5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Unfortunately, I purchased a lemon vehicle in January 2021 and it was a bummer but the way the dealership handled the situation was a 5 star service. Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno did everything in their power to run diagnostics and continually search for solutions and answers, all while providing loaner vehicles for my transportation needs. Some honorable mentions go out to Brent Hall the GM for going above and beyond in every step of the way. Keith was one of my main service guys and he was great in communication as well as updates about the diagnostic testing. And lastly Vinny Sinatra. Great guy who helped me with the process and paperwork for my replacement 2021 F-150. You can truly tell they want to help and Brent Hall being the face of the dealership was exceptional and definitely someone I’d recommend to everyone when it comes to being treated with exceptional customer service. He doesn’t do anything he wouldn’t recommend for himself. Which really makes me as a customer know I can trust him and know he’s going to make sure with everything in his power you are happy and satisfied with your vehicle. So thank you again to the team at Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno! Read more