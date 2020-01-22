Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Eureka
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Eureka
Best Car Dealership in Eureka
by 01/22/2020on
We never knew what a good car experience could be until we went to Lithia and worked with Andy. He is nice, helpful and was happy to accommodate us. We felt like Lithia was professional and they stand behind their cars. They detailed our car and had us leave with a full tank of gas. In the future we won't go anywhere else for our cars. Thank you Lithia and Andy for the great experience!
I'll be back!
by 12/20/2019on
I got such a great deal on a new truck, and Lithia even gave me some money for my old truck. I'm so satisfied with the entire transaction that I'll be a repeat customer.
Great dealership!
by 10/15/2019on
Purchased my first car from the Litha dealership in Eureka, and the salesman was beyond knowledgeable and honest. He explained all my options and helped me find the car that was best for me at a great price.
Overall, great experience
by 09/09/2019on
Found me the perfect pickup, and the price was very competitive.
amazing service
by 05/30/2019on
I Was very Impressed w/ product Specialist Brandon DeMille he was friendly and honest & helpful and made my car buying experience the best I’ve ever had!
Great Service
by 05/30/2019on
Another great transaction with Lithia in Eureka!! They have a great team of employees, always check their lot first for great quality used cars!
Not bad
by 04/23/2019on
Since I feel the way we buy cars is antiquated and a pain, I will not likely ever give a car dealership five stars or a stellar review. That being said I felt dealing with lithia eureka was actually not bad. The truck seemed clean and the salesman fairly honest. We also just bought from another local dealer and not being corporate were easier to deal with...
Best Place Around
by 02/03/2019on
I lost my car in the Carr Fire and had been looking for a new car to replace it for about 4 months. One day I saw a car I really liked listed at the Lithia in Eureka. I called in and they were very fast at getting back to me. We traded contact information and even though I never needed to do the three hour drive there I was still able to get the car as well as them being very understanding and helping me get an amazing deal.
New Purchase Ram 1500 Limited
by 12/06/2018on
All the staff at Lithia deserve high praise to include Samantha sales, Katy financing and Tim Manager. I ordered my truck in September equipped the the way I wanted and am taking delivery December 10. Samantha was especially helpful and patient as I noticed several awards she had earned at her desk. I can vouch why she has been decorated, an altogether great experience.
sales experiance
by 11/30/2018on
we went to look at trucks Vinnie was great very knowledgeable on the trucks and very helpfull
Best Dealership Ever
by 10/26/2018on
Zach was a pleasure to deal with. I found the entire staff to be friendly and most helpful.
Fantastic Experience
by 07/18/2018on
I absolutely loved my purchasing experience with Zach. At no point did I feel pressured or confused. He sat there and helped figure out exactly what I wanted in a pick up and chose the perfect one for me. He had my best interests in mind and never tried to sell me on anything I didn’t want. Even after everything was signed and done he continues to check in to make sure everything is perfect. I will definitely be going back to Zach for my next vehicle purchase!
New vehicle order:
by 06/06/2018on
Excellent ordering process, my new Jeep arrived in less then 8 weeks, salesman and staff were very helpful and stayed in contact throughout the process.
5 stars
by 03/28/2018on
Great customer service and most important the car we got is awesome. I might have liked to look at cheaper cars on your lot (just looked at the one) but in the end I am 100% happy with the spendy car we purchased.
A lower rate for me.
by 03/24/2018on
They tried to make my payment each month fit my budget and with the terms that I wanted. I appreciate that about Lithia.
2017 Ram
by 03/04/2018on
Best all around sales and service in town. Easy to purchase a truck or car. If they do not have in stock what you want they will get it.
Great experience
by 01/16/2018on
Sales staff are helpful and don't pressure you , i got what i wanted for a price and payment i am happy with .
Buying experience of a new vehicle.
by 12/21/2017on
When I walked on to the lot I was approached by Jason Tracy, he was very polite and not at all pushy. He was knowledgeable about the trucks and let me and my wife have our space when we wanted to talk, but was close by when we had a question. I looked at Dodge, Chevy and Fords that day and a big part of my choice was because of Jason. I would not just recommend Lithia to my friends, I would recommend them dealing with Jason Tracey. Thank You and please tell Jason that he made purchasing a new truck very pleasurable and stress free. And I do love my new Dodge Ram.
Samantha Stidston
by 12/17/2017on
We were looking at trading in our Renegade, it was a Saturday evening around 8 pm we liked the Grand Cherokee. We thought that it was to late to drive test because everyone was locking up and leaving. Samantha came out let us drive it, we loved it! She was very friendly and not pushy at all. We returned the next morning and traded our Renegade for a Grand Cherokee, could not be happier with the service. Samantha took the time to show me how to operate the different features of the car and even paired my phone. She also has texted me to see if we had a nice ride home. She is a great lady and salesperson! Thanks Samantha
Scatpack 17
by 11/03/2017on
I felt welcomed from the moment I walked in the dealership. Sales associate was very knowledgeable about the car I chose, explaining the features and operation of the vehicle. Overall experience was great, from picking out the car to working out financing and signing documents.
Lithia Eureka (Andy)
by 07/04/2017on
It was a relaxed easy buying experience. I was able to take my time in choosing a truck and at no time did the salesmen (Andy) push me into making a fast choice. It was awesome. I was able to drive the trucks home, show my family with different trucks. Thank you Andy