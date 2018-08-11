sales Rating

My wife and I just purchased a Basque Red Pearl 2009 Acura TL, with Technology Package at Steve Hopkins Acura. First of all, I contacted or visited every dealership in central and northern California to research selection and pricing. I also did an extensive search of options and packages, using a number of sites on the internet, including Edmunds.com. Armed with the invoice price, hold back, and options pricing, I contacted Gary Albrecht, the Internet Manager at Steve Hopkins Acura in Fairfield. Gary gave us the best price for the vehicle, as compared to any other dealer I found. After completing my research and choosing our color and options, I recontacted Gary and told him what I wanted to pay for the car...$35,000. They accepted the offer, which included the Technology package, trunk mat, splash guards, wheel locks, and door guards. Invoice price was over $36,300 and the sticker price was over $39,500 with all the options. Hopkins did not have the car in stock, but was willing and able to purchase it from another dealership and have it for me the next day. It took just a short time to complete the sale, including learning how to operate the many features this awesome car has to offer. Greg Harrington, the Finance Director, was a pleasure to deal with for the finance issues, and was very helpful. Although car buying can be a stressful experience, Gary Albrecht and Greg Harrington made car buying a pleasure. Read more