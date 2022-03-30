Acura of Fremont
Better experience than I expected
by 03/30/2022on
I came to look at New ILXs. I was planning on purchasing a new Honda Civic but wanted to see the ILX before I made my final decision. Tanwi gave me to keys to test drive the new ILX but when I came back she also had the keys to a Certified Preowned ILX with less than 12,000. She listened to what I wanted and I ended up purchasing the Certified Preowned ILX. It is a much better car for about the same money as the new Civic plus I got to drive it home the same day. I feel like it was a total win for me!
Great dealership experience!
by 03/23/2022on
My wife and I recently visited this dealership looking for a specific model that the online inventory correctly mentioned was available. After we came in we were greeted by Reshad, and our buying experience was nothing short of excellent. He was attentive and not pushy to sell us a car, which is probably the aspect we appreciate the most. We were able to test drive the vehicle and went ahead through the purchasing process. Everything was explained to us as we were going through it, and even the manager Tony came over and worked with us to get what we considered a good deal. This is one of very few good experiences I've had in a dealership so far. We left feeling happy and confident that we made the right decision... And with a brand new car!
Successful Acquisition of 2022 MDX A-spec Post Pandemic
by 03/21/2022on
I have been searching for a family car the past few months, and it has been quite difficult due to all the shortages from chips to supply chain issues and now global supply chain disruptions from Covid and global conflict. Having been previous Acura mdx owner for many years, I decided to swing by and see their inventory at Fremont Acura. I want to say Tanwi wasted no time understanding my auto ownership history, current family needs and immediately had me look at a vehicle that I doubted was in my range due to current market conditions. To make a long story short, I renewed my loyalty to Acura and must credit Tanwi, Tony (sales manager) and Kasim for having me drive off with a vehicle that my family is very happy with. I would like to add that Will and the service team have always been courteous, professional and keen to ensure great service over the years, thus creating the fortuitous circumstances for me to successfully acquire a vehicle in these crazy times with Tanwi's help. Thank you Acura of Fremont! Not the first time, but unlikely to be the last.
2022 MDX
by 03/19/2022on
With the help of Branda Wu from Acura of Fremont I had a wonderful experience buying my new 2022 MDX. Branda professionally and courteously answered all my questions and we were able to close the deal from start to finish in one day. Thank you Branda and Acura of Fremont!
Excellent Service.
by 03/02/2022on
We worked with Tanwi, she was very personable and professional. They made it easy for us to do the deal. We highly recommend Tanwi if you are looking for an Acura.
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 03/02/2022on
Our salesperson, Tanwi Paul, was a delight to work with on purchasing our new MDX, and helped me through the whole process as I‘m pretty green to it. We also had positive interactions with Tony, Kassim and Sam. They were knowledgable and friendly, and helped us when any issues came up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5+ stars
by 02/23/2022on
The most attentive group from the beginning and are still going above and beyond. We are loving our new car and owe it all to Cesar, Tanwi, Tony, and Doris for making it all happen ~ Thank you all so much!
Lease Trade in
by 01/31/2022on
Branda is the best! This is our 4th lease from Acura Fremont and smooth transaction as always! Never had any issues with sales or service at this location.
Fathom Blue Pearl MDX
by 12/31/2021on
This dealership in the SF Bay Area had the specific car my family and I were looking for. We traveled over 200+ miles to see if the car was available. Long story short, we traded in our 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum for this beautiful MDX. Matt Pazhman was a stellar salesperson and is a true asset to the team at Fremont Acura. Matt never made us feel uncomfortable and was completely transparent throughout the entire transaction. The deal took two days to complete and a few trips but we finally walked away with our new car. First time Acura owner, have owned more than a dozen Toyota’s, Chevrolets, Fords, and even a Cadillac. This MDX is a dream and light years ahead in luxury to our old Cadillac CTS. Inventory was limited due to the current microchip shortage, but our vehicle had just arrived off that truck that morning and was available for purchase. Make a stop and speak to Matt about our goal in owning a quality machine.
Acura MDX purchase
by 12/31/2021on
Excellent service ! Tanvi was patient and never pushed us, tried to work out the best solution for us and made the process incredibly easy. Thank you!
Very pleased
by 12/08/2021on
My wife and I purchased a 2022 Acura RDX with Technology Package over the weekend from Acura of Fremont. Branda Wu assisted us and was a pleasure to deal with. The finance manager, Kissam, made the paperwork virtually painless. It was our first experience buying an Acura and we could not be happier.
Good inventory
by 12/07/2021on
The dealer had good inventory of the vehicle I purchased . They are open to negotiation and patient in answering questions. I was also able to trade in my older vehicle . Smooth process.
Awesome patience and took care of the customer
by 10/26/2021on
Great place to buy and service your vehicle.
Best deal ever!
by 10/22/2021on
Branda and Tanwi are very professional individuals.
"Great Experience"
by 09/28/2021on
I had a great experience working with Branda; she exceeded my expectations, and most importantly, not a lengthy transaction. She was on top of everything and had a very flexible schedule, and even she came in on her day off to close the deal. I will also extend my experience that Tanwi Paul (Finance) made the paperwork ordeal painless and no pressure at all. I should mention that Branda's boss (Tony) helped her addressed some high-level decisions that Branda could not decide. You guys are rock! you work as a team. Lastly, overall transactions are short, only a couple of hours. - Thank you, Acura Fremont. Now, I'm enjoying my 2121 Acura RDX SH-AWD w/ Technology Package... I would highly recommend Acura of Fremont to buy your next Acura models.
Easy and Smooth Sales Process and great purchase.
by 08/25/2021on
I went to buy Acura MDX and I have worked with Tanwi(Sales representative) who was very good in follow ups and got me the best quote price. Also explained the features of new MDX. Also special mention to Tony the Sales manager over there got me the best quote price.
Wonderful service!
by 08/10/2021on
My experience at Acura of Fremont was wonderful! Although it took a while for our car to arrive due to the chip shortage, when we received it, the customer service we received from everyone was impeccable. Cesar is the absolute best! He kept me and my husband informed, had a lot of knowledge of the car, and was extremely professional through the whole process. Cher found us the best APR and was great through the signing process. The whole team was great!
Great service and friendly staff
by 08/08/2021on
Matt is a friendly, honest and professional sales representative. He provided proper expectation and great service from start to end.
Dealer that you can trust..
by 07/31/2021on
Friendly people.. Been with a lot of dealership before we decided to check this place.. Will help and show everything you want to know about the car that you like or interested even if your not ready to purchase a car not like other dealership. Thanks again Tanwi and Tony...
Great service at Acura Fremont!
by 07/28/2021on
All of the employees there are very friendly! They will make sure you get the best deals and great warranties!
Tanwi was very helpful
by 07/08/2021on
Tanwi from Acura of Fremont helped me pick my MDX, She was very helpful, I would recommend her to get worry free Car buying experience.