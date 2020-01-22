Lithia Subaru of Fresno
Customer Reviews of Lithia Subaru of Fresno
Mr
by 01/22/2020on
Stress free car buying
Subaru Forester
by 12/31/2019on
Victor and Jason were great. Friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase of my 2020 Subaru Forester
by 11/08/2019on
Victor was a great representative of Lithia Subaru Fresno. He made the effort to explain each detail of the car, the test drive made me nervous but I was given assurance and confidence, great customer service, and all went well. Every step of the way was informative and professionally handled.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car-buying experience
by 11/02/2019on
We knew we wanted a Subaru but weren't sure on a model. John led us through the process, introduced us to all models we were interested in, and let us make the decision--no pressure. He made sure we understood cost commitment as well as what each car had to offer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited
by 03/25/2019on
My experience with Lithia Subaru truly has been outstanding. The Internet Sales Representative, Joel Wood, was very knowledgeable, patient, kind, listened to what I wanted, very accommodating & really worked with me. Never pushy, never aggressive. The easiest new car purchase I've ever experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pretty good stuff
by 03/20/2019on
Pretty good experience buying our new Subaru at Lithia Subaru. I feel our salesperson worked with us to get a deal I was fairly happy with. I’m not aware of any tricks, in finalizing the deal. Pretty straight forward. I believe we bought a good car, and expect the dealership will honor their commitment to make us happy customers. The one drag, is the time it takes to complete all of the paperwork! This has been true any time I’ve purchased a car, not only with this dealer. The process takes way too long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
pleasure!!
by 11/15/2018on
salesman was very personable. Very informative, professional and easy to work with. It was a pleasurable experience, plus I purchased in my opinion, the best auto anyone can own.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Subaru Forester
by 10/26/2018on
Ed did a great job and I have to commend him on going out of his way to make our buying experience special. He even made a video to show us all the new 2019 Foresters on the lot. Kudo's to Ed and the team! Love my Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic service!
by 09/23/2018on
The staff at Lithia were fantastic. They made my first time buying a car easy. I appreciate the helpfulness of their staff, and they even bought me lunch when the appointment was running a little long! :) Would buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fast and Well informed
by 09/17/2018on
We were given our desired options between the Outback, Forrester and Crosstreck models. Overall, we also were supplied with ample information to decide and purchase the vehicle of our choice. We had a very speedy purchase and we are happy with the result by this dealership's professional staff. Chris was a great asset to your team.
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R
by 08/22/2018on
Sales representative was very knowledgeable and patient with us. Helped us tremendously with the electronic features we were not familiar with. Super test drive, demonstrated the safety, handling and comfort of the Outback.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pleased Customer
by 07/18/2018on
Great service and a wonderful deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As easy as leasing a car gets
by 06/09/2018on
My wife and I feel fortunate that we made our first call in shopping for a new car to Ed Monson at Lithia Subaru in Fresno. He could not have been easier or more enjoyable to work with. I wanted to shoot for my first choice (a Crosstrek) but thought our chances of actually getting one was 1 in 10. I'm happy to say that I was way off, and we are the proud lessees of a beautiful new 2018 model. Amazing. Ed made sure we were as comfortable as possible every step of the way, and we are absolutely satisfied with our choice. We would highly recommend making your first call to Ed, too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Purchase-GMC Terrain
by 06/05/2018on
I had my eye on this GMC Terrain, and test drove it. The next day I went in to make my purchase . My experience at Lithia was a pleasant one. I am happy with my suv. Thank you Eddie C., Lithia Subaru Fresno!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Way it should be
by 05/22/2018on
Great help, no pressure just business. I feel like a dealership should want to assist me with my purchase. Be my advocate, like I treat my clients. They do that here! I have purchased several vehicles here over the years and will continue doing so as long as they value me as a client over the long term instead of as a short term sale like so many others do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hassle-free experience
by 05/04/2018on
We enjoyed the opportunity to drive multiple cars and the speed with which we were able to purchase the vehicle. Using Costco's car purchasing program was also a plus as we were able to secure a deal we could be satisfied with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First Subaru Purchase
by 01/28/2018on
We found the sales rep (Ed Monson) honest and easy to work with. His main concern seems to be that we would be happy with our purchase. We never felt any pressure to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/19/2017on
My salesperson was Chris Nielsen. Very easy to work with. He was not pushy & offered me a great price on my Crosstrek. Great experience & I recommend Lithia Subaru of Fresno & Chris.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied
by 12/15/2017on
The sales people at Lithia were very helpful as we determined what vehicle was the best match for our needs. They then helped us through the buying decisions. Overall a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Legacy
by 11/03/2017on
We had a very good experience. Chris Nielson, the salesman went over the car thoroughly and is going to conduct a class in two weeks to go over everything again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 11/01/2017on
I have dreaded buying cars from dealerships every since my first experiences nearly 30 years ago. However, my experiences at Lithia Subaru of Fresno and with the sales representative, Ed Monson were fantastic. I researched the car I wanted online and requested the Internet Price. Within the hour, I received an Internet Price from Ed. I then went through the COSTCO Auto buying program for a request. The internet price was better. I texted Ed and arranged a test drive for early on Saturday morning. He met me at the dealership and we took the car I was interested in on a test drive. He was patient and showed me all the bells and whistles. After purchasing the car, I was driving with Ed back onto the lot, I noticed the center console was not latching, he immediately went inside and had paperwork changed to reflect this and has arranged for the service department to replace it. When I got home, I notice a small ding in the passenger side of the car. I contacted Ed and he guaranteed me that Lithia Subaru would take care of it. Two days later, the service department called me and scheduled an appointment to to address both concerns. Ed has embraced us as new Subaru owners and has done everything he can to make the experience of buying a car a pleasure. I highly recommend doing business with both Lithia Subaru and Ed Monson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
