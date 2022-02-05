Customer Reviews of BMW of Fremont
Great purchase experience
by 05/02/2022on
Great purchase experience with Winnie Chen, she is kind, attend to detail and always on my side to answer my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charles
by 05/06/2022on
My service rep was 🤩 awesome. He was very helpful and still is, listen to my concerns and still working on the problem and helping me solve it. Side note: Max attitude wasn’t very professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
STEER CLEAR OF KAMAL MOHAMED
by 03/17/2022on
Once again if you do come to this location STEER CLEAR OF “MOHAMED KAMAL” . He seems genuine and like he has your best interest but does not care once you’ve given your money .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Purchased x4
by 01/22/2022on
Very nice experience. Everyone was nice and transaction moved efficiently
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance Service
by 10/28/2021on
My Service advisor John Lund was very professional and honest. I got the car back with all problems resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst customer service
by 07/07/2021on
This is probably the worst dealership in entire country. I purchased a X5 from them and it overheated on second day. They refused to come and pick up the car and I had to tow it at my own cost. I decided to return the vehicle to them and now after two weeks they haven't got my money. The sales manager Andy is bad tempered and has worst customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Repair
by 07/03/2021on
I had a repairs, that was supposed to cost a couple of thousand dollars to repair. I called & spoke with service dept manager, she informed me entire repair would be fixed under a factory warranty, even though my vehicle was out of new car warranty. Her customer service was over the top!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fairly transparent pricing
by 06/15/2021on
We were referred to dealer by Costco Auto Program. Despite all the news about car shortages, inventory was good for X3s. Pricing was pretty straight forward; Costco had already alerted us to mandatory paint protection. Additional add on services were only mentioned after waiting an hour for financing to complete review. All in all, low pressure sales pitch made buying experience much more pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Fremont BMW!
by 05/24/2021on
I really had a great experience at the Fremont BMW dealership. They took care of me, especially Calvin, and had me into my new car in under 2 hours! Thank you for the quick, painless experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 05/15/2021on
I recently purchased a new 2021 330i from BMW Fremont through the Costco Auto program. They offered the best pricing when compared other dealers in Bay Area. Jorge Pineda communicated with us by phone/email before our visit to understand what we were looking for and gave us numerous options from the inventory. During our in-store visit, Jorge worked with us to get a good price for trade-in (matched Carmax) and helped us get avail the best rate offered by BMW financing. I am extremely pleased with my overall experience with the dealership and highly recommend it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BMW Oil Change Service
by 04/16/2021on
Worked with Matt Richardson from BMW of Fremont - he is a awesome service advisor who looks after his clients and makes sure you are taken care of! Got my oil change done as a sit in and also followed up and resolved my inquiry for a bumper diffuser mesh part that needed adjustment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience the entire time
by 04/15/2021on
As soon as I stepped foot here, the people were very helpful. Daniel was a great person to help with everything, and he was super accommodating. Logan was great to work with as well. All in all, a wonderful experience and highly professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership service
by 04/11/2021on
I came in for new rear tires and ended up getting a little more done based on what I knew and they had evaluated. John was a pleasure to deal with. Conveniently, I was able to do a lot with him by texting. He was responsive and the service was quick. He got me an Uber back and forth. And finally the car was the cleanest I've ever seen it come out of any dealership service comp cleaning. I'd definitely recommend John and the Fremont location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 04/09/2021on
I enjoyed working with Winnie on my BMW X5 car purchase and appreciate her candid no-pressure style. Winnie was very knowledgeable about the car I was buying. She also went above and beyond getting me a great deal that I couldn't refuse. Thanks Winnie!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mrs.
by 04/06/2021on
Fremont BMW has the worst service for their loyal customer. If you want a TRASH level after sales services with your loved luxury BMW, please pick BMW of Fremont. My husband and I owned 6 different BMW cars, currently we still have 2 of them. We are both fans of BMW, however, we will switch to other BMW competitors for sure. A luxury car dealer should never provide trash level services to any of their customer. BMW of Fremont, do you think letting your customer waiting for 2 hours and was told “ Sorry, I can’t help you with that” is considered an excellent service, now I am doing you a favor to share to the public. Nobody felt sorry for wasting the customer’s time. All I want was detail information regarding tire replacement. The story not end yet, I ordered my tire and about to replace it, I was told by the machinist they couldn’t find the anti-theft wheel bolt. I contacted the roadside service, they can’t do nothing and asked me to go back to the dealer to get the bolt. I went back to BMW of Fremont and told them the story, they told me to come back next day, they have to wait for the parts department to open and find the bolt for my car. All right, I contacted the sales who sold me the car, he texted me he didn’t know about this, and will contact the services advisor to follow up with me. And emphasizing the service advisor is very good at follow up with customer, guess what? Has Been 2 days already, no call no show no email, nothing! You are really thinking that halting your customer to replacing their leaking tire is not a safety issue! I have never had such a bad service from any dealer in my life!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Absolute rip off
by 03/29/2021on
My car always get serviced at Fremont BMW believing they provide the best service. After 2 years when I couldn’t renew my yearly maintenance plan which only expired 10-20 days before I took my car in for service. I have been given big list of things that needs to be done with estimate of around $7,000-$8,000. Some things were regular and other were out of ordinary because agency never brought those up when it was covered under maintenance plan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BMW of Fremont
by 03/24/2021on
Great dealership with an excellent sales staff. The sales people did everything right to make buying and financing a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Thoughts
by 03/12/2021on
I've been servicing my car at BMW of Fremont for over 10 years now and it all comes down to how they treat me and my car. Yordano is an excellent service advisor who makes me feel at home! The service manager Kimberly is great very helpful and understanding. Me and my car are always taken care of so I'm happy with BMW of Fremont to this day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thumbs up
by 03/04/2021on
From drop off to pick up the car. Efficient for a routine service. And a free car wash. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Where's the Coffee???
by 03/01/2021on
Please bring back the coffee and water while customer waits in the lounge for the service for hers/his BMW to be completed...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No return of calls by service rep twice
by 02/26/2021on
I called twice to inform of a technical issue with the car, but Charles never returned my call. I had to call back several times to finally get a response from him. Charles also forgot to mention the fact that alignment would be necessary when I brought the car in for service..... Not sure about service levels at BMW Fremont anymore these days....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
