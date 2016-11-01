1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hi, I never wrote any reviews till date. This is my first review and I'm writing this because I never want anyone like me to get affected by this dealership. Everyone tries to cheat you right from your first step into the showroom. Edmond Lu from the finance department is the worst guy I had ever met in USA. They overcharged me like around 5k and when asked they really dont care giving you proper answer. I had called them 100 times in the last two weeks and left a bunch of voice mails to him and never got a call back. If you really want to buy a nissan product atleast please avoid going to Premier Nissan at fremont. Otherwise just avoid a nissan product. Once again i'm only writing this review as I dont want anybody else to get cheated like I was. Every single person in there is [non-permissible content removed]. Read more