5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My Sales Representative Scott Berry Jr. was attentive and helpful throughout the entire process. From the moment my initial online order was placed, until my vehicle arrived, he was there with me through every step in the process. He was helpful throughout and was always quick to respond to any questions or needs I had. Even when he was out sick, he was still there to assist. I would also like to thank Kentucky who stepped in to help with my final purchase, since Scott was out the day my Bronco became ready to purchase. Both were incredibly helpful and deserve very high praise for their efforts and assistance. I was also incredibly appreciative that when it came time to sit down and purchase my vehicle there was no last-minute mark-ups. As someone who had been following the Bronco release drama for months before mine became available, it was so incredibly nice to know that my dealer came through and upheld their agreement to sell my vehicle for the agreed upon MSRP I originally signed off on. I had seen so many stories of other dealerships marking up their vehicles, blind-siding their customers at the last-minute. So, it was so very nice to see that there are still dealers out there willing to do the right thing. Thanks again Scott, Kentucky, and everyone over there at Folsom Lake Ford for making this new vehicle purchase an incredibly pleasant and positive experience. I couldn't be happier, and to all of you, your hard work throughout this process was and is truly appreciated! Read more