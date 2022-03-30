5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been searching for a family car the past few months, and it has been quite difficult due to all the shortages from chips to supply chain issues and now global supply chain disruptions from Covid and global conflict. Having been previous Acura mdx owner for many years, I decided to swing by and see their inventory at Fremont Acura. I want to say Tanwi wasted no time understanding my auto ownership history, current family needs and immediately had me look at a vehicle that I doubted was in my range due to current market conditions. To make a long story short, I renewed my loyalty to Acura and must credit Tanwi, Tony (sales manager) and Kasim for having me drive off with a vehicle that my family is very happy with. I would like to add that Will and the service team have always been courteous, professional and keen to ensure great service over the years, thus creating the fortuitous circumstances for me to successfully acquire a vehicle in these crazy times with Tanwi's help. Thank you Acura of Fremont! Not the first time, but unlikely to be the last. Read more