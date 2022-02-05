1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Fremont BMW has the worst service for their loyal customer. If you want a TRASH level after sales services with your loved luxury BMW, please pick BMW of Fremont. My husband and I owned 6 different BMW cars, currently we still have 2 of them. We are both fans of BMW, however, we will switch to other BMW competitors for sure. A luxury car dealer should never provide trash level services to any of their customer. BMW of Fremont, do you think letting your customer waiting for 2 hours and was told “ Sorry, I can’t help you with that” is considered an excellent service, now I am doing you a favor to share to the public. Nobody felt sorry for wasting the customer’s time. All I want was detail information regarding tire replacement. The story not end yet, I ordered my tire and about to replace it, I was told by the machinist they couldn’t find the anti-theft wheel bolt. I contacted the roadside service, they can’t do nothing and asked me to go back to the dealer to get the bolt. I went back to BMW of Fremont and told them the story, they told me to come back next day, they have to wait for the parts department to open and find the bolt for my car. All right, I contacted the sales who sold me the car, he texted me he didn’t know about this, and will contact the services advisor to follow up with me. And emphasizing the service advisor is very good at follow up with customer, guess what? Has Been 2 days already, no call no show no email, nothing! You are really thinking that halting your customer to replacing their leaking tire is not a safety issue! I have never had such a bad service from any dealer in my life! Read more