5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’d like to thank every person who helped me purchase my first car. From David in services who recommended us in the first place and ensured the best service, without you I would have not purchased a car from here. Thank you! Berneice and Alex in sales and Bob from finances were beyond our expectation in making us feel comfortable, get the car we wanted and more, they thoroughly explained the safety and each feature different models had till we found one we liked best. I appreciate the patience, knowledge, and friendliness this dealership had. Even after our visit Berneice has reached out to make sure I understood and was using the features. Thank you all so much, I feel more than confident I left with a car I love at a price I wasn’t expecting and extremely happy. Without a doubt I have already recommended this dealership to friends and will continue too. We’ll be back to purchase a car for my mother! Thank you Read more