
by 09/04/2014on
Lithia is truly a family and treated us well in the purchase of a new 2015 Sonata. The Sonata Sport is a well made automobile and the mileage per gallon on the window sticker is accurate to the T since as represented. It is truly a better car than the Camry that we traded in and we were treated very fairly with the trade in price. I am very pleased with manager and the gentleman that sold us the right car. My wife and I were treated with respect and with genuine sincerity during the whole process. We certainly will buy another vehicle with Lithia again and will look for the same sales person, guaranteed.
Go back? Only if I have to...
by 05/09/2014on
Like with all dealers double check EVERYTHING. I asked for a specific local bank and even though they agreed, the Lithia closer sent my loan back east. Do they get a kick back for using their own bankers?? I foolishly signed papers and spent the next two weeks tracking down the loan! I gave a bad evaluation on the computer and they call my wife, actually mad at us!
Long process
by 03/25/2013on
I had contacted the internet sales dept, got my trade in priced, pre qualified bank worthiness, I still don't know why we were there for 4 hours ??
