Worst Dealership ever. They cheat and lie as much as they can!!
by 01/11/2016on
Hi, I never wrote any reviews till date. This is my first review and I'm writing this because I never want anyone like me to get affected by this dealership. Everyone tries to cheat you right from your first step into the showroom. Edmond Lu from the finance department is the worst guy I had ever met in USA. They overcharged me like around 5k and when asked they really dont care giving you proper answer. I had called them 100 times in the last two weeks and left a bunch of voice mails to him and never got a call back. If you really want to buy a nissan product atleast please avoid going to Premier Nissan at fremont. Otherwise just avoid a nissan product. Once again i'm only writing this review as I dont want anybody else to get cheated like I was. Every single person in there is [non-permissible content removed].
Very Good Experience
by 09/09/2014on
This is the best purchasing experience I have ever had. The dealer was so so so nice to me! I will recommend this dealership to my friends!
Expectations fulfilled
by 11/06/2012on
It was really nice being with Premier Nissan of Fremont. The sales consultants "Sergio H." & "Val S." were really nice with dealing things. Yet another happy client for them. I would really recommend Premier Nissan of Fremont to my friends.
Nissan XTerra Pro 4x
by 09/11/2012on
Sales and finance staff were very understanding and quick to respond to my needs and resolved issues brought up at the signing of the purchase. Never had such a smooth purchase transaction at a dealership as i did with this one. Great incentives given to purchase a car at this dealership. I highly recommend them.
Just got the Murano SV AWD
by 11/15/2010on
I got the AWD 2011 SV with a few other options for $1500 off base price of $33.510k, but i think we could got at least another $500 after doing even further research. The sale person wasnt' that experience he kept telling us SV and SL is almost the same trim, with little diff. and turns out SV is a new trim for 2011 and it is one lower level than the SL. Anyhow long story short, this dealership you should look around $2k off that $33.5k price for this model and trim. Don't let them fool you. Best.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 10/19/2010on
I recently purchased a car from premier Nissan of fremont and I shopped around to several dealers and wish I just came to premier First. They made my car buying experience really easy and fast. They treated me me great and they offer a FREE lifetime warranty on there cars. Make sure you go with one of the Internet managers. They handle everything from start to finish and they really are more concerned about the customer and they made sure I got the exact car I wanted. Great job and I will for sure be sending customers to this dealership in the near future.
BAIT & SWITCH! Be aware and get facts before you go here...
by 01/28/2010on
They advertised a car on AOL autos. I went onto their website and saw the car listed (2010 Nissan Murano). I spoke with the salesman who verified the car was in stock and verified the price. He said he would email me the pictures and further information. He called back and said the price had a mistake. The new price was $10,000 dollars higher!!! I looked at the options of the comparable vehicles and knew this was a lie. This vehicle was only a FWD and the others were AWD vehicles with more options listed. There is no way this car would be worth more than the other cars that had more options and luxuries. They kept adding lie after lie. My advice, stay away from this company!!!
