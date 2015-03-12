Future Nissan of Folsom
Customer Reviews of Future Nissan of Folsom
Got me a Maxima
by 12/03/2015on
I had a great experience with the Future Nissan of Folsom. The process was very simple and made easy. I want to thank Dan Ochoa for his help in getting the numbers right for my purchase. I am so happy for the the Maxima that I purchase. Great deal, great service. I would endorse them to anyone looking to get a fair deal and great service. Thank you Future Nissan of Folsom.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WORST SERVICE EVER
by 10/13/2015on
It has taken me some time write this review because so much has gone wrong with this whole process. I bought a brand new 2015 Black Nissan Altima with only 9 miles on it. By the time I finished all the paperwork it was late and dark so they never walked the vehicle with me to make sure it had no problems. That night though before I left I noticed a scratch on the trunk so I was told to bring it back the next day and they would take a look at it. I take it back the next day and all they did was wash it and the scratch was still there so then they said I will need to come again the next day and talk with the person in charge of repairs. I was able to get it back in and they were able to take it in and take care of it the same day but I was never told of closing hours so when I went to pick up my car they were closed. Luckily a sales rep was able to get my keys. Once again it was late so I wasnt able to really see my car because its black. After those 3 days of being at the dealership I left my car at my moms because I live in San Jose and its a 3 hour drive. After the weekend I was able to drive back to get my car and drive it back home to San Jose. At this time its day and I am able to take a look at my car and it still has the scratch on it as well as multiple spots. I call the dealership immediately and let them know and their response to me was Its a black car so youll see marks and personally I think that is an unacceptable response especially because its a brand new car with only 9 miles on it. They were quick to just point fingers and not help the situation at all so I called Nissan USA and filed a complaint. After that, once again, I had to drive 3 hours and put a lot more miles on my car for them to fix the problem and it turned out my car was covered in busted paint bubbles. Throughout this process I have driven back to the dealership 7 times!!!!!!!!!!! I had missed time from work and added so many miles to my car and not once did they apologize for the inconvenience or offer any type of gas compensation when clearly if this was taken care of the moment I bought it I wouldnt have had to go through all this. After everything they re-painted the whole car and told me it would be about 3 weeks. It took a month and I not once got a single follow up phone call of the status. I got a call on a Wednesday and was told I needed to get my car by Friday or they would charge me for the rental. So again I had to miss work to drive 3 hours to get my car and it was covered in dust so I wasnt fully able to see how it looked but we spent some time there because the spots it was covered in were left over white buffer spots. When personally I would have felt they should have taken a look at it before I went to pick it up. But no I stood there as they cleaned off the spots. I also got my car back on empty so I had to fill my tank after just refilling the rental I had to return. ONCE again I left and got the car cleaned so I could take a better look at it and there was a very clear scratch on it and a few other marks which I believe were more left over buffing but who knows. I once again drove out there to take my car back and was not on their schedule and this was not the first time this had happened to me. Nor did they ever note anything I was pointing out to them when I dropped it off. So they have had my car since the 23rd of September and I have not once heard from the dealership with any update. Overall this has been THE WORST EXPERIENCE I have ever had. They are unprofessional, disrespectful and could give [non-permissible content removed] about you, how far you drive or any complaints or concerns. It clearly was just a quick sale to them because they didnt have to do anything because I knew exactly what I wanted. They dont ever take responsibility and try to compensate you. I would have loved to buy my very first car and enjoy it but at this point I DONT EVEN WANT THE DAMN CAR. I had bought the car July 8th and it is October 13th. Im about to make my 3rd payment and I have only had the car in my own possession for a month. I can tell you this right now once all this is done I WILL NEVER COME BACK nor will I EVER send anyone their way. I promise to spread the word of all that I have gone through and make sure something gets done about this because what I have gone through and the way I have been treated is WRONG and UNACCEPTABLE. They deserve 0 stars and should get better customer service training.
Folsom Lake Nissan Dealership
by 06/02/2015on
When we went to Nissan, we told the salesman, Joseph Banks that we were looking at several different cars and then we would compare all of them and make our decision later in the week. We took the Rogue for a test drive. Joseph was very nice and informative. One of the sales managers also talked with us about the car and all the options. They gave us some numbers to consider. Everyone at the dealership was so nice and helpful. We left to test drive other cars but came back because of all the safety features on the Rogue. The other cars just didn't compare. WOW, we got a great deal and a beautiful safe car from a very friendly dealership. We highly recommend the Folsom Lake Nissan Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 01/08/2015on
Erik Castellanos was the sales rep and we had a great experience buying the car. However, after I bought the car, I returned the next day to pick up my temporary EZ charge card that I was promised the previous day but wasn't given and a couple of [non-permissible content removed] (that I hadn't interacted the day before) were very rude. I was ultimately handed the card. I probably won't be a repeat customer. And thank God I will have to only deal with the service department going forward.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Altima Lease
by 06/09/2014on
I leased my Nissan Altima 3 days ago and I'm very pleased with the performance of the sales people at Nissan Folsom CA dealership. They did everything possible to close the deal as close as possible to my expectation. David the sales person did very good job. I love my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I am pleased
by 07/08/2013on
I agree with the previous review. i had a great exp there, i bought a Juke on 4th july. both sales Rep Eric and Mark are great. one explained well and felt honesty. Mark was able help change some invoice updates. Great place i trust them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch customer service!!
by 05/27/2013on
I've bought some cars in my time, and I have yet to be treated the way I was treated at Future Nissan of Folsom. This was the BEST experience, by far. Never once did a single person push me I got what I wanted after a short time and was on my way home in my new Altima. It was a Truly Exceptional Experience. Thank you David, Brigt, Brian and Lawrence for all the help. You rock Future Nissan of Folsom.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Go anywhere else for you purchase
by 04/10/2011on
This was a horrible experience for me. They wanted much more than the Blue book price for the car, and the manager Mike lied to me about having done work on the car when I questioned the price. I took the car to a mechanic after the purchase and he found it to be missing parts and badly maintained, and the brakes had not been replaced as noted in the carfax report. The loan process was horrendous. They misspelled my name on the loan applications sent out on my behalf. I also had to drive all the way back (50 miles) and wait an hour to redo all the financing paperwork, where they stripped me of the warranty I had bought, and tried to sell me a more expensive one that covered less and required a cash deposit! The folks at this dealership lie, cheat, and would probably steal if it was profitable to them. Do not purchase. Be wary of car salesmen who work near a state prison. :)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Some of the worst customer care I've ever witnessed.
by 01/17/2011on
I came in to purchase a new 2011 car, that I was promised was available to me and just needed to be rerouted for delivery. Put my deposit down, completed the financing, signed the contract and shook hands. I would expect to get the car in less than 2 weeks. The next day I received a call from the sales manager (Mike L.), saying that the car I purchased was in fact spoken for. I could, however, take a model with the same specs that's available for purchase in southern California - "but it would arrive to you WITH 400 MILES ON IT because we would have to DRIVE IT TO OUR DEALERSHIP." Huh? Same price. That would mean a brand-new used car. Or I could wait 3 months after ordering one. They tried to get me to buy other models on the lot as well. When I asked about shipping it to me I was told was out of the question, says the "manager" on the phone, since I got such a "good price" when I purchased. I'm of the belief that the dealer should handle their mistake, like the mistake of selling me a car that they had no right to. Never an apology from anyone involved at any time. A follow-up apology from the salesman I originally worked with (Dave D.) would have been nice - or at least a reply to the email I sent him saying that the deal he set up went sour. That afternoon I wrote an email to the GM of the dealership about this entire experience, but no reply after three days. Gross mistreatment of the consumer and utter lack of professionalism. Be advised - especially when a supposed sales manager starts calling you "bro."
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid Folsom Lake Nissan
by 11/05/2010on
Attempted to purchase an Xterra from Ed at Folsom Nissan in '03. He said he found the specfic vehicle I wanted at another lot. I put down $7500 cash, but after 3 weeks Ed still could not deliver the vehicle. For 2 weeks Ed played games not answering the phone, would disappear when I went by the dealership to talk to him. Finally when I demanded my money back (they had cashed the check) the general manager insisted that I provide them proof that my check had been cashed (as if they had no record themselves of whether checks have been cashed). It was a Sat afternoon and banks were closed, all a ploy to give me the runaround. His secretary was right there surfing the internet, but the Gen Mgr would not let me use her computer to access my online account to show that the check had cleared. I know it been awhile, but dealers that pull these kind of scummy antics taint the entire industry. On a positive not, after another week later I finally got my $7500 back (a month since I originally made the down payment) . I bought a similarly equipped Xterra from Oscar at the former Florin Road Nissan (Sacramento) in a very painless process with no gimmicks.