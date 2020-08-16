sales Rating

My wife and I were interested in purchasing a brand new 2020 Acura MDX. We had visited other dealerships and really weren’t motivated to buy from them. Then we got referred to Acura of Fremont through the Costco Auto Program and decided to make the trip up to Fremont and see what they had to offer. Branda Immediately reached out to us and told us what we were looking for and once we gave her our preferences she said she would have a couple options ready for us waiting when we got to the dealership. So we left Fresno and got to Fremont and she was ready and waiting for us. We arrived on a Saturday and my wife’s like what she saw but she still wanted to sleep on the decision of purchasing a new car. There was no pressure for us to walk out with the car. We went back Sunday to purchase a car and Brenda even stayed late to make sure we were satisfied with the car and our purchase. It was definitely worth a 2 1/2 hour drive for the deal that we got and the excellent customer service. From the general manager John to the finance department and Branda, both my wife and I had a great experience. Read more