RUDE, CARELESS, PATHETIC and DOMINATING. If you want to have a worst ever experience in customer experience please visit this store. IF YOU ARE READY TO GO VISIT THEM DAILY TO FIX YOUR PROBLEMS WITH THE CAR AND GET MORE PROBLEM THEN CHOOSE THIS DEALERSHIP. Else if you want to be respected as a customer and treated with proper service find some other showroom for sure. PLEASE DO NOT CHOSE THIS DEALERSHIP UNLESS YOU ARE READY TO BE TREATED RUDE AND READY TO SPEND EVERYDAY IN THE SHOWROOM COMPLAINING THE PROBLEMS AND NOT GETTING IT FIXED. No where else in the world you can be treated so worse. To start with: Jan 26th 2018: We liked a CPO car online and we walked into the store. We test drove the car and decided to move forward with the number. One of the finance manager came and spoke to us in the rudest way possible. He literally yelled us for asking a possible warranty extension on a CPO. He thinks as though he owns the BMW company for himself and every customer is there for asking free stuff from their store. After explain more he came back and scribbled an amount on a piece of paper and said "this is what i can do as you were requesting for deal" which made us feel very irritated. Anyways we ignored his behavior thinking every office will have one such person. When we left the showroom we were promised that auto detailing will be done for the CPO car based on reservation available. There was a Tire pressure notification in the car and when asked it was told that its just air in the tire and they will fix it. Jan 29th 2018: Got an email from sales executive on availability for dropping the car for auto detailing so that she can arrange the loaner car. We agreed upon a date of Feb 2nd 2018. Meanwhile there was problem with tire pressure so we fixed the air pressure thinking its air problem. Feb 02/02: When I went to drop the car, no one responded properly for getting a loaner car mentioning that no one requested for a loaner car. I had to show them my email to the executive that I needed a loaner car. They made us wait for 45 minutes before they can figure out that mistake is on their part to not set the loaner car. It was promised that the auto detailing will be done in maximum of 3 days. Feb 02/06: I email the sales executive and get an answer that she will update me in a day but did not get any update. Feb 02/08: I email the sales executive and get an answer that she was out of office on personal emergency and she will get an update from the manager. Later she mails mentioning the car will be ready to be picked up by 02/10. Feb 02/10: I email the sales executive asking for her manager's contact as there is no update. Feb 02/12: I got an email from sales executive with her manager's included in the CC still requesting for an update. No update. Feb 02/13: I email to the manager's asking for the update. No response. Feb 02/13: A manager emails apologizing for the delay and asking to pick up the car by 02/15. Feb 02/15: When I walked into the show room to pick up the car, NO DETAILING WAS DONE ON THE CAR. THEY DINT FIX ANY MAJOR THINGS WE ASKED THEM TO FIX. INSTEAD THEY CREATED MORE PROBLEM WITH COLOR WAXING. When I showed my disappointment the manager promised that he will leave an update the next day before noon. Feb 02/16: I did not get an email as promised by the manager until I emailed them asking for the status. He then replies mentioning that they can't fix the car here and have to take to their body shop. I express my frustration on the delay. Feb 02/17: I get an email to come and pick up the car. Feb 02/18: I had to go the show room meet another manager and he was getting my car out. THEY DID NOT EVEN WASHED THE CAR. I YELLED AT THEM AND THEY SAID THEY WIL HAVE IT CAR WASHED. AFTER THE CAR WASH WHEN I WAS CHECKING THE CAR NOTICED THAT NEW SCRATCHES WERE MADE WHEN FIXING THE OLD ONES AND THE INTERIOR OF THE CAR WAS SPOILED WITH WHITE PAINT OR SOME LIQUID WHICH WAS ALL OVER THE STEERING AND LEATHER SEAT WAS DAMAGED. THEY DINT WASH THE CAR FULLY. ONLY THE HOOD WAS WASHED. I left an email to the manager asking for next level manager so that I can discuss the matters, HE DID NOT RESPOND YET. HE DID NOT EVEN CARE TO RESPOND TILL DATE. I left the showroom with the car in frustration. Feb 02/19: Tire pressure problem again and I have to fix it. Feb 02/20: Tire pressure problem again and took the show room. THEY DID NOT RECEIVE ME PROPERLY FOR THEM ITS NOT A SALES PROBLEM ANY MORE, THEY IMMEDIATELY SAY ITS A SERVICE PROBLEM. They verified and said no problem just air pressure. After I go to office park and then start at the evening now all the 4 types show tire pressure. Now I have another appointment with them for monday to fix the tire pressure. Please stay away ! There is no less than one start rating if so I would have given -5 for this showroom. Read more