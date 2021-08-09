Skip to main content
Lithia Ford of Fresno

195 E Auto Center Dr, Fresno, CA 93710
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford of Fresno

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(138)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership. Awesome Management. Overall Exceptional!

by Isaiah A on 09/08/2021

Unfortunately, I purchased a lemon vehicle in January 2021 and it was a bummer but the way the dealership handled the situation was a 5 star service. Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno did everything in their power to run diagnostics and continually search for solutions and answers, all while providing loaner vehicles for my transportation needs. Some honorable mentions go out to Brent Hall the GM for going above and beyond in every step of the way. Keith was one of my main service guys and he was great in communication as well as updates about the diagnostic testing. And lastly Vinny Sinatra. Great guy who helped me with the process and paperwork for my replacement 2021 F-150. You can truly tell they want to help and Brent Hall being the face of the dealership was exceptional and definitely someone I’d recommend to everyone when it comes to being treated with exceptional customer service. He doesn’t do anything he wouldn’t recommend for himself. Which really makes me as a customer know I can trust him and know he’s going to make sure with everything in his power you are happy and satisfied with your vehicle. So thank you again to the team at Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
138 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Misrepresentation

by Alan Mccoy on 10/26/2021

Unethical business approach. Had a price negotiated for a 2021 Ford Ranger. While in route to purchase, I received a text saying the vehicle had been sold. This was after a deal was in place and had been agreed to. Have bought four vehicles from Lithia in the last ten years. Never again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Bad dealer. Avoid at all cost

by richard__g on 07/17/2018

Hate this place. Old car dealer games. Need to pull your credit before you see any numbers. Switch sales people, the lies, the unprofessional behavior. I'll take my money and my 800 credit score somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by llabbe01 on 06/13/2017

Chris, as always takes care of customers. He listens and then comply to your needs. This was a simple oil change in a new RV. A large vehicle and I was concerned that parking could be a problem. I made an appointment and the service was quickly completed without a hitch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gray is my color!

by Jazziegirl17 on 06/12/2017

Wayne Bridges was the best of your staff, thus far. He did a great job of supporting what I presented to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Crisx5hearts on 06/11/2017

The Ease & comfort of entire process was phenomenal. We made the 4 hour drive because of the great service and recommendation from friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F150 STX FX4 Lease

by TheJetJones on 06/10/2017

How friendly and helpful the salesperson was with my experience at Fresno Lithia. Also, the selection of vehicles was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lithia Experience

by Kenmckean on 05/25/2017

The sales person was helpful and respected my time. He was responsive and friendly to work with. Your dealership had the truck I wanted and the facility was clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job!

by Rodrigo86 on 04/28/2017

Keith Miller was outstanding with the customer service and very knowledgeable. Made my vist easy and pleasant.i would definitely recommend this place to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and easy

by DonaldLynn on 04/25/2017

Dropped vehicle off for oil change. The work was done quickly and well. Recommend Keith Miller to anyone coming through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good experience

by JeanMarie2 on 04/24/2017

Nick T was helpful and the work was good. They solved a problem I was having with my vehicle in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lithia Ford/2017 F-150 purchase

by DarylD_370 on 04/21/2017

Dean Payne is a pleasure to work with. Very professional and trustworthy. He always gives the best deal possible and researches all available rebates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Full Auto Care Work

by allenenriquez on 04/19/2017

My entire visit from start to finish is my out most satisfaction. No longer then 1 hour my car was finish very fast and every check point is done 100%

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good

by bayocum01 on 04/08/2017

Fairly swift, good communication from sales, but poor follow up post sale from service dept. need better communication post sale

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mustang2016

by MarianGT2016 on 04/07/2017

Fast and friendly service. Very thorough and explained everything they were doing. The time they said it would take was spot on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service Personnel

by kirbstir on 04/01/2017

Good personal treatment by the service manager. Scott took our vehicle right in and it was done before the promised time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil service

by Platemkr4 on 03/29/2017

Was in and out in timely manner. Service writer answered all my questions. Mechanic working on van called to let me know what other service other than oil change was needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Lithia Ford in Fresno

by Dawn1926_ on 03/25/2017

This is my 3dr purchase with Cal Sager and Steve Ash. They are the best ever. I would never go any where else. I have referred several friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Donna89 on 03/05/2017

Fast service and friendly employees who know their job. Can take my car in At 7:30 be out by 9. Price was very reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lithia Review

by patrice7 on 02/24/2017

Alberto was amazing- friendly knowledgable personable and enthusiastic. Everyone I dealt with was personable and friendly. It was a great experiance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!!!

by kroell86 on 02/20/2017

Service advisor was awesome!! Very helpful and personable. Oil change and tire rotation were completed ahead of schedule. Was a great experience!,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
160 cars in stock
0 new121 used39 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
