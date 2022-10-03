1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I brought in my vehicle 3 days ago and made 5 phone calls to BMW Fresno Service to see the status of my oil change, light bulb replacement, and diagnosis of a rattle. I got through once to the service agent and the rest of time I was told they would call me back. Until, this day (Day 4) they have not returned my call or told me the status of my vehicle. I did not expect them to take my car for four days and not provide me with any updates about when I can expect to have it back. This has been by far my worse service experience as it has affected my new year travel plans. I brought my vehicle in on the 28th morning, hoping to have it back in 1-2 days at most. But its been almost 4 days and I don't even know where my vehicle is and when I can expect it back, or has it even been looked at. I surely hope BMW's management reads there review and will fix this poor customer service issue they have. It is unacceptable to take someones car for 4 days and not provide any updates, especially when the work is an oil change and bulb replacement. Read more