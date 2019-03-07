5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Being a first time car buyer, I was extremely nervous about the whole car buying process. That changed once I came to Enterprise! Andre at the Enterprise center in Fresno was super helpful and very sweet! He made sure that I not only found a car that I liked, but one that wouldnt break my bank as well. This was very appreciated since I am also a full time student. If I ever am looking for a car again, Enterprise will be the first place I look to. Highly, highly recommend to any and everyone! Read more