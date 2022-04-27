Folsom Lake Ford
Customer Reviews of Folsom Lake Ford
Excellent sales staff
by 04/27/2022on
Professional, friendly staff. Our salesman, Tria, was awesome. Very personable and helpful. We really enjoyed our sales experience. We were looking at Jeep as well and they don't compare to the Folsom Lake Ford Staff.
Bronco ford
by 05/10/2022on
You got our Bronco with the recall done in the time promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!
by 04/30/2022on
They took care of my problem at the time of the appointment. Also completed regular maintenance items while I was waiting. Very fast service during this appointment. I tried to have my vehicle serviced at Future Ford Sacramento but they wanted to keep my vehicle for FIVE days before they would even look at the issue, which was totally unacceptable! I talked to Folsom Lake Ford and set up an appointment. Everything was completed within a few hours. If you want more details, please call me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service at Folsome Ford
by 04/20/2022on
Everything, from the people to the service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ben form Folsom Lake Ford he is awesome seller, he will get ur best choice
by 04/15/2022on
Confidence in the time of my purchase to get the best choice to my needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Folsom Lake Ford Service
by 04/02/2022on
Good communication. Brigitte is great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Writer
by 03/27/2022on
Dan McGuire, the service writer who handled my truck issue, is probably the best service writer I have ever hand in all the years (58 years) I have had Ford vehicles. He is polite, thorough, responds to all my questions, ensures that if I have any need's he deals with them quickly, and is very pleasant to be around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/27/2022on
The salesperson Kevin did a great job communicating over the phone and in person. He followed up with all requests and was very knowledgeable on the vehicle. In addition, you kept to the agreement we made throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recall and service
by 03/18/2022on
Nick Sexton, my service provider was awesome.. kept me informed on everything that came up during the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and Folsom Lake Ford
by 03/17/2022on
It took less time than I expected, and they did more than I expected them to do
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great employee
by 03/01/2022on
I just want to say at first I was so upset having to stand around with a number 1 on my windshield for 25 minutes.I was ready to leave but a Gal Brigitte motioned for me to come to her booth and gave me level 10 service.Thanks again Brigitte you made my day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car!
by 02/27/2022on
Brandon was very helpful and truly a great person. Everyone at the dealership was honest and friendly which really surprised me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best experience I have ever had purchasing a new car.
by 02/18/2022on
I loved ordering the car I wanted vs looking at inventories which really no longer exist. I initally worked with Kevin, then he set me up with Josh for the final order. Both Kevin and Josh were incredibly wonderful to work with. There were no high-pressure sales, and Kevin kept in touch with me initially, then I came in to do the order and Kevin had me work with Josh. We spent an hour working on what I wanted then were set. Once ordered, Ford kept me up to date with regular emails on status thru delivery. When I picked up the car, Josh went through me all the features. Then I worked with Jon for finance. Initially I planned to pay for the car with cash, then opted for financing as a great interest rate. It was a very exceptional experience from beginning to end, and I have not had that type of white glove treatment in a long time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase of 2022 Ford Edge
by 02/18/2022on
The sales representative was very personable and polite. The sale rep. called me after my purchase the next day to see if there was anything that he could assist me with on questions regarding the operation of the car .... which just so happened I was sitting in the car to acquaint myself with the functions of the car when he called. The sale representative was GREAT!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Folsom Lake Ford dealership
by 02/08/2022on
Friendly. No pressure. Drove my vehicle to our home. Sales associates seemed to work together well with each other.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy
by 02/08/2022on
Sales
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Folsom Lake Ford Service Department
by 02/03/2022on
Customer service is very good. The staff are courteous and competent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Ford Bronco Purchase an A+ Rating for Folsom Lake Ford
by 01/24/2022on
My Sales Representative Scott Berry Jr. was attentive and helpful throughout the entire process. From the moment my initial online order was placed, until my vehicle arrived, he was there with me through every step in the process. He was helpful throughout and was always quick to respond to any questions or needs I had. Even when he was out sick, he was still there to assist. I would also like to thank Kentucky who stepped in to help with my final purchase, since Scott was out the day my Bronco became ready to purchase. Both were incredibly helpful and deserve very high praise for their efforts and assistance. I was also incredibly appreciative that when it came time to sit down and purchase my vehicle there was no last-minute mark-ups. As someone who had been following the Bronco release drama for months before mine became available, it was so incredibly nice to know that my dealer came through and upheld their agreement to sell my vehicle for the agreed upon MSRP I originally signed off on. I had seen so many stories of other dealerships marking up their vehicles, blind-siding their customers at the last-minute. So, it was so very nice to see that there are still dealers out there willing to do the right thing. Thanks again Scott, Kentucky, and everyone over there at Folsom Lake Ford for making this new vehicle purchase an incredibly pleasant and positive experience. I couldn't be happier, and to all of you, your hard work throughout this process was and is truly appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Folsom Lake Ford
by 01/20/2022on
Availability to answer questions, personability, guidance through the sales process, reasonable updates on progress for delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Vehicle purchase.
by 01/06/2022on
Very friendly and professional staff. Hayden who was my salesman got things done quickly and to my satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best experience ever
by 12/31/2021on
Knowledgeable sales people that truly cared about my experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
