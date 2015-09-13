Folsom Buick GMC
Awesome people and very relaxed
by 09/13/2015on
Buying a new car is not fun but we went online found the truck we wanted folsom buick called us and , we bought a new truck, enjoyed the atmosphere and the people Thank you we love our truck
Great family oriented no pressure sales
by 09/02/2015on
I love my car sales rep Chris Hampl He worked with me on my lunch hour and then made deal over phone and he pickd me up. No more days at dealership. I will be buying my nex car with Chris also. Excellent service from management and Fleet manager team. Im referribg everyone to Folsom Lake Buick GMC
Great sales team!
by 04/29/2015on
Cody and Jamey were very helpful during our search for a new truck. This first visit to Folsom GMC, led us to come back and buy a truck from them. Everyone at Folsom was very helpful and friendly. Best vehicle buying experience I've ever had!!!!!
Awesome Sales Team
by 10/02/2014on
The sales team at Folsom Buick GMC was awesome. I don't know what happened to the other two reviewers but we obviously had completely different experiences there. I would recommend them to anybody. Fan forever. Love the car.
Stay far away from this dealer
by 09/06/2014on
This review is strictly for the SALES DEPARTMENT, specifically BILL H. STAY FAR AWAY FROM THIS DEALER! AVOID AT ALL COSTS!!!! They promised me two items (1) key fob and (2) Navigation disc. Both of which were impossible to get off them. They finally bought me knock off's from Ebay that didn't work. So, my advise...if you're going to deal with them, make sure to get everything from them (in working order) before you leave the dealership.
only want your money
by 10/14/2013on
I was in the market for a low mileage car, and happened to find a Ford Crown Victoria with low - 34000 - mileage at Folsom GMC. Salesman assured me the car was "looked over by the mechanic" - and I could see the oil and filter had been changed, so I assumed "the mechanic" had been under the car. After agreeing to a price far above NADA price (due to low mileage), I drove off happy with my car at that point. That soon vanished as I saw small oil drops in the driveway and smelled oil burning - not enough for smoke, just the odor. After some investigating, and getting the car on a lift, it was obvious that this car suffered from the dreaded Ford head leak. This should have be easily seen if the mechanic truly had "looked over" the car. Now faced with $2500 / $3000 worth of repairs, I decided to contact the dealer in hopes of a compromise. I spoke to the sales manager, and he promptly referred this issue and told me to call the owner. Well, after many calls - the owner was "out"; "in a meeting"; "away from his desk"; I realized I was not going to get a return call. All I was hoping for was that they would repair "at their cost" so to speak, and lowering my expenditure. I was willing to pay a fair share where the dealer really lost no money. I do know what "as-is" refers to, but there is the legal right and the moral right. It seems that this dealership is in business to separate you from as much cash as possible, then forget about you. I will never visit this business again, and if I can, I will endeavor to cost them far more in lost business than a reasonable compromise would have.
Fabulous Folsom Buick Dealership
by 05/24/2012on
Great dealership. No pressure, just knowledgeable, friendly assistance. Jack, the salesman, was able to suggest a car that we'd never thought of before & it was the perfect fit. The purchasing process was easy & they were very willing to meet the price that I wanted (that I had arrived at through thorough internet research). They even beat the Costco referral program price! Can't recommend them enough. The only thing they could have improved on would have been if they had washed the car while we were writing up the sale, instead of waiting until the credit manager was ready to complete the transaction.
They made it so easy!!
by 07/28/2011on
First of all I had been all around the Folsom Auto mall and was ready to give up all the dealers were harassing me and my husband! I kept telling them the car was for me and they would take my husband away and show him cars!!! Then I met Jose at the GMC dealership and he actually paid attention to me and my needs! I havent had an experience like this befor and I love my car.The sales manager Mike Herrera also helped and made it so easy from my trade in to the financing. I am sending my brother there this weekend and I suggest anyone to do the same.Ask for Jose when you go if you want a great car buying experience!!
Friendly Staff, Organized Managment
by 12/26/2010on
I've never bought a car from such a proficient Dealership before... I'm not from around here, but temporary live in the area due to family. So one of my "husbandry duties" was to find a new car for my mother-in-law, which is much easier said than done because she likes to complain, complain, and complain, then complain some more. She told me she wanted: a safe car, easy to drive, with good milage, and cheap gas." I'm not sure what she was expecting or asking for since I am paying for it. Anyhow, I am loyal to Buick which is how I found Folsom Buick GMC. I've bought a lot of Buicks before, but this one was done efficiently when I met Greg at the door while I was looking at their trucks, I explained my situation and he followed along pretty well. He even went out of his way to talk to my mother-in-law to discuss their options. They were able to select a vehicle, great! No test drives (saves me about 45 minutes). I usually bring a newsweek and plenty of change for the vending machine because I expect to wait for a couple hours before the hwole thing is done. Excellent, I'm done and delivered to my mother-in-law. I highly recommend this place for your next New Buick purchase because my wife and I were very happy at the end of the day.
DO NOT BUY GM CERTIFIED FROM THIS DEALER.
by 09/07/2010on
II have just purchased a GM CERTIFIED vehicle from this dealer. The salesman showed me a clean carfax and the car was GM CERTIFIED. I figured it was a good car, and spent my $40,000 on my 2008 truck. Once I had this vehicle home and did a more of a thorough inspection, I can see it was in an accident. They have put an aftermarket fender on the car, the wrong bumper, and a grill from lighter duty truck that does not even fit. Under the hood the air intake and reservoir for the coolant were just floating around with broken mounts. If this car had a 117 point inspection to make it GM CERTIFIED why did the technicians not see these broken parts? Just because the car runs and is drivable makes it CERTIFIED? I thought that I could go into a GM dealer and buy a CERTIFIED vehicle with no worries, isn't that what they advertise? They are refusing to replace all the parts to make it right. I will never buy a vehicle from this dealer, and I will do everything in my power to make this right.
Folsom Buck Pontiac GMC gains one satisfied and returning customer
by 01/22/2008on
This dealership has a couple great things going for it: 1. An easy going sales staff - I primarily spoke with and would highly recommend Bill Hurwitz in the Folsom BPG's internet sales department. If he doesn't have the car with the specs you want on the lot, he will find it and get it to the dealership for you (rain or shine, night or day - we got ours at night). He was easy to get a hold of by phone and in person, and made himself available well after we purchased the car. 2. A true commitment to customer satisfaction - Right from the get go they tell you that if there is anything they can do to make your buying experience satisfactory they will make every attempt to do so, and they mean it. For example, the black 2007 Yukon we purchased had a small, but annoying scratch near the passenger door handle. Since we purchased the vehicle at night, we didn't see it til the next morning. When we informed them of the scratch, they didn't even skip a beat... they said they'd fix it and had me schedule a repair right away. Supposedly, it was to be a one day job. However, the car had to be held over a couple days for the repair (they had it sent out to an actual bodyshop), and because we were having an extra paint protective coating put on, they'd do it all in one shot. Tom in the service department got us setup with a rental for the unexpected delay. Two days later, we got the Yukon back, but other than a so-so detail job and the smell of the interior protective coating, the scratch was still there, and we were left with a very bitter taste in our mouths for the wasted days and our wasted gas going back and forth to the dealership. Tom the service adviser was truly apologetic and was just as non-plussed as to why the Yukon came back without the scratch being repaired. He said he would confer with the bodyshop and find a convenient time for me to return for the repair. For an unrelated reason, I spoke with Bill Hurwitz, our sales rep, the following morning. He said he would take it upon himself to take care of my service-related issues with the bodyshop (these guys give "team work" a whole new meaning). He personally made contact with the bodyshop and within 4 hours, our beautiful Yukon came back scratch free and with a much more satisfactory detail job. Several days later, I informed the acting general manager Chris Cob about my dissatisfaction with having had to waste my time, energy and gas to go back to the dealership for a simple repair. I requested an answer for why it took so long and for compensation for my gas. In short, Chris was professional, listened to my complaint, made no excuses and found a reasonable compensation to my dissatisfaction. His response was stellar, as was the service we received from Bill. I would recommend this dealership without any reservation, and I actually have already. My mother bought a GMC Acadia only 3 weeks after we purchased the Yukon!