4.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership has a couple great things going for it: 1. An easy going sales staff - I primarily spoke with and would highly recommend Bill Hurwitz in the Folsom BPG's internet sales department. If he doesn't have the car with the specs you want on the lot, he will find it and get it to the dealership for you (rain or shine, night or day - we got ours at night). He was easy to get a hold of by phone and in person, and made himself available well after we purchased the car. 2. A true commitment to customer satisfaction - Right from the get go they tell you that if there is anything they can do to make your buying experience satisfactory they will make every attempt to do so, and they mean it. For example, the black 2007 Yukon we purchased had a small, but annoying scratch near the passenger door handle. Since we purchased the vehicle at night, we didn't see it til the next morning. When we informed them of the scratch, they didn't even skip a beat... they said they'd fix it and had me schedule a repair right away. Supposedly, it was to be a one day job. However, the car had to be held over a couple days for the repair (they had it sent out to an actual bodyshop), and because we were having an extra paint protective coating put on, they'd do it all in one shot. Tom in the service department got us setup with a rental for the unexpected delay. Two days later, we got the Yukon back, but other than a so-so detail job and the smell of the interior protective coating, the scratch was still there, and we were left with a very bitter taste in our mouths for the wasted days and our wasted gas going back and forth to the dealership. Tom the service adviser was truly apologetic and was just as non-plussed as to why the Yukon came back without the scratch being repaired. He said he would confer with the bodyshop and find a convenient time for me to return for the repair. For an unrelated reason, I spoke with Bill Hurwitz, our sales rep, the following morning. He said he would take it upon himself to take care of my service-related issues with the bodyshop (these guys give "team work" a whole new meaning). He personally made contact with the bodyshop and within 4 hours, our beautiful Yukon came back scratch free and with a much more satisfactory detail job. Several days later, I informed the acting general manager Chris Cob about my dissatisfaction with having had to waste my time, energy and gas to go back to the dealership for a simple repair. I requested an answer for why it took so long and for compensation for my gas. In short, Chris was professional, listened to my complaint, made no excuses and found a reasonable compensation to my dissatisfaction. His response was stellar, as was the service we received from Bill. I would recommend this dealership without any reservation, and I actually have already. My mother bought a GMC Acadia only 3 weeks after we purchased the Yukon! Read more