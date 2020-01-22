5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were looking at trading in our Renegade, it was a Saturday evening around 8 pm we liked the Grand Cherokee. We thought that it was to late to drive test because everyone was locking up and leaving. Samantha came out let us drive it, we loved it! She was very friendly and not pushy at all. We returned the next morning and traded our Renegade for a Grand Cherokee, could not be happier with the service. Samantha took the time to show me how to operate the different features of the car and even paired my phone. She also has texted me to see if we had a nice ride home. She is a great lady and salesperson! Thanks Samantha Read more