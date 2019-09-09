sales Rating

I made an offer for a Sonata with Jesus in finance (I dont remember what his name was exactly, but I believe it was Jesus). After checking with his manager whom I did not meet, he accepted my offer, and we shook hands on it. Before I made the offer, I told Jesus that I would have to leave the dealership and come back later to get the car. He said the price is only good for that day and I have to return the same day to finalize the deal. My 18-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole agreement. I left the dealership and came back an hour later. While my daughter and I were waiting in the office for the finance person, a salesman came and talked to us about giving them perfect ratings if I receive a survey (!!!) Ten minutes later, a different person in finance came to speak to me instead of Jesus. He told me that they cannot sell the car to me for the price that Jesus had agreed to. He said that Jesus had made an honest mistake (???) because he did not know that they cannot sell the car for that price (???) which was very odd to me because Jesus checked with a manager before we came to the agreement. When I asked to speak to Jesus, he just said: Im Jesuss manager, and Im telling you we cannot do it. He said the best he can do is $3000 more than what Jesus and I had agreed upon. After a long and unpleasant conversation, I ended up buying the car for $1150 more only because they were the only one in the area that has that car in the color and with the package that my daughter wanted. I dont want my daughter to miss out on her dream car just because the people at the dealership switched on us. Hyundai does make nice cars but if you can get the car you want from somewhere else, AVOID LITHIA HYUNDAI OF FRESNO!!! Read more