Fontana Nissan

16444 S Highland Ave, Fontana, CA 92336
Today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fontana Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(40)
Recommend: Yes (39) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent Service and Sales Experience

by DrWade on 01/24/2020

This is my 6th vehicle purchase from Fontana Nissan. I live 100 miles away and it's totally worth the drive. This time I'm buying a 2019 Frontier 4x4 for my daughter who is moving to the East coast (aka snow). I know Danny and Joanna from previous sales, and they have earned the trust of myself, my family, and the many friends I have referred.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

257 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Routine Car Service

by GG on 03/10/2020

I always come to Fontana Nissian for my routine car maintance. Lily, a service advisor, is always prompt and ready to assist me with my car needs and service! And Ernie, a tech , always does a superb job on my vehicle and ensures the job gets done right. They always provide me with the best experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service!

by Yung_leaf on 01/24/2020

Today we came in to trade in our current Nissan for something new. Danny was so helpful From the moment we stepped on the lot, till we drove away! Joanna and team always provide incredible service and would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Delmi was fantastic

by Elise on 01/19/2020

We came in looking for an impossible deal but delmi was more than happy to help us figure something out. Drove out with a brand new nissan sentra with $0 down. She was very understanding of our situation and helped us even after purchasing the vehicle. She really sold us on everything and even gave us advice for the future of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchasing

by Shirley on 01/03/2020

Excellent sales person, really gives his all to work with you to drive off in your desired car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My purchase experience

by Yolanda on 01/01/2020

Good and quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love this dealership

by Marie441 on 12/31/2019

Had an awesome experience at Fontana Nissan. Felt no pressure the whole time I was there. They had the color and model in stock that I wanted. Steve presented the best numbers possible and helped us protect our investment. The whole sales staff was great. I’ll be recommending this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales experience

by Ron on 12/27/2019

Sale experience was the very best. Danny was the great with helping us. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Shelly its awesome

by Anita on 12/06/2019

Shelly has great customer service great explanation of nissan car features wouldvvrecommend friends to contact Shelly to purchase Shelly was amazing today in my desire to purchase nissan sentra. Can see why Shelly is a Salesrepresentatve very knowledgeable And a great addition to the Nissan Family of Fontana.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My purchase experience

by Jessie on 12/03/2019

My purchase experience is very exciting because Danny helped me and he answered all of my questions. He was there for me very step of the way. He has a very nice personality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly recommend

by Amanda morales on 12/02/2019

I'm not a patient person at all. But let me say that Jennifer Lopez made my car buying experience so smooth. She was super knowledgeable and helped me find the perfect car from me describing features I was interested in. She tried to make the transaction as quick as possible by being upfront about everything. Jennifers customer service was great and her friendly personality made it pleasure working with her, it wasn't awkward at all like it can be with some sales people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A wonderful experience beyond words!

by Alexandra on 12/02/2019

I’d like to thank every person who helped me purchase my first car. From David in services who recommended us in the first place and ensured the best service, without you I would have not purchased a car from here. Thank you! Berneice and Alex in sales and Bob from finances were beyond our expectation in making us feel comfortable, get the car we wanted and more, they thoroughly explained the safety and each feature different models had till we found one we liked best. I appreciate the patience, knowledge, and friendliness this dealership had. Even after our visit Berneice has reached out to make sure I understood and was using the features. Thank you all so much, I feel more than confident I left with a car I love at a price I wasn’t expecting and extremely happy. Without a doubt I have already recommended this dealership to friends and will continue too. We’ll be back to purchase a car for my mother! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Always helpful and professional!

by Standex on 11/28/2019

Thank you Joanna and Danny for always be so helpful every time we buy a new car. This is our 4th purchase and we look forward to our 5th :) Happy Thanksgiving!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase experience

by Rocio on 11/24/2019

Fontana Nissan! Great service with friendly people. Thank you Danny Truong in helping me find the right car for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love the Lifetime Warranty

by Kelsey575 on 11/23/2019

I love the Lifetime Warranty from Fontana Nissan. It makes buying a new car so much easier knowing I have a Lifetime Warranty and Roadside Assistance!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thank you for a great car buying experience!

by Parker on 11/23/2019

Thank you for always making it so easy to buy a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Frontier sale

by Jackie on 11/20/2019

Danny was very helpful and informative from the instant I made contact with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Loyalty costumer

by Helene on 11/08/2019

Danny was very good to explain and patient to answer my questions, which made the experience pleasant

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Saleman

by Kelly on 11/05/2019

Danny and west were wonderful thay put there hearts in to selling me a car .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fontana Nissan is the Best!

by Victoria_Anderson on 10/25/2019

Fontana Nissan is the best there is! Customer service and atmosphere there is welcoming and I love how it's family-owned and operated. They even include a Lifetime warranty on my new car so I'm always covered. Sal Vasti was very helpful with all my questions and made this a great experience. Thank you, Fontana Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

excellent and profetional service ever.

by Aragarcia73 on 10/23/2019

than you Shelly Vargas for the excellent and professional service I receive from you. I recommended you every time I have a chance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

