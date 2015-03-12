1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It has taken me some time write this review because so much has gone wrong with this whole process. I bought a brand new 2015 Black Nissan Altima with only 9 miles on it. By the time I finished all the paperwork it was late and dark so they never walked the vehicle with me to make sure it had no problems. That night though before I left I noticed a scratch on the trunk so I was told to bring it back the next day and they would take a look at it. I take it back the next day and all they did was wash it and the scratch was still there so then they said I will need to come again the next day and talk with the person in charge of repairs. I was able to get it back in and they were able to take it in and take care of it the same day but I was never told of closing hours so when I went to pick up my car they were closed. Luckily a sales rep was able to get my keys. Once again it was late so I wasnt able to really see my car because its black. After those 3 days of being at the dealership I left my car at my moms because I live in San Jose and its a 3 hour drive. After the weekend I was able to drive back to get my car and drive it back home to San Jose. At this time its day and I am able to take a look at my car and it still has the scratch on it as well as multiple spots. I call the dealership immediately and let them know and their response to me was Its a black car so youll see marks and personally I think that is an unacceptable response especially because its a brand new car with only 9 miles on it. They were quick to just point fingers and not help the situation at all so I called Nissan USA and filed a complaint. After that, once again, I had to drive 3 hours and put a lot more miles on my car for them to fix the problem and it turned out my car was covered in busted paint bubbles. Throughout this process I have driven back to the dealership 7 times!!!!!!!!!!! I had missed time from work and added so many miles to my car and not once did they apologize for the inconvenience or offer any type of gas compensation when clearly if this was taken care of the moment I bought it I wouldnt have had to go through all this. After everything they re-painted the whole car and told me it would be about 3 weeks. It took a month and I not once got a single follow up phone call of the status. I got a call on a Wednesday and was told I needed to get my car by Friday or they would charge me for the rental. So again I had to miss work to drive 3 hours to get my car and it was covered in dust so I wasnt fully able to see how it looked but we spent some time there because the spots it was covered in were left over white buffer spots. When personally I would have felt they should have taken a look at it before I went to pick it up. But no I stood there as they cleaned off the spots. I also got my car back on empty so I had to fill my tank after just refilling the rental I had to return. ONCE again I left and got the car cleaned so I could take a better look at it and there was a very clear scratch on it and a few other marks which I believe were more left over buffing but who knows. I once again drove out there to take my car back and was not on their schedule and this was not the first time this had happened to me. Nor did they ever note anything I was pointing out to them when I dropped it off. So they have had my car since the 23rd of September and I have not once heard from the dealership with any update. Overall this has been THE WORST EXPERIENCE I have ever had. They are unprofessional, disrespectful and could give [non-permissible content removed] about you, how far you drive or any complaints or concerns. It clearly was just a quick sale to them because they didnt have to do anything because I knew exactly what I wanted. They dont ever take responsibility and try to compensate you. I would have loved to buy my very first car and enjoy it but at this point I DONT EVEN WANT THE DAMN CAR. I had bought the car July 8th and it is October 13th. Im about to make my 3rd payment and I have only had the car in my own possession for a month. I can tell you this right now once all this is done I WILL NEVER COME BACK nor will I EVER send anyone their way. I promise to spread the word of all that I have gone through and make sure something gets done about this because what I have gone through and the way I have been treated is WRONG and UNACCEPTABLE. They deserve 0 stars and should get better customer service training.