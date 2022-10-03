Customer Reviews of BMW Fresno
BMW Fresno
by 03/10/2022on
Thank you Robert and everyone at BMW Fresno that made purchasing my first BMW the best car buying experience I've ever had. Robert went above and beyond anything I ever expected to make this purchase the easiest and most enjoyable car buying experience ever.
BMW Fresno
by 03/10/2022on
Thank you Robert and everyone at BMW Fresno that made purchasing my first BMW the best car buying experience I've ever had. Robert went above and beyond anything I ever expected to make this purchase the easiest and most enjoyable car buying experience ever.
BMW Fresno
by 01/30/2022on
Thank you to the BMW Fresno Team for helping us through these rough car purchasing times! Rafi gave us a great deal on our car and we loved the whole experience!
Thank you Radford
by 01/01/2022on
Bought a new car from BMW Fresno, Radford made my visit very comfortable and helped me out through the whole process. thanks Radford, nice working business with you !!!
Thumbs up
by 12/31/2021on
Bought a BMW from BMWFresno, Radford is very helpful, friendly throughout the process, also helping me after purchase processes like service. Mahalo Rad,
Robert sold me a car!
by 12/29/2021on
Robert was very helpful and walked me through the process. I ordered a new car so it took a few months but he kept me updated every step of the way.
Best Car Sales Guy Ever!
by 11/30/2021on
I have purchased four BMW's from Radford. It has always been a very easy-going process. He is so great, the obvious reason why I continue to work with him. Radford is super patient, and he never engages in pressure tactics. If I ever encounter an issue (which is very rare), he never delays in resolving it. He is a gem! I will be purchasing vehicle number five from you know who. :)
Great experience! wonderful and caring dealership!
by 09/29/2021on
Had a pleasure to work with Radford in purchasing our 2019 5 series. He made the experience easy and explained the process all the way through. We even chose to drive 2.5 hrs just to work with him and the great staff. I would not hesitate to work with them again on our next Vehicle. Very pleased and grateful for their attention and care.
BMW X4
by 06/27/2021on
Rafi helped me and my family get into a beautiful X4 for an amazing price! If anyone is looking for a new car, BMW Fresno is the place to go! The friendly staff made me very comfortable while making this big purchase. Rafi and Ahmed were the two that I was working with the most and I would recommend them to everyone I know. Thank you again!
Excellent Experience!
by 06/16/2021on
Rafi was amazing to work with through my car buying experience! He made the process fun and they gave me a really good deal on the car! I would recommend Rafi and BMW Fresno to everyone I know! This is the experience that I expect when buying a car, thank you!
aunialoha
by 05/01/2021on
Just purchased a my first BMW today! The staff was amazing! Courteous, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Radford was awesome to work with! They created a life long customer. I highly recommend BMW Fresno for your car buying needs.
Perfect X5
by 02/27/2021on
I recently purchased a very nice gently used X5. I owned my last BMW for 18 years and loved it but it was time for a change. Danny helped my wife and I. He was attentive and helpful. We were both very satisfied with our purchase and experience here.
Radford is awesome!
by 12/31/2020on
We just leased our 2nd vehicle in 4 months from Radford. He is the epitome of great customer service! He goes beyond expectations you would have for a sales associate and we are so happy we have made the connection with him at BMW Fresno! We highly recommend reaching out to Radford for your next vehicle purchase.
Praise for Radford
by 09/26/2020on
I recently was assisted by Radford purchasing my new 530i. It was a pleasure working with him. He is professional and knowledgeable . He made everything so easy. Thank you Radford. You're the best !!
Thanks Nancy!
by 03/29/2019on
I called at 3 in the afternoon and got Nancy Rivera who answered. Simple 3 min or less conversation outlining what I was looking for that several other dealers with used BMWs said wasnât possible. Told her exactly what i was looking for - showed up there 2.5 hrs later and she had the perfect car picked out for me. I went back and forth between 2 cars, she listened and gave me only info needed, not a lot of extra rhetoric. Super easy purchase, drove off in a badass little red 320i less than 3 hours later! Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank you Brian
by 01/19/2018on
Bryan In the service department is such a great guy. To say that I am satisfied with his customer service would be an understatement. Very impressed would buy another bmw just cause of Brian.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Missing Vehicle for 3 days and counting.
by 12/31/2017on
I brought in my vehicle 3 days ago and made 5 phone calls to BMW Fresno Service to see the status of my oil change, light bulb replacement, and diagnosis of a rattle. I got through once to the service agent and the rest of time I was told they would call me back. Until, this day (Day 4) they have not returned my call or told me the status of my vehicle. I did not expect them to take my car for four days and not provide me with any updates about when I can expect to have it back. This has been by far my worse service experience as it has affected my new year travel plans. I brought my vehicle in on the 28th morning, hoping to have it back in 1-2 days at most. But its been almost 4 days and I don't even know where my vehicle is and when I can expect it back, or has it even been looked at. I surely hope BMW's management reads there review and will fix this poor customer service issue they have. It is unacceptable to take someones car for 4 days and not provide any updates, especially when the work is an oil change and bulb replacement.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Team
by 12/06/2017on
Fresno BMW has the absolute worst customer service ever! They are a franchise of BMW but refuse to work with other franchise locations. Promising to call the customer back, its been 3 days I haven't gotten a call back. When I called BMW and asked to speak to a manager the associated advised me that there was NO manager on duty! Maybe its because I'm a minority that owns a luxury car and BMW of Fresno refused to help me.
Sales Review
by 11/01/2017on
I just bought a BMW 550i from BMW Fresno, and it was a fast and easy process. Overall, the entire process took under three hours, and I was very impressed since I had to purchase a car rather quickly. My sales associate was J.J. Hagglund, and he was extremely helpful throughout the sale. He was also very professional and friendly, and addressed all questions and/or concerns I had. J.J. went above and beyond what I expected, making the sale a very enjoyable experience. I would definitely use him again in the future, and recommend him with no reservations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 10/31/2017on
I took my car in for a service and was greeted by Gabriel Salazar. He was very professional and made me feel comfortable leaving my car with them. Definitely the only place I will be taking my car for routine maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Alpina B7 from JJ, Suky and BMW Fresno
by 09/29/2017on
Cant say enough positive things about the BMW Fresno family I have now had the pleasure of owing 3 750s with them this latest being my dream car, a brand new proper Alpina Blue, B7 JJ and Suky were fabulous to deal with as usual. And the support staff were on point
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales manager Andrew Hemphill is [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/30/2017on
I HOPE THERE IS WAY FOR THE OWNER TO KNOW HOW THIS DEALERSHIP IS RUN We wasted two days going to Fresno BMW waiting on Mike Ghalambor to turn up to his work. on 08/20/2017 Mike Ghalambor the manager gave us price on car we went back following day we were told they couldn’t find him, he was in some sort training, so they can’t sell us the car since he is the one gave is the price. Andrew was [non-permissible content removed] never came up and apologize for running us back and forth. wanted us to pay 9k more then price quoted by GM (Mike Ghalambor)thinking about filing complaint with FTC, we went to Auto nation dealers in Valencia got better car for 9k less.