Folsom Lake Ford

12755 Folsom Blvd, Folsom, CA 95630
(855) 408-0829
Today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Folsom Lake Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(122)
Recommend: Yes (121) No (1)
sales Rating

by Mark on 08/06/2020

Great staff, especially Gayle Blackwell. Anthony Civello and Chad Svoboda too. Good selection. Nice facility.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Vehicle repair

by Rene on 08/28/2020

Friendly staff and very organized drop off and pick up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

repair at folsom lake ford

by Karen on 08/10/2020

George German was great at helping me and keeping me informed about my truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Good dealership

by William on 08/09/2020

Low pressure sale

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

by Mark on 08/06/2020

Great staff, especially Gayle Blackwell. Anthony Civello and Chad Svoboda too. Good selection. Nice facility.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Excellent Service

by PM on 08/05/2020

Was in a pinch. Svc dept turned it around quick. Very professional, excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Don’t know what this is??

by John on 08/04/2020

Personable and friendly greeting upon arrival. The service writer told me what he would do, and then actually did why he said he would.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Job well done

by Ian on 08/01/2020

An honest recommendation of what needed to be done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Folsom Lake Ford - Great Service

by Shauna on 07/31/2020

Great customer service! Nick was very helpful, prompt and courteous. I had a printed coupon with me and when he noticed, he applied it to the service without waiting for me to ask. I truly appreciated that! He also asked if I would like the car washed - AMAZING! The car looked incredible when I got it back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Brigitte Karen is the best!

by Cynthia on 07/23/2020

Brigitte Karen is an outstanding service representative. She is always very knowledgeable and helpful and makes sure that everything is done well and meets with our best expectations. She is a gem!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

by Doug on 07/23/2020

Mike D’Incecco was great to work with. He spent a lot of time with me to make sure I got the vehicle I wanted/needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

by Steve on 07/22/2020

Salesman was nice, helpful and friendly. weve bought from you for years and are always happy with our sales people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent experience!

by Rich on 07/11/2020

Straight forward truck buying experience and an excellent price on a great truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Pleasant, relaxed buying experience

by Michael on 07/09/2020

Salesperson was friendly and relaxed. There was no pressure. He didn't push his agenda for negotiating purchase and trade-in but let me feel like I was in control of my own decisions. He explained the pricing of the vehicle but was very willing to negotiate a little lower price to keep my final cost in the range that I needed. The finance person also provided some options for extended warranty/other add-on services but didn't pressure at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Excellent service, as always, for 25 years

by David on 07/01/2020

Service advisor and manager worked hard to fix problem, work with my warranty company, and keep my costs low.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Folsom Lake Ford is Outstanding Dealership

by Denise on 06/30/2020

The customer service was their number 1 priority!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Good experience

by Ken on 06/30/2020

Going thru USAA buying service made that portion of the transaction smooth and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Jay Ford Customer Service excellent

by Diane on 06/26/2020

Communication between JAY FORD and myself. He is and has been a wonderful employee to work with. He has gone above and beyond what is expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

GREAT SERVICE DEPARTMENT!

by Woerly on 06/23/2020

Professionalism from the entire staff from the time I left my vehicle to the time I picked it up. WELL DONE!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Loyalty, but had to ask for it

by Peter on 06/16/2020

I was able to bring my truck in that day instead of waiting 3 bus days for the next available appt. The advisor called me later that day to say what the problem was and can fix it and have it ready the following day. This was better than what I was expecting after hearing at first to wait 3 days for the next available opening. I believe having been a loyal customer for close to 20 years at this dealer-buying the vehicle and having all service done there made a difference in getting the truck in that day and the service done quickly. The advisor also helped in the final invoice due to my loyalty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Friendly Service

by Nanette on 06/06/2020

Everyone was friendly and worked to give me the best buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Love My New Ford❤️

by James on 06/06/2020

Our salesman was awesome. Kind friendly and very experienced. Our finance manager was patient and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

