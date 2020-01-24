Fontana Nissan
Customer Reviews of Fontana Nissan
Excellent Service and Sales Experience
by 01/24/2020on
This is my 6th vehicle purchase from Fontana Nissan. I live 100 miles away and it's totally worth the drive. This time I'm buying a 2019 Frontier 4x4 for my daughter who is moving to the East coast (aka snow). I know Danny and Joanna from previous sales, and they have earned the trust of myself, my family, and the many friends I have referred.
Great service!
by 01/24/2020on
Today we came in to trade in our current Nissan for something new. Danny was so helpful From the moment we stepped on the lot, till we drove away! Joanna and team always provide incredible service and would definitely recommend.
Delmi was fantastic
by 01/19/2020on
We came in looking for an impossible deal but delmi was more than happy to help us figure something out. Drove out with a brand new nissan sentra with $0 down. She was very understanding of our situation and helped us even after purchasing the vehicle. She really sold us on everything and even gave us advice for the future of the car.
Purchasing
by 01/03/2020on
Excellent sales person, really gives his all to work with you to drive off in your desired car.
My purchase experience
by 01/01/2020on
Good and quick service
Love this dealership
by 12/31/2019on
Had an awesome experience at Fontana Nissan. Felt no pressure the whole time I was there. They had the color and model in stock that I wanted. Steve presented the best numbers possible and helped us protect our investment. The whole sales staff was great. I’ll be recommending this dealership!
Sales experience
by 12/27/2019on
Sale experience was the very best. Danny was the great with helping us. Great experience.
Shelly its awesome
by 12/06/2019on
Shelly has great customer service great explanation of nissan car features wouldvvrecommend friends to contact Shelly to purchase Shelly was amazing today in my desire to purchase nissan sentra. Can see why Shelly is a Salesrepresentatve very knowledgeable And a great addition to the Nissan Family of Fontana.
My purchase experience
by 12/03/2019on
My purchase experience is very exciting because Danny helped me and he answered all of my questions. He was there for me very step of the way. He has a very nice personality.
Highly recommend
by 12/02/2019on
I'm not a patient person at all. But let me say that Jennifer Lopez made my car buying experience so smooth. She was super knowledgeable and helped me find the perfect car from me describing features I was interested in. She tried to make the transaction as quick as possible by being upfront about everything. Jennifers customer service was great and her friendly personality made it pleasure working with her, it wasn't awkward at all like it can be with some sales people.
A wonderful experience beyond words!
by 12/02/2019on
I’d like to thank every person who helped me purchase my first car. From David in services who recommended us in the first place and ensured the best service, without you I would have not purchased a car from here. Thank you! Berneice and Alex in sales and Bob from finances were beyond our expectation in making us feel comfortable, get the car we wanted and more, they thoroughly explained the safety and each feature different models had till we found one we liked best. I appreciate the patience, knowledge, and friendliness this dealership had. Even after our visit Berneice has reached out to make sure I understood and was using the features. Thank you all so much, I feel more than confident I left with a car I love at a price I wasn’t expecting and extremely happy. Without a doubt I have already recommended this dealership to friends and will continue too. We’ll be back to purchase a car for my mother! Thank you
Always helpful and professional!
by 11/28/2019on
Thank you Joanna and Danny for always be so helpful every time we buy a new car. This is our 4th purchase and we look forward to our 5th :) Happy Thanksgiving!
Purchase experience
by 11/24/2019on
Fontana Nissan! Great service with friendly people. Thank you Danny Truong in helping me find the right car for me.
Love the Lifetime Warranty
by 11/23/2019on
I love the Lifetime Warranty from Fontana Nissan. It makes buying a new car so much easier knowing I have a Lifetime Warranty and Roadside Assistance!!!!
Thank you for a great car buying experience!
by 11/23/2019on
Thank you for always making it so easy to buy a new car.
Frontier sale
by 11/20/2019on
Danny was very helpful and informative from the instant I made contact with him.
Loyalty costumer
by 11/08/2019on
Danny was very good to explain and patient to answer my questions, which made the experience pleasant
Great Saleman
by 11/05/2019on
Danny and west were wonderful thay put there hearts in to selling me a car .
Fontana Nissan is the Best!
by 10/25/2019on
Fontana Nissan is the best there is! Customer service and atmosphere there is welcoming and I love how it's family-owned and operated. They even include a Lifetime warranty on my new car so I'm always covered. Sal Vasti was very helpful with all my questions and made this a great experience. Thank you, Fontana Nissan.
excellent and profetional service ever.
by 10/23/2019on
than you Shelly Vargas for the excellent and professional service I receive from you. I recommended you every time I have a chance.
Nissan Altima
by 10/19/2019on
I had a great experience with Alyssa Verduzco with the purchase of my new Altima. I had spoke with a few other dealers and I felt like Alyssa genuinely paid attention to what was important for me. Also answered all of my questions and even showed me a few other features of the vehicle I wasn’t aware of. Thanks again for the help! Mr. Rios
