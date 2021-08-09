Lithia Ford of Fresno
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford of Fresno
Great Dealership. Awesome Management. Overall Exceptional!
by 09/08/2021on
Unfortunately, I purchased a lemon vehicle in January 2021 and it was a bummer but the way the dealership handled the situation was a 5 star service. Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno did everything in their power to run diagnostics and continually search for solutions and answers, all while providing loaner vehicles for my transportation needs. Some honorable mentions go out to Brent Hall the GM for going above and beyond in every step of the way. Keith was one of my main service guys and he was great in communication as well as updates about the diagnostic testing. And lastly Vinny Sinatra. Great guy who helped me with the process and paperwork for my replacement 2021 F-150. You can truly tell they want to help and Brent Hall being the face of the dealership was exceptional and definitely someone I’d recommend to everyone when it comes to being treated with exceptional customer service. He doesn’t do anything he wouldn’t recommend for himself. Which really makes me as a customer know I can trust him and know he’s going to make sure with everything in his power you are happy and satisfied with your vehicle. So thank you again to the team at Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno!
Misrepresentation
by 10/26/2021on
Unethical business approach. Had a price negotiated for a 2021 Ford Ranger. While in route to purchase, I received a text saying the vehicle had been sold. This was after a deal was in place and had been agreed to. Have bought four vehicles from Lithia in the last ten years. Never again!!
Very Bad dealer. Avoid at all cost
by 07/17/2018on
Hate this place. Old car dealer games. Need to pull your credit before you see any numbers. Switch sales people, the lies, the unprofessional behavior. I'll take my money and my 800 credit score somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 06/13/2017on
Chris, as always takes care of customers. He listens and then comply to your needs. This was a simple oil change in a new RV. A large vehicle and I was concerned that parking could be a problem. I made an appointment and the service was quickly completed without a hitch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gray is my color!
by 06/12/2017on
Wayne Bridges was the best of your staff, thus far. He did a great job of supporting what I presented to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 06/11/2017on
The Ease & comfort of entire process was phenomenal. We made the 4 hour drive because of the great service and recommendation from friends and family.
Ford F150 STX FX4 Lease
by 06/10/2017on
How friendly and helpful the salesperson was with my experience at Fresno Lithia. Also, the selection of vehicles was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Lithia Experience
by 05/25/2017on
The sales person was helpful and respected my time. He was responsive and friendly to work with. Your dealership had the truck I wanted and the facility was clean.
Great job!
by 04/28/2017on
Keith Miller was outstanding with the customer service and very knowledgeable. Made my vist easy and pleasant.i would definitely recommend this place to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy
by 04/25/2017on
Dropped vehicle off for oil change. The work was done quickly and well. Recommend Keith Miller to anyone coming through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 04/24/2017on
Nick T was helpful and the work was good. They solved a problem I was having with my vehicle in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lithia Ford/2017 F-150 purchase
by 04/21/2017on
Dean Payne is a pleasure to work with. Very professional and trustworthy. He always gives the best deal possible and researches all available rebates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Full Auto Care Work
by 04/19/2017on
My entire visit from start to finish is my out most satisfaction. No longer then 1 hour my car was finish very fast and every check point is done 100%
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 04/08/2017on
Fairly swift, good communication from sales, but poor follow up post sale from service dept. need better communication post sale
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mustang2016
by 04/07/2017on
Fast and friendly service. Very thorough and explained everything they were doing. The time they said it would take was spot on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service Personnel
by 04/01/2017on
Good personal treatment by the service manager. Scott took our vehicle right in and it was done before the promised time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil service
by 03/29/2017on
Was in and out in timely manner. Service writer answered all my questions. Mechanic working on van called to let me know what other service other than oil change was needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love Lithia Ford in Fresno
by 03/25/2017on
This is my 3dr purchase with Cal Sager and Steve Ash. They are the best ever. I would never go any where else. I have referred several friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/05/2017on
Fast service and friendly employees who know their job. Can take my car in At 7:30 be out by 9. Price was very reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lithia Review
by 02/24/2017on
Alberto was amazing- friendly knowledgable personable and enthusiastic. Everyone I dealt with was personable and friendly. It was a great experiance.
Great Service!!!
by 02/20/2017on
Service advisor was awesome!! Very helpful and personable. Oil change and tire rotation were completed ahead of schedule. Was a great experience!,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes