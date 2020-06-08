Customer Reviews of Folsom Lake Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (122)
Recommend: Yes (
121) No ( 1) sales Rating
Great staff, especially Gayle Blackwell. Anthony Civello and Chad Svoboda too. Good selection. Nice facility.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Friendly staff and very organized drop off and pick up
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating repair at folsom lake ford
George German was great at helping me and keeping me informed about my truck
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Low pressure sale
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Great staff, especially Gayle Blackwell. Anthony Civello and Chad Svoboda too. Good selection. Nice facility.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Was in a pinch. Svc dept turned it around quick. Very professional, excellent service.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Don’t know what this is??
Personable and friendly greeting upon arrival. The service writer told me what he would do, and then actually did why he said he would.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
An honest recommendation of what needed to be done
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Folsom Lake Ford - Great Service
Great customer service! Nick was very helpful, prompt and courteous. I had a printed coupon with me and when he noticed, he applied it to the service without waiting for me to ask. I truly appreciated that! He also asked if I would like the car washed - AMAZING! The car looked incredible when I got it back.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Brigitte Karen is the best!
Brigitte Karen is an outstanding service representative. She is always very knowledgeable and helpful and makes sure that everything is done well and meets with our best expectations. She is a gem!!
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Mike D’Incecco was great to work with. He spent a lot of time with me to make sure I got the vehicle I wanted/needed.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Salesman was nice, helpful and friendly.
weve bought from you for years and are always happy with our sales people
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Straight forward truck buying experience and an excellent price on a great truck.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Pleasant, relaxed buying experience
Salesperson was friendly and relaxed. There was no pressure. He didn't push his agenda for negotiating purchase and trade-in but let me feel like I was in control of my own decisions. He explained the pricing of the vehicle but was very willing to negotiate a little lower price to keep my final cost in the range that I needed. The finance person also provided some options for extended warranty/other add-on services but didn't pressure at all.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Excellent service, as always, for 25 years
Service advisor and manager worked hard to fix problem, work with my warranty company, and keep my costs low.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Folsom Lake Ford is Outstanding Dealership
The customer service was their number 1 priority!
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Going thru USAA buying service made that portion of the transaction smooth and quick.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Jay Ford Customer Service excellent
Communication between JAY FORD and myself.
He is and has been a wonderful employee to work with. He has gone above and beyond what is expected.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating GREAT SERVICE DEPARTMENT!
Professionalism from the entire staff from the time I left my vehicle to the time I picked it up. WELL DONE!
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Loyalty, but had to ask for it
I was able to bring my truck in that day instead of waiting 3 bus days for the next available appt. The advisor called me later that day to say what the problem was and can fix it and have it ready the following day. This was better than what I was expecting after hearing at first to wait 3 days for the next available opening. I believe having been a loyal customer for close to 20 years at this dealer-buying the vehicle and having all service done there made a difference in getting the truck in that day and the service done quickly. The advisor also helped in the final invoice due to my loyalty.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Everyone was friendly and worked to give me the best buying experience.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Our salesman was awesome. Kind friendly and very experienced. Our finance manager was patient and helpful
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review See less
1 Comments