Great service
by 08/16/2020on
I recently purchased a car at this dealership and the customer service was great. Naveed and Ali went above and beyond to make sure everything went smoothly.
Great service
by 08/16/2020on
I recently purchased a car at this dealership and the customer service was great. Naveed and Ali went above and beyond to make sure everything went smoothly.
Customer Service is why we bought the car! Great people
by 06/18/2020on
My wife and I were interested in purchasing a brand new 2020 Acura MDX. We had visited other dealerships and really weren’t motivated to buy from them. Then we got referred to Acura of Fremont through the Costco Auto Program and decided to make the trip up to Fremont and see what they had to offer. Branda Immediately reached out to us and told us what we were looking for and once we gave her our preferences she said she would have a couple options ready for us waiting when we got to the dealership. So we left Fresno and got to Fremont and she was ready and waiting for us. We arrived on a Saturday and my wife’s like what she saw but she still wanted to sleep on the decision of purchasing a new car. There was no pressure for us to walk out with the car. We went back Sunday to purchase a car and Brenda even stayed late to make sure we were satisfied with the car and our purchase. It was definitely worth a 2 1/2 hour drive for the deal that we got and the excellent customer service. From the general manager John to the finance department and Branda, both my wife and I had a great experience.
Good dealership
by 03/06/2020on
Nice neat & friendly
FANTASTIC EXPERIENCE- Five stars is not enough
by 01/27/2020on
We were so fortunate to have our paths cross with Naveed. He was a great salesman who was very personable, informative and patient with our family. He took the time to explain features in great detail. We did not feel rushed or pressured in any way. We test drove a 2020 MDX on a Saturday. Made the purchase on a Sunday and they delivered the vehicle form another dealership on a Monday. Our family has purchased numerous homes and new vehicles in the past and this by far has to be the best experience ever. Naveed is an amazing salesman. I feel we have made a friend and will recommend him to others. Next time we are in the market for a new vehicle, we will definitely look for Naveed again.
Customer service
by 01/02/2020on
Acura dealer is a good company with lovely customer service, everyone seems like very nice but i highly recommend you Branda, my sale agent, and Shire, Johnny ,Ali ...all very nice to me, accommodate, helpful ,willing to work out with me any issue or confuse ( which is i very confuse about my warranty but they promise help me out asap) ...i assume a good business is all about how to retain and put clients pior , and i surely recive it here. Thank you
Love my RDX!
by 12/27/2019on
Vick and the team were super helpful and did what they could to help me with my purchase. THANKFULLY got it all done within 3 hours! Love my car and will definitely come back if I need another Acura.
Sales Rating
by 10/29/2019on
Found the car I wanted - fair pricing - provided a concession when the pricing was slightly inaccurate. Communicated frequently and answered all my questions promptly.
Great experience
by 10/28/2019on
Kristen in Acura of Fremont is a friendly and patient sales person, it was nice to buy an Acura with her.
Great customer customer
by 10/23/2019on
We went to few Acura dealers before we came to Fremont Acura, and none of those dealers provide the service that naveed provided us . He explained all the options we had to choose the right car and the best deal we can get for our new Acura . I was very impressed with his service i would definitely recommend his service to anyone who is looking for a new Acura in Fremont location.
The Sales Team here are Specialists in their field!
by 10/21/2019on
I haven't dealt with a car dealer in over 20 years, but, as soon as I arrived, I was greeted at the door by Vick asking what he could do to help me. When I told him my situation and the circumstances around it, he quickly knew what to do and what to show me. I would call Vick a specialist in his field. It made me realize I didn't need to go to another dealer, and that what I needed was going to be right here. I didn't purchase the car on the first night though. I came back the next day to speak with the finance specialist, Ray, and he totally worked everything out in my favor to where I was happy, almost crying tears of joy! I am now the proud owner of a pre-owned 2011 Acura MDX tech package, fully loaded w/ entertainment package as well. I am a happy customer and happily recommend the specialty team at Acura of Fremont! Thanks guys for making this a seamless experience~
Very kind and respectful sales man 👍🏽
by 10/20/2019on
From the time we arrived till we left with the car of my dream,, Vick the sales guy that was helping us was a genuine gentleman, he did everything to make sure we were comfortable and offered us all the help that we needed. He has a lot of knowledge about his job . We were thankful that he was there to help us. Thank you soooo much Vick for your service. Lei
Great buy at Fremont Acura
by 10/06/2019on
Just bought a 2020 ACURA RDX at Fremont Acura,last September 21 with the help of Ms. Brand Wu, internet sales staff. She was very helpful and honest throughout the negotiation, she knows all about the vehicle and gave good advice too, about the trim level and options you need. I would highly recommend her when dealing with this dealership, and also will recommend her to my relatives and friends. Thanks a lot!
Fremont Acura
by 10/03/2019on
Fremont Acura is a great place to buy a car. Our salesperson Matt, was just the best car salesman I have ever dealt with. No pressure at all, very friendly, and knowedable. I would recommend fremont Acura to anyone looking for an Acura.
super good customer service！
by 09/05/2019on
I was there to get my daughter her first car, Branda Wu went through the user car according to our budget, compared the pros and cons of different models, when I asked about the new car price, she clearly explained all options for payment, we ended up getting a new ACURA ILX in red, it is very well featured, very safe for a new and young driver, my daughter loves it! Branda is very friendly, knowledgeable, thorough and patient with all our questions and concerns. Highly recommended!
Pain free / easy experience
by 09/03/2019on
Thank you so much Branda Wu, you were really amazing, very helpful and knowledgeable. It was really easy to deal with. Great atmosphere with helpful and friendly staff. Love my new "Acura" mdx....
Michael Tieng
by 04/17/2019on
Michael was very professional and he answered all the questions that we had. Thank you so much!!
Amazing customer service
by 01/03/2019on
Matt was by far the best sales person I have ever worked with. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and kind. He is very respectful and knew a lot of information of the vehicle and was very kind. He was very fair and was not aggressive like other sales at other dealership. We came back to Acura of Fremont just because of Matt And his great service. I hope he is recognized for his great work. Thank you again Matt!
Terrible sales manager
by 09/01/2018on
I am shopping around to get a new 2019 RDX, there is another dealer offer me a better price. I showed the email to one of their sales, at first they said they can match the offer and may give a better offer. Then the sales manager Alex called me, I thought it might be some good news, but that guy is so arrogant and told me they cannot match the offer because they provide better service and finance. It is so ridiculous to me and I told him I will get the car with better price, he just hanged up. Will never get a car from this place.
Excellent service
by 04/21/2018on
Pilarflor and Sully made it happen for us. We were so undecided on what to get until we just decided to go for the best and try an Acura. They made the process easy and smooth. We love our new car. It was great service. Thank you both for all your help and even making us some popcorn for my son. It was a very positive experience.
Excellent purchase experience
by 02/12/2018on
The purchase experience is excellent. The dealer showed a thorough review on the car, the car history, the performance. The dealer is very patient in the lengthy purchase procedure, and is very flexible and always tried to help out. Most important is that the driving experience of the car is super. I will definately recommand my friend to Acura of Fremont. When I consider a new car or a pre-owned car, Acura of Fremont will be definately my first choice!
Great customer service
by 01/29/2018on
Jon was great throughout the whole sales process. He was the only one from many dealerships that reached out to me via email on my interest in a new car. He followed up with me promptly when answering my questions over email. At the dealership, he worked with me with what he could in helping me acquiring the car. He's very friendly, detailed, and acknowledgeable, I would recommend him for others.