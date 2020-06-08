service Rating

I was able to bring my truck in that day instead of waiting 3 bus days for the next available appt. The advisor called me later that day to say what the problem was and can fix it and have it ready the following day. This was better than what I was expecting after hearing at first to wait 3 days for the next available opening. I believe having been a loyal customer for close to 20 years at this dealer-buying the vehicle and having all service done there made a difference in getting the truck in that day and the service done quickly. The advisor also helped in the final invoice due to my loyalty. Read more