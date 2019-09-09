SCAM!!
FALSE ADVERTISING!!! They posted a sale on a new vehicle that i was interested in. Next morning i inquired on the vehicle and it was still available, so i proceeded to put in a credit application. My application was approved and was asked to go in to sign paperwork. As i was heading to the dealership excited about getting a new car, I received a text saying there was a mistake on the online price and that they would not honor it. The dealership refused to give the price that they advertised more than one day.
AVOID LITHIA HYUNDAI OF FRESNO!!!
by 07/17/2017on
I made an offer for a Sonata with Jesus in finance (I dont remember what his name was exactly, but I believe it was Jesus). After checking with his manager whom I did not meet, he accepted my offer, and we shook hands on it. Before I made the offer, I told Jesus that I would have to leave the dealership and come back later to get the car. He said the price is only good for that day and I have to return the same day to finalize the deal. My 18-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole agreement. I left the dealership and came back an hour later. While my daughter and I were waiting in the office for the finance person, a salesman came and talked to us about giving them perfect ratings if I receive a survey (!!!) Ten minutes later, a different person in finance came to speak to me instead of Jesus. He told me that they cannot sell the car to me for the price that Jesus had agreed to. He said that Jesus had made an honest mistake (???) because he did not know that they cannot sell the car for that price (???) which was very odd to me because Jesus checked with a manager before we came to the agreement. When I asked to speak to Jesus, he just said: Im Jesuss manager, and Im telling you we cannot do it. He said the best he can do is $3000 more than what Jesus and I had agreed upon. After a long and unpleasant conversation, I ended up buying the car for $1150 more only because they were the only one in the area that has that car in the color and with the package that my daughter wanted. I dont want my daughter to miss out on her dream car just because the people at the dealership switched on us. Hyundai does make nice cars but if you can get the car you want from somewhere else, AVOID LITHIA HYUNDAI OF FRESNO!!!
Great experience!
by 11/28/2016on
I want to thank Lithia hyundai they help us out get a new car. My sales person Boris was very helpful thank you for everything!
2017 Hyundai Sonata
by 11/04/2016on
I wasn't planning on buying that day and definitely not planning on getting a new car, but after walking the lot of the used cars in want satisfied so the salesman took me to the car I ended up getting, and did everything he could to make the sale at a price I was ok with, with lifetime oil change which is a good deal considering I deal directly with the dealership and the car is under warranty so any problems with the car I don't have to worry how much it's going to cost is all covered.
Exellent
by 03/23/2016on
I was very pleased with the quality and promptness of work performed on my Azera. I was not pressured to buy additional services and was treated in a professional manner.
discourtesous and unprofessional
by 03/15/2016on
Hello MR Desai, I wanted to thank you for following up with me on the purchase. With the purchase of my first vehicle last year I was very enthusiastic about the purchase and referred many people to lithia. With this purchase I was very dissatified on the overall treatment from the lot manager an older mexican gentleman to having the new salesperson contact me incessantly on saturday night for a check when we had mutually agreed to come with a check the next day. On top of everything else candy had locked in a lower rate and made me sign with another credit union when I provided him with a preappoval ar golden 1 for the same rate!! So unprofessional and then made me retirn the next day and wait 2 hours causinge to suffer other work commitments. I can discuss this in further detail but right now lithia will no longer get positive work of mouth from me and I will make sure that those others do no go throigh this. And lithia still has not sent a check to pay off my other vehicle Erik aguirre
Refinance 2015 purchase
by 01/20/2016on
I went into the dealership to refinance a new car purchased in December of 2015. I was able to lower my interest and purchase a 2016 vehicle very quickly. My time is very precious to me and I only spent 2.3 hours at the dealership before I drove off in my new car!
Review on Car Purchase
by 12/26/2015on
I am completely satisfied with the purchase of my pre owned car - the people involved in all the processes have been extremely helpful and accomodating
Awesome people
by 12/11/2015on
Service intake personal at the Hyundai shop great people skills.. Customer Service a plus, me and my son was promptly greeted. I appreciate the young gentleman was cheerful and ready was very approachable and funny too.. I'm at work at the moment. I would recommend him to service our vehicles.. Thank you god bless
new car purchase
by 10/27/2015on
they were the best sales people you could ask for, the sales manager was the greatest Ive ever worked with, also Mr. Wyatt the salesman was the best person to me and my wife, we are very happy we went there to buy a car.
Excellent experience!
by 09/14/2015on
My visit was very productive. The sales staff was very friendly and helpful. The customer service rep was awesome. I would recommend making this your first stop for shopping for a vehicle...it will probably be your only stop!
A++ Service to Winchell!
by 09/09/2015on
I went in looking for a Hyundai Elantra GT, and Winchell was my car salesman. He definitely knows what he is talking about when it comes to cars. I didn't care for the sales manager on what my APR would have been without checking my credit first. Quoted me a 9.9 when infact it is a 1.9. I definitely recommend seeing Winchell when it comes to cars - he is the man! Thanks so much again Winchell! You are highly recommended!
Awesome experience
by 07/28/2015on
If you're looking for a new Hyundai, I highly recommend you see Leonard Wyatt at Lithia Hyundai of Fresno. He worked hard and got me the best deal in the county. This whole purchasing process was an awesome experience.
Great service and salesmanship.
by 07/25/2015on
Arnold Torres was very honest and professional. He should be promoted. I also like to mention how knowledgeable Ishmael was.
They make service EZ!
by 07/19/2015on
Their online scheduler makes it easy to set the appointment and their service department folks are the best!
Typical High Pressure....but great service
by 07/14/2015on
Just like most other places, there is a lot of pressure to make the sell...BUT!! I have to say that they were responsive and patient with my ask. Not at all my worst car buying experience. The people there were friendly...particularly James... he went out of his way to take care of us.
Servicing our 2010 Vera Cruz Ltd.
by 06/12/2015on
Took in my 2010 Hyundai Vera Cruz for service. Jeff O'Kelly does an excellent job for me. After the service, we took the car to Costco for gas and it wouldn't start when we were ready to leave. Called AAA and they got us started. Went back to your dealership and they checked the battery - one dead cell. You had replaced the original battery in 2012 so you prorated a new battery and got us on our way. Jeff does an excellent job of taking care of our maintenance needs.
Hyundai
by 04/08/2015on
They have always given amazing service the few times I have gone.
Good service and friendly
by 03/18/2015on
I took my car in for the oil change and tire rotation and they serviced the car well. I did not have an appointment but they were very prompt and called me when my vehicle was finished.
Great service
by 03/09/2015on
I'm very pleased with the customer service I received and the work that was done.
Truly Satisfied Customer
by 03/08/2015on
I was truly happy with the service, my car was done before the time that was told to me.
